Breaking Down the ‘Emily in Paris’ Fashion

Few shows have caused as much fashion discussion in recent years as “Emily in Paris,” the Darren Star-created, Lily Collins-led Netflix series that shows what an American girl from Chicago might wear if transplanted to Paris for a PR job. Is it French understated chic? Absolutely not. But you simply can’t look away from the concoctions Emily puts together, fashion train wrecks as they might be. Season two is out now on Netflix, with costumes by Marylin Fitoussi (Patricia Field serves as costume consultant).

It’s worth noting, right off the bat, Emily’s love for headpieces. We see her in a yellow beret, a black and white bucket hat, a different black and white bucket hat (this one checkered), and headscarves and headbands aplenty. Her other fashion signatures include oversize sunglasses, monochromatic dressing (hello, head-to-toe yellow) and lots of gloves in unexpected ways (Field’s line with Seymoure Gloves is featured heavily in the season).

Samuel Arnold as Julien and Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

This look is an Emily classic. The woman loves a kitschy print, and the heart-adorned puffy sleeve number is very on the nose for her Parisian romantic fantasy life. We haven’t seen hair this teased since Halloween, but we must bow down to her hairspray’s force.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lily Collins as Emily and Camille Razat as Camille in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

The forest green handbag is chic, but she, of course, drowns it out in color on color. Greens, pinks, patterns, layers! This look has it all. How does she navigate those Parisian streets in these heels?

Camille Razat as Camille and Lily Collins as Emily in episode 202 of “Emily in Paris.” (Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021) CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

From left: Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, and Lily Collins as Emily in episode 202 of “Emily in Paris.” (Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021) Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021

Part of Emily’s fantasy includes her hair: while French women are known for a more undone look, Emily rocks a coif like the best of them. Here she pairs her updo with a Courrèges bright purple jacket, a Paris staple. She wears the jacket with a purple sparkly minidress, perfect for her girls’ night out.

Lily Collins in episode 209 of “Emily in Paris.” (Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021) STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Yellow beret meets coordinating short-sleeved zip-up jacket over a black print — and is that a yellow handbag nearby we spy? All that’s missing is a croissant.

Lily Collins as Emily and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie in episode 207 of “Emily in Paris.” (Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2021) STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Ever the romantic, Emily mixes red with pink here (besides her season 2 possible love interest, Alfie) for a look we can get behind. The hair feels easy and the tweed skirt is trés chic.

Lily Collins in episode 202 of “Emily in Paris.” (Carole Bethuel/Netflix © 2021) CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

The bolder the print pairing, the better for Ms. Emily. Who would’ve thought a little mixed-print day dress called for an upturned bucket hat? Paired with platform coral sandals and voilà — the beauty of Emily.

Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Here is Emily’s interpretation of France-by-train chic — while en route to Saint-Tropez, she goes full old cinema glam in a headscarf, giant white sunnies and gloves. Big main character energy.

Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

While in Saint-Tropez we see beachy Emily, in a colorful kaftan, luscious beach waves and, of course, big shades. This is not the look of a woman about to go for a dip: she’s dressed for the ‘gram, naturally.

Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Along the lines of her heart-print dress and her red-and-pink look comes this magenta bow-adorned cocktail dress, which naturally is paired with a green printed silky robe.

Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and Lily Collins as Emily in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Do either of these pieces even remotely go together? Absolutely not! Has that ever stopped her before? You already know the answer to this.

Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris.” CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX

Bucket hat is back, this time with boots made for walking. Honestly, minus the hat we could see this around Soho on a real-life fashionista.

Lily Collins in “Emily in Paris.” STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

All yellow for her countryside moment, which is ever-so-sweet and frilly. Emily, we have no words.

More from WWD:

Meet Lucien Laviscount, the New Love Interest in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Two