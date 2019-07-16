Although “Game of Thrones” was slated to be a huge Emmy winner this year, the HBO show fell behind “This Is Us” and “When They See Us” in number of nominations.

The nominees for the 71st annual Emmy Awards were announced by Ken Jeong and D’arcy Carden on Tuesday morning. Leading the pack was NBC favorite “This Is Us,” and “When They See Us,” with four nominations apiece. “Fosse/Verdon” could win big, as could Phoebe Waller-Bridge — whose shows “Killing Eve” and “Fleabag” were both nominated for three titles each.

Emilia Clarke or Kit Harington, who were nominated for the lead actress and actor in a drama series categories, might still take the golden statuette and represent for “Game of Thrones.”

Watch the Emmy Awards on NBC, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. EST, and see the full list of nominees below.

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Lead Actor Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”

Benicio del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”

Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”

Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”

Joey King, “The Act”

Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”

Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Best Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday,”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominksy Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Julia-Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Bandersnatch: Black Mirror”

“Brexit”

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“King Lear”

“My Dinner with Hervé”

Comedy Series

“Barry”

“Fleabag”

“The Good Place”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Russian Doll”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Veep”

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bodyguard”

“Game of Thrones”

“Killing Eve”

“Ozark”

“Pose”

“Succession”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Chernobyl”

“Escape at Dannemora”

“Fosse/Verdon”

“Sharp Objects”

“When They See Us”