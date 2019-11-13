Those on the pulse of Los Angeles nightlife are likely familiar with Pacific Coast Hospitality Group’s latest endeavor, Canary, which opened in Santa Monica on Nov. 8. Unbeknownst to the public, however, is the cocktail lounge’s secret back room: B Side.

According to the establishment, the dimly lit, library-themed speakeasy is reserved for high rollers and Hollywood celebrities. Those invited must enter through a hidden entrance.

“We wanted to bring a special element to Canary with a nicely tucked-away space where our guests can privately enjoy a glass of some of the most unique and rare spirits and wines from across the world, creating a more personable experience,” shared Nas Negahban, cofounder of Pacific Coast Hospitality. The group oversees L.A.’s Neat, The Belmont and Bruhaus.

While B Side offers a high-end selection of curated bottles, as well as private tastings, tropical-inspired cocktails at Canary — courtesy of mixologist Devon Espinosa — are between $16 and $18 with options like the “angry bird,” made with mescal, lime, Acho Reyes, mango and tajín or the “gran canaria,” with rum, lemon, passion fruit, yellow chartreuse, angostura and mint.

Canary, located at 1301 5th Street, is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays, starting Dec. 8, it’s jazz night. And any given day, goers will find a selection of food trucks outside its doors, working in partnership with the lounge, to serve those craving late-night munchies.

Of the Santa Monica location, Negahban shared: “It’s becoming way more affluent in the culinary scene, but there isn’t really a nice venue you can go to before or after dinner.”