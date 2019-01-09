The Foundation for AIDS research has chosen to recognize actor Milla Jovovich, photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and auctioneer Simon de Pury at the 2019 amfAR Gala in New York on Feb. 6.

Every year, at the start of fashion week, amfAR throws a party at Cipriani 42nd Street to pay homage to prominent figures working toward HIV prevention and AIDS education and to raise funds for its organization. Jovovich, Alas and Piggott and de Pury have each supported the nonprofit — Jovovich in particular is entrenched in multiple AIDS-related charities, including AIDS Life and the Elton John AIDS foundation.

Alas and Piggott are just coming off another win. In December, they received the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator at the Fashion Awards in London. The photography duo has worked with brands including Versace and Calvin Klein, and celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Madonna and Rihanna.

De Pury, who’s a known art dealer and the cofounder and president of his namesake auction house, has backed amfAR for years — he attends the association’s party in Cannes from time to time, too.

For the 21st iteration of this event, the amfAR evening will feature a dinner, live auction, honoree tributes and a performance by The Chainsmokers. Special guest Kelsea Ballerini, the country-pop singer, is also scheduled to make an appearance onstage. Last year, the gala honored Lee Daniels and Stefano Tonchi with a performance by Halsey. In 2017, it was Scarlett Johansson and Donatella Versace, with performer Ellie Goulding.

More From the Eye:

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper Win for ‘A Star Is Born’ at National Board of Review Gala

Whitney Art Party Announces 2019 Cochairs

After Conquering Rome, Paris and Shanghai, Chinese Artist Yi Zhou Sets Sights on L.A.