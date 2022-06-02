Exhibitions and Events to Check Out During Platinum Jubilee Weekend

A long list of exhibitions and events are taking place during the Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend from June 2 to 5 across the U.K. Here are some of the most exciting cultural and arty events open to the public during the four-day bank holiday.

Tatler’s July 2022 issue features a specially commissioned portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi. Courtesy

Royal Celebration at Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is marking the Platinum Jubilee with a portrait exhibition “Power & Image: Royal Portraiture & Iconography” of Queen Elizabeth II, and her six female predecessors, part of a two-week series of special shows and cultural events at the London auction house running until June 15. The show will feature works ranging from the famous Armada Portrait of Elizabeth I, in all her pearly and beribboned splendor, to portraits by Andy Warhol and Chris Levine of Elizabeth II, as well as a specially commissioned portrait by Nigerian artist Oluwole Omofemi, which was used as the cover for Tatler’s July issue. The exhibition will also showcase portraits of Mary Queen of Scots, Queen Victoria, Queen Anne, Mary I and Mary II.

Struck bronze uniface medal featuring the head of Queen Elizabeth II modeled by Mary Gillick. The British Museum/Courtesy

Queen’s Head in Spotlight at The British Museum

An exhibition highlighting the career of sculptor Mary Gillick will take place at the British Museum from June 2. Gillick was best known for modeling Queen Elizabeth’s head for the new coin, released after her accession in 1952. A highlight of the display will be medals created by Gillick from the 1910s to the 1950s, a set of large-scale plaster models of her portrait of the queen, and insightful documents relating to the coins.

Princess Elizabeth next to an ambulance,

April 1945, during her time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service

(ATS Courtesy of Imperial War Museums

The Queen During War Time

The Imperial War Museums in London, Cambridge and Manchester are putting on exhibitions to explore Queen Elizabeth and the royal family’s relationships with the British armed forces in conflict throughout the years. In London, the museum will present 18 photographs, showing the queen’s experience of war, from growing up in the Second World War and serving in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, to carrying out important public duties involving the armed forces.

Henry Moore with three of his Upright Motives, ca. 1955 Courtesy The Henry Moore Foundation. Photo: Barry Warner

Family Getaway at Hauser & Wirth Somerset

Looking for a family getaway during the Platinum Jubilee celebratory weekend? Hauser & Wirth is hosting a one-day-only Jubilee sculpture celebration event at its Somerset location, welcoming children between the ages of six to 14 to design their own sculptures based on works from the gallery’s sculpture collection, which include pieces by Phyllida Barlow, Bharti Kher, Martin Creed, Thomas J. Price and Henry Moore.

Queen Elizabeth II by Michael Leonard National Portrait Gallery/Courtesy

Online Exhibition at National Portrait Gallery

To commemorate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee, London’s National Portrait Gallery, which has more than 1,000 portraits of Queen Elizabeth II in its possession, has curated an online display featuring works from artists such as Dorothy Wilding, Chris Levine, Pietro Annigoni, Michael Leonard and William Horton. The digital exhibition features an animated timeline of her reign, showing both her role as head of state, as well as a more intimate aspect of her life.

