×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Group Hits 1B Euro in Quarter

Business

Esprit Opens New SoHo Pop-up

Fashion

David Koma on Creating Beyoncé’s Iridescent Costume for New Tour

Experimental Furnishings and Objects at Makers 2

Now in its second edition, Milan-based showcase Makers, on display until the end of June, presented collectible objects and potential icons at the Caselli 11-12 gallery, formerly a metropolitan toll booth.

Makers 2
Wax chairs and resin pillow by Robert Wallace and cardboard stools by Illya Goldman Gubin at Makers 2. Piercarlo Quecchia/DSL Studio

MILAN “You can sit on those, they are stronger than they look,” Robert Wallace said of his reinforced wax stool topped with a plush-looking pillow made of gypsum resin.

Wallace, who moonlights as a designer of interior pieces, works as a fashion designer of dresses and outerwear by day. The U.K. native was just one of 39 names that released their latest creations at the second edition of Makers 2, hosted by Caselli 11-12 Art Gallery in Milan.

The venue comprises two refurbished Neoclassical toll booths, in the Porta Nuova district, and drew an intimate crowd of collectors, architects and the curious on Wednesday, its opening day. Caselli 11-12 is an extension of Oltrefrontiera Progetti, a design and architecture studio that has been operating in the retail and visual sector since 1993. Oltrefrontiera Progetti also renovated the 19th-century Neoclassic landmark — formerly toll booths.

Related Galleries

“What we expect to be fragile is in fact strong, and what we think is soft, is hard,” said Alba Caprino, Caselli 11-12’s founder. “The heterogeneous approaches showcased defeat the boundaries of each medium, inviting us to reconsider our perceptions of furniture and sculpture.”

The Caselli 11-12 space in Milan's Porta Nuova district.
The Caselli 11-12 space in Milan’s Porta Nuova district. AGNESE BEDINI

Less than a month after Design Week here saw its galleries and installations dismantled, Makers 2 drew an international crowd to the Caselli 11-12 exhibition space, bringing spectators and potential buyers in direct contact with participants, most of whom were from abroad. Designers presented contemporary designs incorporating durable materials like marble and metal, creating illusions through researched geometries, textures and tangible aspects of the works. “For my first exhibition, I liked the idea of being part of a group,” Wallace commented.

On the first floor, standout pieces included stools by Berlin-based designer Illya Goldman Gubin posed like crumpled paper, when actually they are made with a mix of white paper, fiberglass and resin.

“Nothing is what it seems,” summed up a press representative, pointing to two pink bubbles of glass —Brussels-based artist Héloise Colrat’s “One Gum” creations made styled with realistic edges that look like they have been chewed on by real teeth.

Heloise Colrat's "one gum" creations made with pink spun glass
Héloise Colrat’s “One Gum” creations made with pink spun glass under a geometric lamp made by Max Milà Serra. Piercarlo Quecchia/DSL Studio

Upstairs, sculptures and a table made by American, Berlin-based artist Jojo Corväiá conjured volcanic and underwater landscapes with their unfinished edges and curves. Corväiá, who frequently works with ceramic and bronze, is a regular on the design circuit and his work has been featured in galleries and museums in global hubs such as Paris, London, Berlin, Brussels, Milan, Athens, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Beijing and Singapore.

Makers 2
Sculptures and a table by Jojo Corväiá, an American artist living in Berlin sits below a mirror by Dutch artist Kick Veldman and tables by Barcelona-based Apparatu. Piercarlo Quecchia/DSL Studio

In a quiet corner, sculptures from more emerging names like Danish-Swedish artist Maria Bang Espersen’s soft series is on display. Made of one single line of glass that resembles malshapen ribbons of retro hard candy, her designs are hard, heavy and cold to the touch.

“Its unique appearance testifies to the one moment in its making, now frozen in time,” the artist’s description read. “The secret ingredient is air, trapped within the sculpture as it plays with light.”

Makers 2
Sculputres from Maria Bang Espersen’s Soft Series at Makers 2. Piercarlo Quecchia/DSL Studio

Caselli 11-12 organizers said this unique curation of objects, furnishings and lighting will rotate for the duration of the exhibit on display until the end of June and items are available for sale on site and on the gallery’s website.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Hot Summer Bags

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Makers 2 Brings Experimental Design to Milan

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad