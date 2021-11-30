×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Business

Holiday 2021: A Good Start, But What Happens Next?

Men's

Do Gender-neutral Handbags Spell the Demise of the Man Bag?

Amazon’s ‘Fairfax’ Season Two Theme Revealed

The animated series, created by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, parodies Los Angeles’ streetwear culture.

Fairfax
The series main characters: Derica (voiced by Kiersey Clemons), Dale (Skyler Gisondo), Benny (Peter S. Kim) and Truman (Jaboukie Young-White). Courtesy of Amazon

Season two of “Fairfax” — the animated Amazon series that parodies Los Angeles’ streetwear culture — will be centered on brand loyalty, revealed show creators Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley.

The trio hinted at the theme in the last five minutes of the first season’s finale, when the newly opened Off-Brian store (a clear reference to the late Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, with characters sporting the brand’s signature yellow industrial belt) is seen as the hottest place to be, completing with beloved Latrine (yes, Supreme, which, as hypebeasts are well aware, has its shop on North Fairfax Avenue — L.A.’s streetwear mecca).

“We can say that the way that season ends kind of rocked the block in a big way in season two,” Riley said.

“There’s a very fun, you know, Coke versus Pepsi, and where do you stand, and where’s your loyalty?” added Hausfater.

Related Galleries

“Fairfax” made headlines when it premiered last month; being the first of its kind, the question was, is it mocking streetwear culture? The creators don’t see it that way.

“One of the main rules that we told our writers, if our show has any, is that we’re laughing with the kids in this world,” Riley said. “We’re not poking fun at them.”

What it is, instead, is a satirical, humorous and exaggerated look at that world, specifically in L.A., where, during any day or time of the week, kids can be seen lining up for hours awaiting their favorite brand’s newest drop.

At the core of the story is four friends — middle schoolers Derica (voiced by Kiersey Clemons), Benny (Peter S. Kim), Truman (Jaboukie Young-White) and new kid Dale (Skyler Gisondo) — chasing social media likes, clout and Latrine’s latest coveted item, a Dr. Phil box T-shirt.

“It wouldn’t have been Fairfax without kind of going at the king first,” Riley said of Supreme.

He, Hausfater and Buchsbaum, all born and raised in L.A., are fans of the brand.

“The first page of [the script] says, ‘dedicated to all the moms waiting in line with their kids at Supreme,’” Riley went on. “We really do have so much reverence for these streetwear brands that are truly so cool.”

Fairfax
Benny, voiced by Peter S. Kim. Courtesy of Amazon

In thinking about their own childhoods growing up in the ’90s, they found parallels with the kids of today. There were the universal issues and emotions impacting young teens, but they could also relate to the feeling of being blissfully consumed by product — though the items they yearned for were a little different.

“Every bit of allowance money I had as a kid was always focused on Pogs,” Buchsbaum said of the milk caps game.

“Baseball cards,” chimed in Riley. “Also, Beanie Babies were an insane fad that we somehow convinced our parents to spend so much money on.”

“And still believe in the value of,” added Buchsbaum.

“For my family, it was hockey cards,” Hausfater said.

When it came to fashion, Triple Five Soul, LRG and Bape were among the standout brands in junior high then.

“When I was around like 13 years old, I spent all of my bar mitzvah money on a velour Sean John tracksuit, and I was the coolest person on the planet,” Buchsbaum said. “Mind you, when I was 13, I was the smallest kid in my grade. And they only had an XL.”

They took their childhood experiences, and with the help of the writing team (and Gen Z family members), tapped into the mind-set and influences of today’s middle schoolers to create “Fairfax” — while finding influence from the animated shows that dominated the ’90s: “Doug,” “Recess,” “The Wild Thornberrys,” “Rocket Power,” “Pinky and the Brain,” “South Park” and “The Simpsons.”

While streetwear is at the center of “Fairfax” — with a focus on the clothing, used as a tool to define each character (like newbie Dale, for instance, who sports “normcore”) — there’s also a whole universe beyond fashion to bring to life.

“We had to start with hypebeast culture and then from there, we realized there’s a bigger world here,” Riley said.

“There’s this all-encompassing umbrella of influencer culture, healthy food stuff like Erewhon and Whole Foods,” added Hausfater. “You know, there are influencers for everything.”

They continue to explore that world in season two, expected to be released in 2022, though there’s no set drop date yet.

“We have finished writing it and making it so we’re ready and excited to share it whenever,” Riley said. “Whenever Amazon is ready to drop it.”

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Amazon's 'Fairfax' Season Two Theme Revealed

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad