×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Moncler Confident on Yearend as Nine-Month Sales Beat Expectations

Eye

Sadie Frost on Bringing Mary Quant’s Story Back to Life

Business

Rockefeller Center Seeks to Draw Locals With Retail Additions

Books to Make Your Coffee Table Fashionable This Fall

The birth and death of a friendship with Karl Lagerfeld, the contents of Claudia Schiffer's personal archive and the roots of Art Deco are among new book releases this fall.

“Captivate!” and “Karl — No Regrets”
“Captivate!” and “Karl — No Regrets”

As days grow shorter, the publishing world is offering no shortage of new tomes this fall to bring the glitz and glamour of stylish lives, sumptuous settings and striking images alive at home.

“Karl: No Regrets”

“Karl — No Regrets”
“Karl: No Regrets” Courtesy Photo

244 pages, 35 euros
Published by Flammarion

In “Karl: No Regrets,” art historian and former Vogue Paris artistic director Patrick Hourcade chronicles “25 years of complicity, 20 years of divorce” with Karl Lagerfeld, starting with Anna Piaggi introducing the pair in 1976 and ending with the couturier’s private funeral and the “Karl For Ever” memorial at the Grand Palais.

In the form of chronological vignettes organized in three sections dedicated to the happy times, the heights of extravagance and the pair’s falling out, the book meanders between houses, characters and topics such as automobiles or Lagerfeld’s beard to retrace a friendship sparked by a shared love for 18th-century art.

Related Galleries

Never-seen-before documents from Hourcade’s personal archives, including the final note Lagerfeld sent him, create the visual backdrop of this narration, while segments in which the author directly addresses his erstwhile friend directly lay bare a sense of wistful regret.

“Captivate!”

“Captivate!”
“Captivate!” Courtesy Photo

200 pages, 49.99 British pounds
Published by Prestel

Like many, the 2020 lockdown gave supermodel Claudia Schiffer the time to sort through her photographs. The result is “Captivate!,” a coffee-table book that is a personal photographic journey through the ‘90s that she curated as “a celebration of fashion photography and also of the teams of photographers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, and art directors that harnessed the transformative power of fashion,” Schiffer stated.

Spanning some 150 images that include unseen material from the model’s personal archives, the book offers a perspective on a decade of reinvention and rebellion through the lens of bold-face names such as Richard Avedon, Herb Ritts, Corinne Day and Ellen von Unwerth, who captured Schiffer and her contemporaries including Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. A companion exhibition is running until Jan. 9 at the Kunstpalast art museum in Düsseldorf, Germany — the city where Schiffer was scouted in 1987.

“Art Deco Style”

“Art Deco Style”
“Art Deco Style” Courtesy Photo

300 pages, 95 euros
Published by Assouline

From skyscrapers and advertising to home appliances and art, Art Deco has become a byword to describe the forward-leaning aesthetics of the first decades of the 20th century. But what went into the melting pot of a new decorative style meant to bring modernity at a time of unseen-before technological advancement?

In “Art Deco Style,” independent researcher and former assistant curator of the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York Jared Gross gives insight into the wealth of references that were modernized, assimilated and adapted into this worldwide movement that marked the advent of attractive consumer goods.

“Last Night on the Town in Paris”

“Last Night on the Town in Paris”
“Last Night on the Town in Paris” Courtesy Photo

192 pages, 39 euros
Self-published

“Last Night on the Town in Paris” is a follow-up to François Goizé’s 2016 photography book “A Night on the Town in Paris.” The photographer picks up where he left off five years earlier to document a metaphorical last night out, from the mid-2010s to the days just before the COVID-19 pandemic sent everyone home in sweatpants. Working square images, inspired by the iconic Rolleiflex 6 by 6-centimeter image format, he strives to “give event portraiture its meaning in the face of throwaway snapshots instantly consumed on websites and social media.”

Expect posse battles between the winners and losers of Sidaction auctions of different years; an imaginary dance-off between Coco Rocha and Pigalle’s Stéphane Ashpool, or just to see the mischievous true faces of his subjects, like Marc Jacobs hiding his face in a puff of white smoke in this ode to nighttime fun.

“The Little Theatre of Vincent Darré”

“The Little Theatre of Vincent Darré”
“The Little Theatre of Vincent Darré” Courtesy Photo

216 pages, 65 euros
Published by Flammarion

Parisian man-about-town Vincent Darré throws open the doors of his colorful universe in “The Little Theatre of Vincent Darré,” a scrapbook in which he features 20 of his projects through original drawings and personal photographs. A foreword by French journalist and author Laurence Benaïm and contributions from actresses Arielle Dombasle, Valérie Lemercier, Amira Casar, Isabelle Adjani and Eva Ionesco add even more color to what Darré describes as “the life of an itinerant scenographer.” From haute couture shoots for Vogue to his collaboration with popular French retailer La Redoute, this is a rollercoaster ride through the extravagance and vast visual culture of a decorator who has turned frivolity into an entertaining art form.

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fall 2021's Books That Make Your

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad