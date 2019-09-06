Ah, the sweet return of New York Fashion Week. How we’ve missed you, fashionistas and front-row darlings alike.

Every front row needs a buzzy couple, and this season we’re picking the young love of Margaret Qualley and Pete Davidson. Now that they’ve conquered the canals of Venice, might we suggest Spring Studios? We’d love to see them make small talk with Mischa Barton, back on the scene now with the reboot of “The Hills.” What can we say — we love a nostalgic sighting.

Barton seems like a good seat mate for Lizzo, who makes the list because who would have more fun at a fashion show than Lizzo? We’d put Phoebe Waller-Bridge next to Lizzo, because we’re going through “Fleabag” withdrawal and it’s high time she gets a proper fashion world welcome. There’s no doubt the NYFW circus will provide good material for her next project.

The comedic multihyphenate would be great company for Lil Nas X, who certainly earned his place in the front row after a summer of red carpet domination — not to mention a small hit you might’ve heard? Lucky for Lil Nas X, we’re seating none other than Marianne Williamson next to him. NYFW could use a little harnessing of love this season. Next to the presidential hopefully look for Megan Thee Stallion, hopefully discussing the finer points of a “Hot Girl Summer.”

For good measure, we’ll sprinkle the cast of “Euphoria” throughout the row. And while we’re at it, we’ll pop Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in there, too. No better stage for a midlife crisis than a runway show.