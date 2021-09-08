×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: More Than 40 Designers Creating Looks in Homage to Alber Elbaz

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Fantasy Front Row: Who We Want to See at the NYFW Shows

Celebrities will join the front rows once again — let's draft our fantasy NYFW front rows, shall we?

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Kristen Tauer
Plus Icon

So you’ve finished your fantasy football draft picks — but what about New York Fashion Week?

It’s been a long minute since we’ve seen glitzy names stacked front row at New York’s shows, but the circus — albeit it a much more muted, COVID-19-safe one — makes its return this week. With all the pop-culture news in the world at this moment, who are our fantasy front-row picks?

First up is the cast of “Gossip Girl,” no-brainers for the front row. The whole cast has dominated Instagram celebrity watchdog Deux Moi’s stories all summer and we’d love the nostalgia of the GG crew front-row at the shows.

We know she’s busy celebrating her Olympic win and starting college, but don’t you just think Suni Lee would be a happy sight this NYFW?

Zendaya continuously proves she is the ultimate fashion icon, and if her “Dune” European press tour shows anything she just keeps getting more adventurous with her choices. We’d love to see her front row at some of the younger brands this week.

Jennifer Coolidge would be a NYFW dream: she was chic as can be in the Loewe front row a few seasons ago, and with “White Lotus” on the brain the fashion crowd would welcome her back with open arms.

On the political front, vice presidential step daughter Ella Emhoff has been big in the fashion world ever since her irresistible Miu Miu inauguration coat had everyone needing to know more about her. And why not new New York governor Kathy Hochul making her NYFW debut in support of hometown designers?

Finally, the front-row couples: we have a lot. Fresh from Venice, PDA-forward Kravis (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, for the uninitiated) would certainly find interesting conversation with rekindled Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. And rumored couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted all over Williamsburg in recent weeks: might we suggest Spring Studios for a change?

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

NYFW Front Rows: Which Celebrities Will

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad