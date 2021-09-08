Fantasy Front Row: Who We Want to See at the NYFW Shows

So you’ve finished your fantasy football draft picks — but what about New York Fashion Week?

It’s been a long minute since we’ve seen glitzy names stacked front row at New York’s shows, but the circus — albeit it a much more muted, COVID-19-safe one — makes its return this week. With all the pop-culture news in the world at this moment, who are our fantasy front-row picks?

First up is the cast of “Gossip Girl,” no-brainers for the front row. The whole cast has dominated Instagram celebrity watchdog Deux Moi’s stories all summer and we’d love the nostalgia of the GG crew front-row at the shows.

We know she’s busy celebrating her Olympic win and starting college, but don’t you just think Suni Lee would be a happy sight this NYFW?

Zendaya continuously proves she is the ultimate fashion icon, and if her “Dune” European press tour shows anything she just keeps getting more adventurous with her choices. We’d love to see her front row at some of the younger brands this week.

Jennifer Coolidge would be a NYFW dream: she was chic as can be in the Loewe front row a few seasons ago, and with “White Lotus” on the brain the fashion crowd would welcome her back with open arms.

On the political front, vice presidential step daughter Ella Emhoff has been big in the fashion world ever since her irresistible Miu Miu inauguration coat had everyone needing to know more about her. And why not new New York governor Kathy Hochul making her NYFW debut in support of hometown designers?

Finally, the front-row couples: we have a lot. Fresh from Venice, PDA-forward Kravis (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, for the uninitiated) would certainly find interesting conversation with rekindled Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. And rumored couple Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been spotted all over Williamsburg in recent weeks: might we suggest Spring Studios for a change?