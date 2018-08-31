Hollywood is full of second acts, such as fashion publicist-turned-painter Jason Trotter, who transitioned careers this year after a casual hobby turned lucrative thanks to digital interiors platform Chairish. “I started doing more and more paintings and put a few up for sale on a whim because my garage was full, and they sold on a fluke,” said Trotter, who began his career in entertainment p.r. representing actresses like Heather Graham and Rhona Mitra at PMK.

Perhaps it wasn’t such a fluke: Trotter’s brightly colored geometric acrylics on canvas, which started out as decorative objects for his own home, have appeal for those with lots of white wall space to fill.

He found an early fan in Veronica Swanson Beard, a self-confessed Chairish addict (Trotter is now a featured artist in its Print Shop), who told Trotter she was a “superfan” when they finally met in person at her Melrose Place store opening, where a custom work by Trotter is prominently displayed. He’s now at work on pieces for Veronica Beard’s Bergdorf Goodman shop-in-shop, its SoHo store and its new office/showroom.

Although he’s also shown at Saatchi’s The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn and Los Angeles, Trotter will mount his first solo show at veteran retailer Ron Robinson’s spacious store/gallery in Santa Monica (opening reception is Sept. 8 and show runs until Oct. 4). After that, he’ll exhibit at Soho House West Hollywood from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15, and The Other Art Fair in Santa Monica on Oct. 25.

Not bad considering a few months ago he was still repping fashion clients. It’s a good thing he’s fully committed to painting — his next project is creating 146 original artworks for the rooms in Kelly Wearstler’s new Proper Hotel in downtown L.A., opening in early 2019.