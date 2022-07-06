×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: July 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Couture Fall 2022

Sustainability

Gucci Partners With Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Further Commits to Circularity, Regenerative Agriculture

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Launches Couture for Men as Post-pandemic Growth Accelerates

‘Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour’ Exhibition to Bow in Bentonville

“Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour" will open at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art on September 10 surveying over 200 years of American fashion.

Teri Greeves, Abstraction: Kiowa by Design,
Jordan Casteel, Ourlando, 2018. Oil on
Martine Guiterrez, Girl Friends (Rosella &
Anna Sui, Western-inspired Ensembles, Men’s Ensemble,
Lisa Perry, Roy Lichtenstein “No Thank
View ALL 7 Photos

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is importing a slice of Seventh Avenue to Bentonville, Arkansas. On view from September 10 to January 30, 2023, the 11-year-old institution’s inaugural fashion exhibit, “Fashioning America: Grit to Glamour,” may as well be titled “refashioning America” given its broad, inclusive retelling of the nation’s sartorial narrative. Just as art museums are mining new blood, guest curator Michelle Tolini Finamore, formerly the Penny Vinik curator of fashion arts at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, stayed away from solo shows about the usual suspects who’ve had their moment.

“It’s impossible to tell the whole story, but it’s time to rethink our approach to American style and view American design through a new lens,” she said of including designers of color, ignored locales and an up-to-the-minute timeline of zeitgeists, celebrity culture, technology and socially conscious movements. “Since we go back over 200 years—the earliest piece dates to the 1790s—it was hard to find things by many of these people because they were persecuted.”

Related Galleries

The process of whittling down her checklist to half its original size began with iconic and classic categories and pieces. Levi Strauss, Nike, Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, Nudie Cohn, Halston, Carolina Herrera, Anna Sui, Christian Siriano and Lisa Perry are among the nearly 100 brands and designers represented. Finamore balances well-known names with the forgotten or nameless, literally in the case of an early 20th-century wedding gown by a Black dressmaker in Charleston, S.C.

Anna Sui, Western-inspired Ensembles, Men’s Ensemble, Americana Collection, Spring 2017 Ready-to-Wear.
Anna Sui, Western-inspired Ensembles, Men’s Ensemble, Americana Collection, Spring 2017 Ready-to-Wear. Courtesy of Courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas

“Her surname wasn’t recorded, which says so much about how much history has been lost and what we’re trying to accomplish through this exhibition,” said Finamore, who was happy to have the garment at least. “I would have loved to include a dress by Elizabeth Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln’s dress maker, but we could only find an image.”

Native American designers’ longer story was also difficult to tell. The exhibit’s pieces only go back to a ’50s cotton day dress by Lloyd Kiva New, whose teaching at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico, overshadowed his fashion design career. Finamore said that despite his beautiful work being marginalized, his influence has a broader impact through his students like “Project Runway” contestant Patricia Michaels. The fashion industry’s progress regarding inclusion also comes forth in a contemporary outfit from Ginew, the first Native American-owned denim line, consisting of jeans, a T-shirt and jacket lined in an exclusive Pendleton [blanket] pattern.

Lloyd “Kiva” New (1916-2002, Cherokee) for Kiva dress, 1950s. Screen-printed cotton.
Lloyd “Kiva” New (1916-2002, Cherokee) for Kiva dress, 1950s. Screen-printed cotton. Robert Black/Courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

From woke to Western, the sweeping overview is intended to reach a diverse audience. Some visitors may just want to take a trip down memory lane via a 10-gallon Stetson hat or “Hawaiian shirt monarch” Alfred Shaheen’s kitschy, retro, his-and-her honeymooner set. For streetwear aficionados, a dedicated section addresses the famous (Virgil Abloh’s Off-White, Missy Elliott’s jumpsuit by Tommy Hilfiger) and less familiar (Olivia Anthony’s Livstreetwear). For the art crowd, sartorial-themed artworks from Crystal Bridges’ collection are incorporated. Both oil paintings, Jordan Casteel’s 2018 Ourlando is set in a store, while Robert Henri’s 1908 “Jessica Penn in Black with White Plumes” portrays the Broadway dancer in her finery. Henri’s work segues into garments for current stars of the stage, screen and cultural conversation: a strapless, ruffled gown from Calvin Klein (by Appointment by Raf Simons) worn by Rihanna, and the prototype of Michelle Obama’s 2009 inauguration ensemble by the late Isabel Toledo loaned by her husband and the exhibition’s design consultant Ruben Toledo.

Jordan Casteel, Ourlando, 2018. Oil on canvas, 90 x 78 1/8 x 1 ½ in
Jordan Casteel, Ourlando, 2018. Oil on canvas, 90 x 78 1/8 x 1 ½ in Courtesy of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, 2019.16

Beyond museum collections and brands’ archives, Finamore relied heavily on her go-to private collections. Among Jimmy Raye’s numerous loaned items, she zeroed in on I. Miller shoes, since the New York company was America’s equivalent of Salvatore Ferragamo yet is mostly unknown today. An Adrian top and maxi skirt with a screen-printed, Surrealist-inspired cloud motif from Hamish Bowles’ private collection, another fundamental source for the exhibition, has neither been on public view, nor published.

“I’m excited about the mixture—not just clothing but the hats, fans and gloves—and multimedia in terms of art, a custom playlist and lots of video footage from the 1920s to today,” said Finamore.

Commissioned works are equally wide-reaching on the audience front. An avatar of pop star Viktoria Modesta modeling a custom digital garment (designer TBD) marks the first presentation of an NFT or virtual garment for an avatar in a museum exhibition, according to Finamore. Bespoke boot maker Sarah Madeleine T. Guerin of Saboteuse in Wakefield, Mass., honors American women activists with American flag cowboy boots embellished with Susan B. Anthony coins and [Sojourner] “Truth”-embroidered pull tabs.

“Like sneakers, which will be represented too, cowboy boots rise to the top as an iconic American design that’s both utilitarian and a form of personal expression,” said Finamore.

The exhibition’s complementary book edited by Finamore features chapters such as “Paris Fashions Americanized,” “Shaping the Standard Body” and “Hidden in the Seams” about a Dominican family’s immigration to Massachusetts. The museum partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to host a fashion symposium on October 26 and to award 10, $25,000 scholarships to student designers born in, studying in or residing in the American Heartland. (Applications and details launch January 2023 at CFDA.com.)

“Our upcoming fashion exhibition provides a meaningful backdrop to this announcement,” said Crystal Bridges board chairperson Olivia Walton, of boosting fashion communities in flyover states. “We are looking forward to leaning into the expertise and guidance of the CFDA as we work together to create more vibrant and creative economies.”

CFDA chief executive officer Steven Kolb said it’s the organization’s first regional-based scholarship and hopes it’s indicative of more to come. Noting that CFDA founder Eleanor Lambert hailed from the Heartland—Indiana, like Bill Blass—he said, “You create from what you know when you start in life, so we’re investing in other parts of the country to see how they dress and what they’re influenced by to reach a broader audience and bring people closer together.”

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Hot Summer Bags

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Fashion America: Grit to Glamour' Exhibit

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad