×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Fendi Taps Lukas Gschwandtner for Design Miami Booth

The brand invited the Vienna-based artist to create new and reimagined work for the fair.

Lukas Gschwandtner
Lukas Gschwandtner ROBIN HILL

“I wasn’t sure if I’m allowed to destroy the bag,” said Lukas Gschwandtner, eyeing the deconstructed Fendi Peekaboo handbag before him at Design Miami. “That occurred to me later.” The brand’s iconic handbag was splayed open on the ground, ripped apart at the seams.

Gschwandtner is presenting “Triclinium,” an immersive installation of his work in collaboration with Fendi at the design fair. The booth features new and reinterpreted works that pay homage to Roman history and speak to the body and physical presence; the outline of Fendi garment bags were drawn on the booth’s canvas-lined walls.

The Vienna-based artist, who trained in leather accessories at Schloss Hetzendorf as a teenager, had poured plaster into the Peekaboo in an attempt to better understand the bag’s construction. The resulting plaster sculptures, gestures of the bag’s interior compartments, were displayed throughout the booth and perched atop three chaise lounges, fashioned in beige canvas.

Related Galleries

“Craftsmanship is a huge part of my practice,” he said. “I’ve always used canvas for my work. Visually, it just makes sense. The shapes are much more visible for me with the canvas. And then in fashion, you always do a calico prototype, and it’s constructed in this type of fabric — which again, was this organic link between Fendi, how they work, and how I work.”

Through early conversations with Silvia Venturini Fendi, Gschwandtner discovered a strong connection between his practice and Fendi’s design approach.

“Fendi gave me so much freedom, which was a huge privilege, because often it’s not the case with a big company,” he said. “The connection with Silvia helped a lot, because I think she really understood what I was trying to do with my work, and she also felt connected to those women that I wanted to show. And she of course is so connected to Rome, and she liked really focusing on the architectural and artistic historical part of the city and the home of Fendi.”

The booth also features his “Pillow Portraits” series, canvas sculptures that reference historical portraits of women lounging. Shortly before the fair, the artist had draped himself in canvas and filmed himself mirroring the women’s poses; the resulting video was projected on the wall alongside the original artworks to underscore his intention with the works.

On Wednesday night, before the fair’s public opening, Gschwandtner headed to Miami’s Design District for a party celebrating the first Fendi Casa flagship store in the U.S. Other guests included Silvia Fendi, Delfina Delettrez Fendi, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Alexander Roth, Nneka, Coco Bassey, Camila Coelho, Tina Leung and Rickey Thompson.

Lukas Gschwandtner for Fendi at Design Miami. ROBIN HILL
Lukas Gschwandtner
Lukas Gschwandtner Marco Bahler/BFA.com
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Fendi's Design Miami Booth With Lukas Gschwandtner

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad