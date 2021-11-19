Four Mocktail Recipes From Death & Co’s New Book ‘Welcome Home’

New York-based cocktail pioneer Death & Co has released a new book for the at-home drink enthusiast.

“Welcome Home,” published by Ten Speed Press, is a comprehensive guide for stocking bar essentials, batching cocktails for large groups and mixing cocktails that would make a seasoned bartender proud.

The book also features more than 600 recipes created by the Death & Co team in New York, Los Angeles and Denver, including variations of classic cocktails and original creations suited for any palette and occasion — including LBV and nonalcoholic options. Here are recipes and directions for four mocktails from the book, suited for the upcoming holiday entertaining season.

Cheers!

LAMPLIGHTER

Shannon Tebay, 2019

1¾ ounces Bowmore 12-year scotch

¾ ounce Cocchi vermouth di Torino

¼ ounce Reisetbauer carrot eau-de-vie

¼ ounce Pierre Ferrand dry curaçao

1 dash Bitter End Moroccan bitters

Garnish: 1 orange twist

Stir all the ingredients over ice, then strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Express the orange twist over the drink, then place it in the drink.

ALPENGLOW

Tyson Buhler, 2018

For this nonalcoholic highball, I wanted to make a savory-yet-fruity cordial that used tea as a way to balance the sugar and let its tannic, bitter qualities create balance. Fresh bay leaves taste and smell just like Lipton iced tea, so it naturally plays really well with the black tea. — Tyson Buhler

2 ounces cold seltzer

4 ounces Alpenglow Cordial (page 282)

½ ounce fresh lime juice

Garnish: 1 fresh bay leaf

Pour the seltzer into a collins glass. Short shake the remaining ingredients with ice for about 5 seconds, then strain into the glass. Fill the glass with ice cubes and garnish with the bay leaf.

ALPENGLOW CORDIAL

1,000 grams simple syrup (page 287)

5 grams lactic acid

5 grams fresh bay leaf

5 grams loose black tea

25 grams dried hibiscus flowers

Fill a large basin with water and place an immersion circulator inside. Set the circulator to 135° Fahrenheit.

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Transfer to a sealable, heatproof plastic bag. Seal the bag almost completely, then press out as much air as possible by dipping the bag (other than the unsealed portion) in the water. Finish sealing the bag, then remove it from the water. When the water has reached 135° Fahrenheit, place the bag in the basin and cook for 2 hours.

Place the bag in an ice bath and let cool to room temperature. Pass the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve. If any particles remain in the syrup, strain it through a paper coffee filter or Superbag. Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.

KING PALM

Tyson Buhler, 2018

This nonalcoholic drink is one we created for D&C Denver. It’s a cross between two past D&C drinks, Queen Palm and Piña Colada Deconstruction. Whey provides enough acidity and depth that you may think there was rum hiding in there. — Tyson Buhler

1½ ounces kefir whey (made by straining kefir through a cheeseclothlined sieve)

1½ ounces Harmless Harvest coconut water

1 teaspoon Pineapple Gum Syrup (page 286)

1 teaspoon Cinnamon Syrup (page 283)

Garnish: 1 fresh bay leaf

Stir all the ingredients over ice, then strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with the bay leaf.

CINNAMON SYRUP

500 grams simple syrup (page 287)

10 grams crushed cinnamon sticks

0.1 gram kosher salt

Fill a large basin with water and place an immersion circulator inside. Set the circulator to 145° Fahrenheit.

Put all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Transfer to a sealable, heatproof plastic bag. Seal the bag almost completely, then press out as much air as possible by dipping the bag (other than the unsealed portion) in the water. Finish sealing the bag, then remove it from the water.

When the water has reached 145° Fahrenheit, place the bag in the basin and cook for 2 hours.

Place the bag in an ice bath and let cool to room temperature. Pass the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve. If any particles remain in the syrup, strain it through a paper coffee filter or Superbag. Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.

PINEAPPLE GUM SYRUP

250 grams unbleached cane sugar

15 grams gum arabic

1.5 grams citric acid

250 grams strained fresh pineapple juice

Fill a large basin with water and place an immersion circulator inside. Set the circulator to 145° Fahrenheit.

Combine the sugar, gum arabic, and citric acid in a blender and process for 30 seconds. With the blender running, slowly add the pineapple juice and continue to process until all the dry ingredients have dissolved, about 2 minutes.

Pour the mixture into a sealable, heatproof plastic bag. Seal the bag almost completely, then press out as much air as possible by dipping the bag (other than the unsealed portion) in the water. Finish sealing the bag, then remove it from the water.

When the water has reached 145° Fahrenheit, place the bag in the basin and cook for 2 hours.

Place the bag in an ice bath and let cool to room temperature. Strain through a paper coffee filter or Superbag, transfer to a storage container, and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 1 week.

NEON MOON

Alex Jump, 2018

Tyson named this nonalcoholic drink for me, after a Brooks & Dunn song. At the time he had no idea that Brooks & Dunn was my grandfather’s favorite band, and “Neon Moon” was his favorite song. Plus, my grandfather didn’t drink! — Alex Jump

1½ ounces cold seltzer

1½ ounces Lime Leaf, Lemongrass &

Shiso Syrup (page 284)

1 ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce Seedlip Spice 94

1 ounce kefir whey (made by straining kefir through a cheesecloth-lined sieve)

1 egg white

Garnish: 1 star anise

Pour the seltzer into a chilled fizz glass. Dry shake the remaining ingredients, then shake again with ice. Double strain into the glass. Garnish with the star anise.

LIME LEAF, LEMONGRASS & SHISO SYRUP

1,000 grams simple syrup (page 287)

100 grams chopped, smashed lemongrass

15 grams fresh makrut lime leaves

5 grams shiso leaves

Fill a large basin with water and place an immersion circulator inside. Set the circulator to 135° Fahrenheit.

Combine all the ingredients in a sealable, heatproof plastic bag. Seal the bag almost completely, then press out as much air as possible by dipping the bag (other than the unsealed portion) in the water. Finish sealing the bag, then remove it from the water. When the water has reached 135° Fahrenheit, place the bag in the basin and cook for 2 hours.

Transfer the bag to an ice bath and let cool to room temperature. Pass the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve. If any particles remain in the syrup, strain it again through a paper coffee filter or Superbag. Transfer to a storage container and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 weeks.

Excerpted from “Death & Co: Welcome Home” By Alex Day, Nick Fauchald and David Kaplan with Devon Tarby and Tyson Buhler, with permission from Ten Speed Press.

Death & Co’s “Welcome Home.” Ten Speed Press

