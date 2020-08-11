Fresh beauty cofounders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg believe in the theater of experience. They’ve cultivated that idea through their retail spaces, aiming to underscore their brand’s story through design. Now, they want their guests to stay awhile.

The pair, along with hospitality veteran Damien Janowicz, have opened their first hotel in Hudson, N.Y. (The trio also own the cafe and bakery Bartlett House nearby in Ghent.) Located on the town’s bustling Warren Street, The Maker pays tribute to its creative surroundings, and was inspired by Glazman and Roytberg’s travels.

“Alina and I were always fascinated with properties that were special and more unique. I never really enjoyed big hotels, even in Paris I was always staying in small, highly curated places,” says Glazman. “It felt like there were fewer and fewer [hotels like that] in our travels, so that’s where the conversation initiated.”

They were interested in finding a property that would allow them to create an environment that is emotionally transportive; a space that would allow them to create an immersive brand story to help build an emotional connection for guests. Glazman and Roytberg were drawn to Hudson because of its affiliation with creativity — the area attracts artisans of all kinds, and is an antiquing destination — as well as its proximity to New York City, only two hours by train. “There’s an amazing energy here,” says Glatzman. “It’s surrounded by the Catskill mountains, farms where you can get incredible produce — to me, it felt like the Sonoma Valley of the East Coast.”

Like many of the historic properties in Hudson, the historic Greek revival building needed a complete restoration; all of the original details of the space were refurbished and reconstructed, resulting in a new building with all the old details. The property also included a carriage house, large garage and ample parking adjacent to the town’s main drag, populated with restaurants, shops and art galleries.

Drawing inspiration from their creative neighbors, Glazman and Roytberg designed every facet of the hotel, including branding and marketing, without the help of an outside interior designer. The aesthetic is upscale bohemian, incorporating furnishings collected from their worldwide travels. Room details include stained glass windows, a restored 1870’s Eastlake gas-lit cast iron chandelier and clawfoot tubs. Each bathroom is outfitted, naturally, with Fresh beauty products.

The Maker was originally slated to open in April. The team has spent the past few months fine-tuning details, curating their shop, and figuring out how to safely open while hitting the marks of five-star service. To start, the hotel is open Thursday to Monday, with three-night minimum stays. Nightly rates start at $350 for The Bedroom, with larger, themed rooms like The Writer, The Gardener, The Architect, and The Artist positioning the hotel as a higher-end option for the area. The Maker boasts the town’s only hotel pool, available exclusively to residing guests. The culinary program, led by Executive Chef Michael Poiarkoff, features three distinct spaces: an informal cafe, cocktail lounge, and contemporary American restaurant within the hotel’s lush conservatory.

Guests will also be able to visit the hotel’s fragrance library, which will house over 500 fragrances from Glazman’s collection. Not surprisingly, Glazman classifies memories as emotions through fragrance. To mark the launch of the hotel, The Maker teamed with local perfumer Christopher Draghi, cofounder of Source Adage, to create a rollerball fragrance to capture the spirit of Hudson; notes are woody, spicy and citrusy. All of the fragrance sales will be donated to Friends of Hudson Youth, to give back to local families in need. The Maker is also planning to host circus programs for youth, which they’ll host in their forthcoming reimagined gymnasium. “I always say, if Moulin Rouge opened a gym, what would it look like?” offers Glazman.

The answer is just around the corner.

