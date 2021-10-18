×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

British Designer Ifeanyi Okwuadi Wins Top Prize at Hyères Fashion Festival

Fashion

Samuel Gui Yang Wins Hu Fashion Forward Prize

Fashion

Are Fendi and Skims Plotting a Collaboration?

London’s Frieze Art Fair Returns to Physical Format With a Bang

Gallerists were surprised and joyous about the pent-up demand for artworks across various price points and mediums.

By
Tianwei Zhang, Samantha Conti
Plus Icon
Frieze Art Fair in Regents Park,
Frieze Art Fair in Regents Park, London. Courtesy of Linda Nylind/Frieze

LONDON – Frieze returned as a live event – and not a moment too soon.

The white tents were hoisted once again in Regent’s Park, and well-dressed guests from around the world returned to the five-day art extravaganza, which was brimming with Ruinart Champagne, fancy dinners, lavish parties – and Hermès Birkins in all colors and sizes.

Visitors to the fair conversed in German, French, and Chinese during the fair, which wrapped on Oct. 17 and which saw 160 British and international art galleries present works by emerging and established artists. It was a homecoming for many collectors and dealers, who were forced to do business virtually during lockdown.

Jia Wei, partner of the Beijing-based contemporary art gallery Spurs, said that while it was difficult for the team to travel from China to the U.K. due to the tension between the two nations over Hong Kong, human rights issues, and COVID-19, it was important to be present at Frieze London.

Related Galleries

“Our artists are very successful at home. We are excited to showcase them to an international market. I think the appetite for Chinese art is at an exciting point where people really want to be involved in dialogues about Chinese contemporary art,” said Wei.

Tarka Russell, director of Timothy Taylor Gallery on Bolton Street in London’s Mayfair, said she could feel that people had been starved of human interaction and seeing art close up.

“This Frieze really packed a punch in terms of what was on offer, and London has definitely come back with a massive bang. It’s incredible to see so much energy here. It’s the cultural capital of the world, and it’s been a very joyous experience for so many people,” she said.

Russell said the pandemic had little impact on the gallery’s business. “We have a very strong and dedicated group of clients who really supported us during COVID-19. They’ve been buying artworks that they haven’t necessarily seen in person,” she added.

She noted that all the pieces by the American artist Honor Titus that Timothy Taylor showed at Frieze were sold before the fair even started.

Lindsey Mendick, Surreal Ceramics at Carl Freedman Gallery.
Lindsey Mendick, Surreal Ceramics at Carl Freedman Gallery. Linda Nylind/Courtesy

Robert Diament, director of the Margate-based Carl Freedman Gallery and cohost of the popular podcast “Talk Art” with actor Russell Tovey, believes this year was the best edition of Frieze he’d attended for more than a decade.

“This year they redesigned the venue slightly, and it feels much more spacious and calmer. It’s a more enjoyable experience to actually be at the fair, both as a viewer and also as an exhibitor,” he said.

“It’s also been busy every day: There hasn’t really been a moment when it’s died down. Normally, on the second day of the fair, we get a lot quieter, but this year, it’s just been consistently busy. So it’s fantastic,” he added.

Among the gallery’s sold-out works were sea creature-inspired vases costing 6,500 pounds each by Lindsey Mendick, and a series of drawings by Tracy Emin, her first new work since her cancer surgery.

David Hoyland, whose gallery Seventeen on Kingsland Road in East London’s Hackney, presented a solo presentation by Ney York-based Erin O’Keefe, said this Frieze provided a great opportunity to see so many of his friends and collectors from abroad.

“We show emerging art, often by younger or as yet unknown artists, so the fair is an important platform for building an audience and market. Frieze has been very successful in doing this. We have had a positive response and sold out all the works by Erin,” he added.

Lyndsey Ingram, whose eponymous gallery is located on Bourdon Street in Mayfair, showed as part of Frieze Masters for the first time. She described the mood at the fair as “perky” and said sales have been “consistent and respectable,” given the current moment.

Inside Frieze Masters 2021
Inside Frieze Masters 2021. Courtesy of Deniz Guzel/Frieze

Asked about the crowd at Frieze Masters, she said there had been some out-of-towners, and a lot of locals, “a reminder of the strong and vibrant art community” that exists in London. “It’s been fun. The days are long, and the turnout has been good – it’s clear that people are keen to be seeing new work.”

Ingram said the gallery’s show of Ellsworth Kelly’s early work alongside ceramic Moon Jars by Korean artist Kim Yikyung had been “unbelievably popular.”

The Turin-based gallerist Franco Noero took a multi-faceted approach to Frieze, with a spectacular stand at the fair resembling a work of art, and two separate exhibitions in London.

“Hell in Its Heyday” showcased work by Pablo Bronstein and was taking place at the Sir John Soane Museum, while “The Oedipus Complex,” a collaboration with Trinity Fine Art, featured the work of Francesco Vezzoli, a longtime friend and collaborator of Miuccia Prada.

Vezzoli, acting both as artist and curator, created an installation of his own work, alongside a group of Baroque busts by the 19th-century sculptor Alessandro Rondoni. Vezzoli swathed the busts in the scarlet silk of Roman Catholic cardinals sourced from Gammarelli, the ecclesiastical tailors in Rome.

“We had some concerns before we came, due to the pandemic, but we were pleasantly surprised by Frieze – and we’ve been so busy in London,” said Noero, adding that sales at the fair had been good, and the response to both outside exhibitions had been positive. He said he plans to return to London next year.

Eva Langret, director of Frieze London, said this edition, as a whole, aimed to highlight “new voices” in the art community.

“We are excited for this moment, for London, our community of artists and collectors and to bring everybody back to celebrate art. I think at this particular moment in time, and after everything that we have been through, it was really important for us to think about what the fair means as a platform, and how it can contribute to elevating new voices,” she said.

She named Alberta Whittle, who won the Frieze Artist Award last year; Sammy Daloji; Ali Cherri; Jesse Darling; Rindon Johnson; and Sin Wai Kin as emerging names to watch in this year’s edition.

Hong Kong-based artist Sin Wai Kin's exhibition at Frieze London.
Hong Kong-based artist Sin Wai Kin’s exhibition at Frieze London. Linda Nylind/Courtesy

During the week, a wide array of satellite events and parties kept guests busy.

Alexander McQueen hosted its spring 2022 women’s wear show and an after-party at The Standard the day before the opening of the Frieze VIP preview.

Sitting alongside Daphne Guinness, Lara Stone and Emilia Clarke at the show was the Hong Kong gallerist and collector Pearl Lam, a longtime supporter of the late Lee Alexander McQueen. Lam was later seen at Frieze Masters browsing the Flemish paintings and 20th-century art. Also spotted at Frieze Masters was Prada’s co-creative director Raf Simons and Bianca Quets Luzi, chief executive officer of Simons’ namesake brand.

Simons was not the only big European designer in town. On Thursday, Donatella Versace hosted a talk at Central Saint Martins, which the brand supported in 2017 with the Gianni Versace Scholarship. She was promoting the upcoming book “Versace Catwalk: The Complete Collections.”

Matchesfashion held a dinner at 5 Carlos Place with guests including Erdem Moralıoğlu, Roksanda Ilincic and Christopher Kane, while Dunhill hosted a cocktail reception and screening of a new short film. It was created in partnership with Frieze, documenting the collaboration between the brand’s creative director Mark Weston and photographic artist Ellen Carey on the spring 2022 collection.

Prior to that, guests were checking out a thoroughly renovated townhouse on Hanover Square, which is now home to The Maine Mayfair, a New England-inspired brasserie by the Canadian restaurateur Joey Ghazal, designed in collaboration with Brady Williams.

The same night, Stella McCartney marked the launch of the genderless Stella Shared 3 collaboration with South London-based artist and slow fashion designer Ed Curtis. The designer held a party at the brand’s flagship on Old Bond Street, which was cohosted by Buffalo Zine and the set design was by Lydia Chan.

Ed Curtis attends the launch celebration for the Ed Curtis for Stella Shared 3 collection
Ed Curtis attends the launch celebration for the Ed Curtis for Stella Shared 3 collection. Dave Benett/Courtesy

Fashion label Zilver unveiled its pop-up store and exhibition experience “Do Disrupt” with a cocktail party in Soho. The exhibition features works by Marc-Aurele Debut, Andreas Greiner, Armin Keplinger, and Giuseppe Lo Schiavo.

Meanwhile, Fiorucci cohosted a party with Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, in Knightsbridge to celebrate the launch of the brand’s collaboration with Lakwena and Black History Month.

“What she does fits so well into the Fiorucci universe. We have a long history of collaborating with artists. Keith Haring, in the ’70s, before he was known, spray painted the entire store,” said the brand’s creative director of men’s wear Daniel Fletcher.

On Friday, the winner of this year’s Hublot Design Prize was unveiled at The Serpentine Gallery. American illustrator Mohammed Fayaz, who designs posters for parties and protests with digital tools, took home the grand prize – 100,000 Swiss francs, or $108,312.

The Italian designer Federica Fragapane, who turns data into artistic graphics, and Eva Feldkamp, founder of All in Awe, a nonprofit organization that connects charities with creative professionals, won the newly created Pierre Keller awards.They will receive 15,000 Swiss francs, or $16,236 each.

Hans Ulrich Obrist, artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries and a jury member of the Hublot Design Prize, praised Fayaz’s innovative and politically charged approach to poster design.

“It’s extraordinary how Mohammed reinvents illustration. These posters have a real significance for his chosen LGBTQ community in New York. At the same time, it transcends the beyond time, because he also writes the history. I am sure he will document that community for decades to come,” he said.

Collaboration between Mira Mikati and Javier Calleja
Collaboration between Mira Mikati and Javier Calleja Ed Reeve/Courtesy

During the Frieze weekend, fashion designer Mira Mikati hosted an intimate dinner with Spanish painter Javier Calleja to celebrate the launch of their fashion collaboration. One of Calleja’s new paintings, a large portrait of a young girl titled “Really?” was presented at Frieze London with Almine Rech Gallery.

The artist said he is happy to see that the world of art is springing back to life after 2 years of the pandemic. Regarding the collaboration with Mikati, Calleja said it’s been a dream coming true journey.

“I met Mira’s works a long time ago and I thought there is a perfect connection between my work and her designs. For years I was dreaming to collaborate with her. She’s a big artist and a big designer with an amazing team. When someone gives you more than you can give in a project, you feel this is a beautiful gift,” he added.

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

London's Frieze Art Fair Returns to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad