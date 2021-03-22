SENSE OF OCCASION: Like fashion, the art world is finding creative ways to replace physical gallery openings and events with digital happenings.

To wit: Gagosian’s Le Bourget branch just outside of Paris will draw attention to its current exhibition of new works by Anselm Kiefer with a conversation between the artist and art historian James Cuno, plus a performance by Paris Opera Ballet principal dancer Hugo Marchand and first soloist Hannah O’Neill.

In a trailer for this episode of Gagosian Premieres, slated to go live on Tuesday on Gagosian’s website and YouTube channel, Kiefer talks about his four large-scale paintings depicting fields of wheat and corn and incorporating rusty sickles, roots and even a machine gun.

“I made them for this room. Here you cannot put some small paintings, it would be ridiculous,” the German artist says about this branch of Gagosian, in a former airplane hangar designed by Jean Nouvel. “For me it’s not so large. It’s my gesture, I dance in front of the painting, you know.”

With no audience, Marchand and O’Neill have oodles of concrete floor for their performance, choreographed by Florent Melac and set to music composed by Steve Reich.

The spectacle was meant to be live, but was scuttled by restrictions aimed at reducing coronavirus infections. Galleries in the Paris region were ordered shut last weekend as part of new lockdown measures. Kiefer’s exhibition has been extended to June 19.

Previous episodes of Gagosian Premieres were dedicated to Gregory Crewdson, Ed Ruscha, Jenny Saville and Mary Weatherford.

