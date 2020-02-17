MIAMI — George Balanchine’s “Firebird” has flown the coop. His compressed rendition of the ballet — the first with a Russian storyline that Michel Fokine originally choreographed for the Ballets Russes in the early 20th century with Igor Stravinsky’s score — hasn’t been performed outside the New York City Ballet since its debut in 1949. Why? No one is exactly sure — but the production’s priceless sets and costumes painted by Marc Chagall certainly weren’t going anywhere.

Now, after all these years, Miami City Ballet has emancipated the iconic work through new sets and costumes. It premiered in Miami on Feb. 14 and travels to Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach through March 1.

“It’s equitable to share masterpieces. That Mr. B’s ‘Firebird’ remained in one company is like if a museum hoarded all the Impressionists,” says Miami City Ballet artistic director Lourdes Lopez, a former NYCB principal who grew up within the work, having danced all of its female roles, from a cake bearer as a child (it was the first time she saw Mr. B on stage) to the lead. “I initially thought to digitally project Chagall’s art but never heard from his estate. So we came up with Plan B.”

Since Jerome Robbins had revised some of Balanchine’s choreography, his trust owns the rights and approved her request. She commissioned several stage veterans for an entirely new look, with the only caveat that it stayed true to Russia folklore. It was a natural fit for the production’s set and costume designer Anya Klepikov, a native of the Crimean Peninsula whose homeland’s ubiquitous Firebird fable is embedded in her memory. Projection designer Wendall K. Harrington’s credits include “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” for MCB and choreographer Alexei Ratmansky’s fresh version of “Firebird” for the American Ballet Theater, while James F. Ingalls was another familiar face around MCB after designing its lighting for Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” and Ratmansky’s “The Fairy’s Kiss.” Despite their combined visual backgrounds and watching archival videos as research, it was surprisingly Stravinsky’s music that inspired the central motif.

“He creates heat and light when the Firebird appears, and it reminded me of Russia’s traditional Palekh boxes [hand-decorated with painted and enameled scenes] with saturated colors against black backgrounds,” says Klepikov, regarding one of many references to her country’s craftsmanship. “The princesses wear kokoshniks, traditional, elaborate Russian headpieces. Killer costume studio in New York, which makes Victoria’s Secret’s angel wings, sewed thousands of pearls on them.”

She really made the rounds, sourcing antagonist Koschei’s mask from Rodney Gordon and the tree monsters’ and knights’ costumes from Parsons-Meares, among a top pool of talent. MCB costume director Eleanor Wolfe, who spent nearly 20 years with Barbara Matera in New York, contributed her share, too, most importantly, the Firebird.

“Lourdes said its feathers needed to be pokey and that a simple unitard with a tail would be too contemporary; there had to be hip coverage for it to be in line with the classical movements and fairy tale,” says Klepikov.

Aside from an homage to Russia, Klepikov’s goal was to ramp up the scary quotient. Teeth-gnashing, wild-eyed goat monsters suffer from mange, and satyr-like monsters sprout demonic horns and tails. Prince Ivan is accessorized in human bones. There isn’t a trace of Chagall but starting with a clean slate has its advantages. Technology fills in narrative gaps to clear up confusing scenes like when, out of nowhere, the knights greet the princesses in the finale.

“We connect the dots for the audience, so they watch animation of the knights being freed from the tree vines before they waltz in,” says Harrington, who adds a point about the production’s digital sets: “They can travel — unlike fragile, expensive ones built in the 1940s.”