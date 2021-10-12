×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loro Piana to Launch Collection Designed by Hiroshi Fujiwara

Business

Holiday Promos Start Way Earlier Amid High Hopes and Headwinds

Business

Asos Shares Plummet as CEO Steps Down, Supply Chain Issues Bite

Gillian Laub on Her Most Personal Project Yet

"Family Matters," both a book and an exhibition, explores how photographer Gillian Laub's family's support of Trump changed everything.

Gillian Laub's 'Family Matters'
Gillian Laub's 'Family Matters' Courtesy

On a recent afternoon Gillian Laub was at the International Center of Photography to attend the opening of her latest project, “Family Matters,” both a book and an exhibition at ICP. An experienced artist, Laub is no stranger to openings but was especially nervous for the publication of this collection, it being her most personal yet. She watched as a father and son, who was around 20 years old, walked through the exhibition and afterward the son approached her.

“He asked, ‘Are you the artist?’ And he was crying. This hipster 20-year-old was crying and he was, like, ‘Thank you so much. My dad brought me here. We haven’t really been talking,’” Laub says. “His dad’s a big Trump supporter but his dad read about the exhibition and brought his son there, so they could talk about it and he could feel less alone. I mean, that is just the most incredible [thing]. That’s when you’re, like, ‘Wow, OK.’”

Related Galleries

“Family Matters” is a collection of 20 years of photographs and stories documenting her own family, centering on how her family’s support of Donald Trump, both the candidate and president, impacted their dynamic, while looking at the complexities of family as a whole.

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the
Gillian Laub’s ‘Family Matters’

The idea began rolling when the team at Pop-Up magazine, who she’d been talking to for years about doing something, asked what she was up to, in around 2015.

“They contacted me at the height of when I just felt like my world was imploding,” Laub says. “I had postpartum depression, my parents became massive Trump supporters, I was, like, ‘I am not in any shape to do anything right now, but thank you so much.’ And I shared the story about my family, and they were, like, ‘Well, this is a safe space to share it, and how cathartic would it be to [explore] this with your work?’”

Pop-Up is a live experience magazine without any social media, print or digital component so she felt safe in the idea of performing it for limited audiences, knowing it would be viewed by that group alone.

“It was indeed the most cathartic thing making, producing a multimedia story about my family, and it was a form of therapy — but then when I performed it in six different cities, I cannot tell you how many people came up to me and they’re, like, ‘I’m going through this, too. This is my story. This is my story. Thank you for sharing it. I haven’t been able to talk about it,’” Laub says. “So it was then that I was, like, ‘Oh, this is a much larger story than just my story. My family really is a microcosm of what’s going on in this country.’”

26_307550-C3_05 (scan)
Gillian Laub’s ‘Family Matters’ Gillian Laub

She stresses that the project is “not just about the Trump years, it’s not about Trump,” but that it’s a story about family as a whole — and all that entails — which is why she compiled 20 years of work into the final result.

The reactions, naturally, have been powerful, and surprisingly one of the most positive reactions came from her parents.

“I was so scared that they’d be offended, or hurt, or I don’t know. And the thing that is such a relief is that they read it and it was so emotional, there was laughter, there were tears, but they weren’t reading it worried about how they came off. It wasn’t about their egos,” Laub says. “They didn’t read it with the lens of caring about really how they came off, they read it and they were, like, ‘Wow, you were honest, and that is the most important.’ So for me, that was everything. It really just personified who they are and what this is about, which is really, truly unconditional love.”

And the biggest blessing of the book, as it was for the father and son at the opening, is that she and her family have found ways to communicate again, despite their differences.

“The great thing is that we’re talking,” she says. “The bottom line is civil discourse, there’s room for it again.”

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the
Gillian Laub’s ‘Family Matters’
Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the
Gillian Laub’s ‘Family Matters’
Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Gillian Laub on 'Family Matters,' the

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad