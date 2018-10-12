MILAN — To complement the “From One Season to Another” exhibition of photographs by Sarah Moon at the Armani/Silos space here, Giorgio Armani has invited the French photographer to handpick five different movies, which resonate with her work. Running from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7, the movies will be screened at the Silos space and open to the public upon accreditation.

Inaugurated last month, the Sarah Moon retrospective explores the notions of time, memory and human nature throughout her career and comprises 170 color and black-and-white images captured from the Seventies until today.

“These are movies that have moved me; many are related to childhood, and that is what makes them particularly special to me,” said Moon, who selected Federico Fellini’s “La Strada” to open the series of movies screenings. Charles Laughton’s “The Night of the Hunter,” a thriller movie from 1955; “Fanny and Alexander,” an historical period drama set at the beginning of the 20th century by Swedish director Ingmar Bergman and the silent movie “Blancanieves,” by Pablo Berger, which reinterprets the classic fairy tale Snow White, will follow.

Running until Jan. 6, the exhibition, Moon’s largest to date in Italy, focuses on fashion photography, as well as on lesser-known images of animals, flowers and industrial buildings, covering her four-decade career.

In recent years, the Armani/Silos space, which was unveiled in April 2015, has staged solo exhibitions of photographer Larry Fink — who was also asked to make his selection for a film series — and artist Paolo Ventura, as well as a collective display of images by the likes of Aldo Fallai, Kurt and Weston Markus, Tom Munro, David Sims and Richard Phibbs.