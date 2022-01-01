Where to Watch All of the Golden Globe Foreign Language Film Nominees

Awards season is officially underway. On Dec. 21, the Academy Awards revealed its short list for categories including best International Feature Film — a list that largely mirrored the Golden Globe nominees for best foreign language film, unveiled on Dec. 13. (The exception was Pedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” — Spain’s official Oscars submission was “The Good Boss,” starring Javier Bardem.) Here’s a guide to the five films nominated for the Golden Globe, among other top film awards in 2022, and where to watch them.

“Compartment No. 6” (Germany, Russia, Finland)

Directed by Juho Kuosmanen, “Compartment No. 6” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in competition, where it won the Grand Prix award (along with a second film, “A Hand of God.”) The film is based on a 2011 Finnish novel by Rosa Liksom. Set on a train traveling from Moscow to the Arctic city of Murmansk, two strangers sharing a sleeping car — a young Finnish woman and Russian miner — connect during the long ride.

How to Watch: “Compartment No. 6” opens in theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Jan. 26.

“Drive My Car” (Japan)

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi turned to a short story by Haruki Murakami as inspiration for his latest film, which, despite the source material, clocks in at almost three hours. The story centers around a recently widowed stage director, who is paired with a young woman hired to be his chauffeur. Hamaguchi’s adaptation, which premiered at Cannes, won the festival’s award for best screenplay and the FIPRESCI prize, and went on to win Best International Feature at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. The film is considered a main contender to watch throughout awards season.

How to Watch: “Drive My Car” is playing in select theaters.

“The Hand of God” (Italy)

Director Paolo Sorrentino’s new movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age story set in 1980s Naples. The title is a reference to iconic soccer player Diego Maradona, whose presence looms large in the film. “The Hand of God” was awarded the the Grand Jury Prize at Venice, where lead actor Filippo Scotti also won the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

How to Watch: “The Hand of God” is available to stream on Netflix.

“A Hero” (Iran, France)

Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s film “A Hero” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it shared the Grand Prix award with “Compartment No. 6.” The movie stars Amir Jadidi as a man on two-day leave from debtor’s prison. His attempts to have his debt forgiven go awry when social media comes into play.

How to Watch: “A Hero” will be released in U.S. theaters on Jan. 7 and on Amazon Prime on Jan. 21.

“Parallel Mothers” (Spain)

Pedro Almodóvar reunited with Penélope Cruz for his latest film “Parallel Mothers,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and screened at the New York Film Festival. Cruz and Milena Smit costar as single women, in different stages of life, who meet in the hospital room where they are both about to give birth.

How to Watch: “Parallel Mothers” is playing in select theaters.

RELATED: 5 of the Buzziest Films Making Their U.S. Debuts at the New York Film Festival