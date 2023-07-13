Invite-only Designer Decor Platform LDV Pops Up In L.A.

“We had this mutual passion for vintage furniture and finding unique objects,” Birta Ólafsdóttir said of Guido Callarelli.

The couple met in Los Angeles, where they reside and launched LDV in December — a members-only online platform with a curated collection of designer decor.

Today they unveil their first physical location, a three-month pop-up at 156 South Robertson Boulevard. The 2,500-square-foot space is by West Hollywood’s design district and steps from Beverly Hills. (Down the block from Italian furniture manufacturer Cassina, which opened doors in May.)

“He had told me that he had already been collecting some pieces for a while,” she went on. “It’s something that I always wanted to do. So, we decided to partner up. It’s basically a combination of both of our expertise and our backgrounds.”

Courtesy of LDV

Ólafsdóttir, originally from Iceland, is a creative director and curator in interior design and real estate development. She’s worked with the likes of design company Bjarke Ingels Group and architectural firm Snøhetta. Callarelli, an Italian, is the founder of brand design agency FAM, with more than a decade of experience in fashion. His clients have included brands Off-White, Fear of God, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, The Attico, Supreme; talent Zendaya, Kanye West, and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. At LDV, he spearheads digital design and brand vision while Ólafsdóttir handles company operations, communications and furniture restoration. Together they collaborate on the curation.

“Everything is either from the Art Deco period, which was 1920s, 1930s original Art Deco, or 1970s where we saw a revival,” said Ólafsdóttir. They’re sourced from Europe, mainly Italy and France, as well as the U.S.

On display are about a dozen pieces, primarily large sets ranging in price between $20,000 and $50,000.

“They need to be seen in person,” Callarelli said of expanding offline. “The impact in the scale needs to be seen in person.”

Among the collection is the Saratoga living room set by husband-wife team Massimo and Lella Vignelli — a black, four-seater sofa, coffee table, two armchairs and a chest of drawers from 1969 — priced at $42,000. There are also smaller, decorative items in this drop, including a light fixture for $3,000.

“This space is our first public touch point, almost like something more street, you know?” said Callarelli. “It’s a retail approach.”

Courtesy of LDV

The in-person experience is also by invitation-only.

“It’s because we really want to hone in on our community and really get to know our customer,” explained Ólafsdóttir. “You can join the platform if you’re invited, and once you are invited, you can then also refer your friends.…We really wanted to create this community, this club around design.”

Prior to launching LDV, the duo worked on a capsule in partnership with L.A. boutique Just One Eye.

“It’s one of the pillars of the brand,” Callarelli said of collaborating with creators in fashion and lifestyle. They plan to have many more in the future.

And more pop-ups, too. Next they have their sights on either Italy or another U.S. location — New York City or Miami.

“LDV is global,” said Ólafsdóttir.