What’s New in the Hamptons This Summer

Your guide to what's hot out east this season.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Kristen Tauer
Plus Icon
Beach firepit at the Marram Montauk
Guests have beach access at the Marram Montauk hotel.

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us and marks the start of summer unofficially — though it’s very much the official kickoff of Hamptons happenings. Below, a few highlights of what not to miss this season out east.

Where to Eat and Stay

New on the hospitality scene is Marram Montauk recently reopened (and now with a liquor license). Guests have access to bikes, the hotel’s seaside pool, luxury, wellness-focused suites and the beach, and are able to book surf lessons, private energy healing, personalized tarot reading and sound baths.

“In addition to debuting two new luxury suites with views of the Atlantic and wellness programming like salt cave therapy, we are introducing a new cocktail program at our beloved counter service South American café, Mostrador Marram,” explains the director of hospitality, Philip Cham. “This year we will have a menu of classic cocktails inspired by the flavors of South America like the Brazilian caipiroska and Cuban mojito that will complement a wine list including Argentinian and Uruguayan natural wines as well as labels from local wineries. Guests can also expect the return of Mostrador’s homemade lemonades and kombuchas.”

What's New in the Hamptons for
Marram Montauk

Bounce Beach Montauk picks back up Memorial Day Weekend with lineup that includes an event hosted by Victor Cruz on Friday, Tyler Cameron on Saturday and Nicole Miller will launch a new vintage of her Nicole Miller Rosé with a dinner on Sunday. Marni returns to Shelter Island’s Sunset Beach Hotel for a second year. The brand has lent its fabrics and emblems to the hotel’s interior spaces and outdoor lounge setups. Also on Shelter Island, father-daughter team Valerie Mnuchin and Robert Mnuchin will open their restaurant Léon in July. The restaurant will feature French and Italian dishes and a wood-burning hearth.

The Surf Lodge is never short of activity, and things kick off this weekend with Memorial Day. Zegna is popping up in Montauk at the Surf Lodge, with a party on Sunday featuring a performance by Questlove. What exactly Zegna will be doing beyond that remains a bit of a mystery — the brand says they are going to “shine a spotlight on individuals’ dynamic personalities, sense of style and their own path worth taking.” You’ll just have to make the trip out to see.

Marni Marine
Marni Marine at Sunset Beach Hotel. Courtesy

What to See and Do

Tracy Anderson Moves to Sag Harbor
The fashion girl’s favorite workout is continuing out East, now in Sag Harbor. Tracy Anderson has relocated her East Hampton studio to Sag Harbor where she promises to keep the burn going all summer long.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to open the Sag Harbor studio,” Anderson says. “I’ve lived here, raised my son here — it’s definitely a homecoming for me. The main reason we relocated from our East Hampton location to Sag Harbor was to expand our space. Now, we’re able to meet the high demand from clients, and move freely in this sweeping studio along the water. Sag Harbor has always been a place where I’ve felt utterly at peace. I can’t wait to share that feeling with the people who move with me this summer, and beyond.”

Equinox reopened its summer location earlier this month. The fitness brand will offer group fitness classes throughout the summer alongside spa offerings and pop-up collaborations.

Equinox Bridgehampton
Equinox Bridgehampton Ty Cole
Tracy Anderson opens in Sag Harbor
Tracy Anderson opens in Sag Harbor.

Eric Firestone Gallery has opened a second East Hampton gallery location. The new gallery opens Memorial Weekend with “Hanging / Leaning: Women Artists on Long Island, 1960s-80s,” a group show of female abstract artists with a connection to Long Island. Taschen is also headed to East Hampton this summer with a pop-up that opens right off Main Street on Sunday. At the Parrish Art Museum, Racquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas have curated their third exhibition, “Set It Off.” On view through July 24, the show features 50 works by female artists including Kennedy Yanko, February James and Torkwase Dyson. The Watermill Center’s annual summer benefit returns this summer, set for July 30. Titled “Stand,” the art-packed event will mark the center’s 30th anniversary. Nordstrom is opening a summertime Nordstrom Local pop-up to offer customers convenient order pickup, returns and alterations.

 

Installation view of "Set it Off" at the Parrish.
Installation view of “Set It Off” at the Parrish. Courtesy
Installation view of "Set it Off" at the Parrish.
Installation view of “Set It Off” at the Parrish. Courtesy
On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

