×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Christian Dior Brooklyn Museum Exhibition Touts New York Influence

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: More Than 40 Designers Creating Looks in Homage to Alber Elbaz

Fashion

Nensi Dojaka Wins the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers

London Restaurant Hawksmoor Realizes Its New York Dream

The restaurant has opened its first Stateside location within the historic United Charities Building in Gramercy.

The main dining room at Hawksmoor.
The main dining room at Hawksmoor. Courtesy

Hawksmoor’s opening this week in Gramercy was twofold: it marked the Stateside debut of the London-based steakhouse restaurant, and also a reopening of the historic United Charities Building, which had been closed to the public for the last century.

Bringing Hawksmoor, which has several locations in London, to New York was a longtime dream for co-owners Huw Gott and Will Beckett. They were looking at a space within the World Trade Center in 2014, but when that plan fell through, they set out to find another. They were interested in a large footprint within a heritage building, and found both of those attributes within the United Charities Building in Gramercy, a landmarked space that had served as the headquarters for charities including the Children’s Aid Society and the Charity Organization Society in the early 20th century.

Related Galleries

“We’ve always done things on the basis of falling in love with a building and a room,” says Beckett of finding the right New York location for Hawksmoor. “This experience reminded us how important that is to us.”

The kitchen is led by group executive chef Matt Brown and executive chef Matt Bernero, who was formerly the head chef at Minetta Tavern. Hawksmoor is anchored by its dry-aged steaks, with a slate of signature cuts including rib-eye, porterhouse and prime rib chop. Everything on the menu is cooked over charcoal and produce-driven, tapping into a local network of farmers, fishermen and ranchers.

“We’re really interested in food and where it comes from,” says Beckett, adding that simplicity is key. “That’s the thing that makes it feel like a New York restaurant; it’s the ingredients.”

The bar program takes a similar approach, featuring Hawksmoor classics alongside drinks inspired by and made with local-made ingredients like whiskey from the Brooklyn Navy Yard and honey from rooftop beehives in Union Square.

The bar at Hawksmoor
The bar at Hawksmoor. Courtesy of Francesco Sapienza
The bar at Hawksmoor
The bar at Hawksmoor. Courtesy of Francesco Sapienza

The Hawksmoor team approached the dining room’s design and restoration with sensitivity, “so that it looked and felt like it had been here for 130 years,” says Gott, adding that they kept original features from the space including a 30-foot vaulted ceiling, stained glass and crown molding. “In some areas we looked at old photos and recreated it, like wood paneling based off the look of the original. We tried to do things carefully and as in keeping with the building as possible.” Two private dining rooms turn up the vintage charm with design elements like vintage artwork and a board from a 1905 livestock sale.

The result is a space that feels uniquely special and one sure to impress even the most seasoned New Yorkers.

“You walk through a corridor and you get halfway through it and then suddenly this beautiful room opens up. There’s an almost exact point of the corridor where you see everyone’s reaction,” says Beckett, recalling the moment he brought one of his industry peers into the space. “His reaction was: oh my God, I can’t believe this room exists — two blocks from where I’ve spent the last 20 years, and I never knew it was here.”

The private dining room at Hawksmoor
The private dining room at Hawksmoor. Courtesy
The private dining room at Hawksmoor
The private dining room at Hawksmoor. Courtesy

MORE FROM THE EYE:

Where to Eat in New York This Fall

From Fashion to Winemaking, the Italian Way

The Return of New York’s Cultural Scene

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Hawksmoor, A London-based Steakhouse, Opens New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad