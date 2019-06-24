HBO‘s new buzzed-about series “Euphoria” is partnering with gender-free Manhattan retailer The Phluid Project to create pop-up shops next month in three U.S. markets. The ephemeral retail spaces will be open to the public for just one day in each city and are as transient as “Euphoria’s” troubled high school students whose search for love, friendship and identity in a world of lost innocence and trauma is blunted by drugs and sexual experimentation.

The binary-breaking pop-up shops will be safe spaces for openness, inclusivity and dialogue in San Francisco on July 8; Seattle, July 10, and Miami, July 12. Following the shopping experience, “Euphoria” cast members Hunter Schafer (Jules) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat) will participate in an invite-only screening and discussion. The Phluid Project’s Preston Souza will moderate.

The Phluid Project founder Rob Smith said “Euphoria” taps into the anxiety of being a young person dealing with issues around identity. “Hunter is a transgender female,” he said. “There’s an honesty in the show, which is kind of scary for a parent. There’s a lot of woken parents who understand that things are changing and always evolving. It’s happening regardless of whether they want it to happen or not.”

“Euphoria” was inspired by the experiences of creator Sam Levinson, who said he shares with lead Zendaya the goal of creating empathy for the generation.

“Mental illness or depression is the leading issue among young people right now,” Phluid Project founder Rob Smith said. “No matter what your decade is, adolescence is difficult.”

In addition to a selection of gender-free apparel and accessories, a “Euphoria” x The Phluid Project tote bag will be for sale, with proceeds entirely benefiting The Trevor Project suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. HBO has committed to matching the raised funds.

“The show is perfectly aligned with The Phluid Project,” said Smith. “HBO reached out to us because they like the fact that the store is more than just transactional. We have a resource page and we’re activists.

“People are now talking about gender identity and not who you’re sleeping with,” Smith said. “We’ve come a long way in terms of sexual orientation. We’re moving forward, and Gen Z is a force to be reckoned with. They have values and morals.”