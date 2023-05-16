×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc Revamps With Loro Piana Touches, Andy Warhol Art

The estate hotel has reopened for the season with fewer — but expanded and more luxurious — suites.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc new suite
Inside the new Eden-Roc suite at the Hôtel du Cap. Courtesy Hotel du Cap

Sometimes less is more.

That holds true for the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which debuts a slimmed-down number of suites after a yearlong reconstruction. The 43 suites boast increased floor space and airy interiors.

It was not a decision taken lightly for the historic hotel, director Sophie Volant told WWD.

“Before we make any changes or renovations, we always ask our loyal guests their opinion about it in advance, to receive their approval before doing anything,” she said. “We showed them drawings of our plans and asked their approval. So our guests are part of the process and give us some tips on what they like or don’t like, as if it was their own summer home being renovated.”

The 150-year-old hotel took care to update the rooms and common areas with modern décor, while not altering its historic bones. The revamp was overseen by Countess Bergit Douglas of MM-Design in Frankfurt, Germany, who selected cozy cashmere blankets and bedding from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned Loro Piana.

British designer Francis Sultana outfitted the 31 junior suites with glass and bronze furniture pieces named after Ella Fitzgerald, who stayed in the hotel. The 1,075-square-foot Eden Roc suite has been updated, too, with the addition of a curated library.

The main building’s four suites have original pieces from 1870 mixed with contemporary touches, including bronze and limestone coffee tables by seminal sculptor Alberto Giacometti.

A newly revamped suite in the main building.

Reducing the number of suites is also aimed at giving the hotel a more intimate feel, said Volant. “It is important to understand that even though we are in the age of digital and technology, nothing can replace an authentic smile…or the well-kept secrets of our concierges.”

The 645-square-foot junior suites were given a “yachting spirit,” said Volant. “We were careful not to overload the rooms with furniture, because our guests’ feedback has always been that the most important focus in these rooms is the magnificent view of the sea.” The result is soft whites and light wood that don’t overpower the eye.

Art consultant Marie-Catherine Douglas brought in pieces from Andy Warhol, John Baldessari and Alex Katz. Warhols line the hallway in the waterside Eden-Roc Pavilion.

The hotel plans to stay its current size, and preserve its famous grounds. The sweeping tree-lined Grande Allée, which hosts the opening cocktail for the amfAR gala, is one of the most Instagrammable spots in the world. Through the years different proposals have been put forth to build on it, said Volant. “But we always say no. It needs to remain set in its history.”

“We want to protect the history of the hotel and its legacy to then pass it on to other generations,” Volant added. “[But] history and traditions do not prevent us from being innovative and creative and to modernize discreetly our grande dame without altering its soul.”

