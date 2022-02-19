×
The New Hotels to Book This Spring

What's new in the luxury hotel space.

By
Leigh Nordstrom, Kristen Tauer
Thompson Central Park
Thompson Central Park Courtesy

So you want to hit the road this spring — who can blame you? Luckily, the hospitality industry has plenty of new and exciting places to discover this year, so pack those bags and get to booking.

In New York, the space formerly occupied by Le Parker Meridien will become the Thompson Central Park New York, featuring an atrium space, plenty of lounge areas for meetings or drinks, as well as Upper Stories, a series of “premium rooms” which feature luxury amenities and a private lounge.

Elsewhere uptown, the luxury hotel group Aman plans to open its third U.S. location – and the first urban one of the three — inside the Crown Building on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. Rooms available starting in May.

Fashion favorite The Edition is expanding in 2022, with new locations in Madrid, Rome and, somewhat surprisingly, Tampa, Fla.

Los Angeles has had a recent influx of new boutique hotels and latest to the bunch will be Short Stories, a 66-room modern hotel arriving in West Hollywood featuring an outdoor pool, membership club and restaurant by Peruvian chef Ricardo Zarate.

And in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, The Twenty Two will open in April, housed in an Edwardian manor on Grosvenor Square with 31 guest rooms and a private members club as well.

The Rome Edition
The Rome Edition Courtesy

