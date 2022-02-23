The Hottest Places to Check Out During Milan Fashion Week

Langosteria is one of Milan’s staple restaurants, known for its selection of fish. In December, it opened its newest restaurant, Langosteria Cucina, born from an idea of Langosteria founder Enrico Buonocore. Indeed, the brand Langosteria already counts five restaurants: Langosteria opened in 2007; Langosteria bistrot (2012); Langosteria Cafè (2016), and Langosteria Paraggi (2017). Last year, a restaurant also opened in Paris, marking an important step for the company. Langosteria Cucina Courtesy photo Langosteria Cucina is centered around the concept of sharing. The restaurant is open only for dinner, making it focused on service and care for customers. Guests at each table can choose eight courses from the restaurant’s menu and share the dishes. The menu is curated by chef Denis Pedron and executive chef Domenico Soranno. One of the main elements is the bar, which is positioned at the center of the room. A vintage lamp dominates the scene, in contrast with chairs and tables that were designed shorter than usual to create a lounge-like atmosphere. Langosteria Cucina Courtesy photo

As Buonocore puts it, “Langosteria Cucina gives the group an opportunity to continue its evolution, experimenting with new products and techniques while remaining true to its gastronomic philosophy, which has attracted a great number of customers to the brand.”

Langosteria Cucina

Via Savona, 10 – 20144

0280025810

langosteria.com

Opened from Monday to Saturday (dinner only)

Cybus Milano

There’s a shop in Milan where visitors can find any type of delicacy from every Italian region. It’s called Cybus and is located in the lively street of Corso Venezia. Cybus Milano is the first phy-gital project specialized in high-end food, based on quality brands, and an innovative and experiential e-commerce flanked by a physical food boutique. Cybus wanted to bring back the idea of the nearby shop that could be a point of reference for customers who like to indulge.

Cybus Milano Courtesy photo

Visitors will find a selection of fine salmon and caviar as well as the best meats and hams, but also a large assortment of every pasta and rice brand one can think of. Moreover there is a section dedicated to jams, extra-virgin olive oils, juices and sauces.

Cybus Milano Courtesy photo

Cybus is a must for anyone who wants to try something special that can’t be found in grocery stores. If this weren’t enough to lure you, WWD readers who visit the store will receive a gift of a free personalized apron.

Cybus Milano

Corso Venezia, 29 – 20121

329 963 6455

cybusmilano.it

Opened from Monday to Saturday until 8 PM

“Role Play” Exhibition at Fondazione Prada

Inaugurated on Feb. 19, Fondazione Prada continues to promote and showcase modern art, this time through the exhibition “Role Play” curated by Melissa Harris and running until June 27 at the Osservatorio.

“Role Play” Exhibition at Fondazione Prada Courtesy photo

“Role Play” centers around the idea of creating alter egos, and the proliferation of selves as a way to understand each individual’s essence and persona. As underlined by Harris, “since the early 20th century, projects engaging role play have further contemplated identity, liberating artists to gender-bend and time-travel and envision their selves in myriad ways, in turn reflecting on their very ‘is-ness’ — even when that is in flux. An alter ego, persona or avatar may be aspirational; it may relate to one’s personal and cultural history and sense of otherness; it may be a form of activism, or a means of maneuvering through entrenched, even polarized positions, toward empathy: putting oneself in another’s shoes.”

Osservatorio Fondazione Prada

Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II

Tel. 02 5666 2661

info@fondazioneprada.org

fondazioneprada.org

