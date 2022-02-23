The Hottest Places to Check Out During Milan Fashion Week

Milan’s “movida” is back — and we’re here for it. After what seemed to be the longest two years ever, since the pandemic broke out in February 2020, Milan has now finally — cautiously — opened up to tourists and residents who are ready to spend a night at an exclusive restaurant, visit one of its many art exhibitions, or get caught up in the frenzy of shopping.
Here, WWD gathers some of the newest places in Milan for you to check out during fashion week, which runs from Tuesday to Feb. 28.
Vico Milano Boutique Hotel
Opened last October, this seven-bedroom boutique hotel is the ideal understated hangout from which to explore the city. Very intimate, Vico Milano will make you feel at home. Indeed, the hotel takes pride in exceptional service, welcoming and pampering guests.
The hotel is owned by the Italian Baccheschi-Berti family, which also operates the historic 12th-century hotel in Tuscany, Castello di Vicarello. Unlike the tranquil Tuscan residency, nestled in the region’s countryside, Vico Milano is located in the heart of the city, near the fashionable district of Via Tortona, making it a great spot for anyone who wants to be close to the trendiest shops in Milan.
The design of the guesthouse blends Italian and Moroccan vibes as most of the furniture and artwork were created by Italian artisans, and there is a green marble bar juxtaposed to ethnic carpets. The bar serves cocktails and organic wine produced in the family-owned vineyard in Tuscany and the library and sitting room are ideal spots to unwind after a frenetic day running around fashion shows.
Vico Milano Boutique Hotel
Corso Genova, 11
Tel. 0249418437
Info@vicomilano.com
vicomilano.com
Langosteria Cucina
Langosteria is one of Milan’s staple restaurants, known for its selection of fish. In December, it opened its newest restaurant, Langosteria Cucina, born from an idea of Langosteria founder Enrico Buonocore. Indeed, the brand Langosteria already counts five restaurants: Langosteria opened in 2007; Langosteria bistrot (2012); Langosteria Cafè (2016), and Langosteria Paraggi (2017). Last year, a restaurant also opened in Paris, marking an important step for the company.
Langosteria Cucina is centered around the concept of sharing. The restaurant is open only for dinner, making it focused on service and care for customers. Guests at each table can choose eight courses from the restaurant’s menu and share the dishes. The menu is curated by chef Denis Pedron and executive chef Domenico Soranno.
One of the main elements is the bar, which is positioned at the center of the room. A vintage lamp dominates the scene, in contrast with chairs and tables that were designed shorter than usual to create a lounge-like atmosphere.
As Buonocore puts it, “Langosteria Cucina gives the group an opportunity to continue its evolution, experimenting with new products and techniques while remaining true to its gastronomic philosophy, which has attracted a great number of customers to the brand.”
Langosteria Cucina
Via Savona, 10 – 20144
0280025810
langosteria.com
Opened from Monday to Saturday (dinner only)
Cybus Milano
There’s a shop in Milan where visitors can find any type of delicacy from every Italian region. It’s called Cybus and is located in the lively street of Corso Venezia. Cybus Milano is the first phy-gital project specialized in high-end food, based on quality brands, and an innovative and experiential e-commerce flanked by a physical food boutique. Cybus wanted to bring back the idea of the nearby shop that could be a point of reference for customers who like to indulge.
Visitors will find a selection of fine salmon and caviar as well as the best meats and hams, but also a large assortment of every pasta and rice brand one can think of. Moreover there is a section dedicated to jams, extra-virgin olive oils, juices and sauces.
Cybus is a must for anyone who wants to try something special that can’t be found in grocery stores. If this weren’t enough to lure you, WWD readers who visit the store will receive a gift of a free personalized apron.
Cybus Milano
Corso Venezia, 29 – 20121
329 963 6455
cybusmilano.it
Opened from Monday to Saturday until 8 PM
“Role Play” Exhibition at Fondazione Prada
Inaugurated on Feb. 19, Fondazione Prada continues to promote and showcase modern art, this time through the exhibition “Role Play” curated by Melissa Harris and running until June 27 at the Osservatorio.
“Role Play” centers around the idea of creating alter egos, and the proliferation of selves as a way to understand each individual’s essence and persona. As underlined by Harris, “since the early 20th century, projects engaging role play have further contemplated identity, liberating artists to gender-bend and time-travel and envision their selves in myriad ways, in turn reflecting on their very ‘is-ness’ — even when that is in flux. An alter ego, persona or avatar may be aspirational; it may relate to one’s personal and cultural history and sense of otherness; it may be a form of activism, or a means of maneuvering through entrenched, even polarized positions, toward empathy: putting oneself in another’s shoes.”
Osservatorio Fondazione Prada
Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II
Tel. 02 5666 2661
info@fondazioneprada.org
fondazioneprada.org
Blue of a Kind Store
Blue of a Kind, the sustainable, upcycled brand that specializes in denim, has opened a new shop, situated in Milan in Via Cappelli, 3 in the Porta Nuova area. The store carries the genderless and seasonless collection. The brand focuses on the reuse of materials and each denim product is made from existing clothing and reused stock textiles.
Blue of a Kind was founded in 2018 by Fabrizio Consoli and the opening of the store last December marks the brand’s next big step. Indeed, the shop, which was once home to the Christian Louboutin boutique, reuses materials and furnishings that were already present or that have been retrieved from fashion shows and previous set-ups.
Blue of a Kind
Via Vincenzo Cappelli, 3 – 20124
Opened everyday from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
blueofakind.com
Ronin
There is no precise way to describe the new restaurant Ronin, which opened its doors in January 2022 is already one of the hottest spots in town. One of its unique aspects is that the restaurant/bar/club is divided into four floors, each one different and where guests can either enjoy a pre-dinner drink, a tasty dinner or even a fun late night out. It unites East and West, with a retro-futurist style that makes guests feel like they are in an uncertain time period.
On the ground floor, guests can find the Izakaya lounge, a place to enjoy small delicacies of Japanese food culture and a drink in the atmosphere of the Listening Bar curated by Ultimo Tango.
On the first floor, guests enter Robatayaki, the restaurant curated by chef Gigi Nastri that communicates the real experience of a kitchen. The restaurant serves traditional recipes from Asian culture but also new and innovative ones.
The second floor is where the party begins: For anyone in the mood to have a fun night, Ronin has four private karaoke rooms that guests can reserve, as well as a fine selection of drinks curated by bar manager Riccardo Speranza.
On the third floor, Ronin plans to open the Arcade Member’s Club — accessible only by invitation and more intimate compared to the rest of the restaurant.
Ronin Milano
Via Vittorio Alfieri, 17 – 20154
Opened from Monday to Saturday from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Tel: 02 8936 7101