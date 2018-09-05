With days on end of running between show venues, appointments (and a few parties for good measure), fashion week requires a prepared regimen in order to see it through to the finish. So how do the pros keep things going? We talked to Ade Samuel, stylist to front-row regulars like Letitia Wright, Michael B Jordan and Big Sean; Beth Buccini, owner of Kirna Zabête, and Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and chief executive officer of The Webster to see how they approach the never-ending madness.

Ade Samuel, Celebrity Stylist

What shows are you most looking forward to?

This season, I’m really excited to see Pyer Moss, Christian Siriano and Marc Jacobs. I’m always inspired by these shows every year.

What’s your fashion week beauty routine like?

Water! And loads of it…[it’s] my biggest secret throughout the week. Staying hydrated is very essential to being able to last during the entire fashion week. With constant shows all day and then after parties in the evening, I am constantly finding ways to keep my energy high.

What is your biggest pet peeve/gripe about the week?

My biggest gripe about the week is the lack of time; it seems as though during fashion week time speeds up.

What is your favorite fashion week venue?

Milk Studios is my favorite.



Where do you go for your coffee fix?

Starbucks; with so many in town, it’s the fastest fix I can get anywhere in the world.

What is your preferred mode of transport between shows?

Car service. Having a driver during the week is the fastest way to get through all of the shows that happen in a day.

Where is your secret spot for a break in action between the shows?

I love to hide out at hotel restaurants when I’m in between shows; my favorite in NYC is Greenwich Hotel.

What is always in your handbag?

I always have a portable charger in my handbag. The worst thing that can happen during the craziness of NYFW is to have a nonworking phone.

What is your favorite fashion week memory?

My favorite memory was to see Bill Cunningham taking street-style photos. I truly enjoyed seeing the iconic man at work. May he RIP.

What are you most looking forward to wearing this fall?

Boots. Ankle, thigh-high, sock boots — all of it is my favorite accessory during the fall. I’m excited to bring some of them back into my wardrobe.

Beth Buccini, owner of Kirna Zabête



What shows are you most looking forward to?

Carolina Herrera, Calvin Klein, Proenza Schouler, Monse and Sies Marjan.

What’s your NYFW beauty routine like?

The Joanna Vargas Forever Glow Anti-Aging Face Mask, a touch-up haircut with Louis Angelo at Julien Farel and drinking lots of water for hydration.

What is your biggest pet peeve/gripe about the week?

Traffic!

What is your favorite NYFW venue?

Any hot new venue in Manhattan.

Where do you go for your coffee fix?

Everyman Espresso

What is your preferred mode of transport between shows?

Piling in all my girls in my big SUV.

Where is your secret spot for a break in action between the shows?

Gitano

What is always in your handbag?

Rohto eye drops, a comb, Altoids and Urban Essential Lavender toilettes.

What is your favorite NYFW memory?

Givenchy’s “Tribute to NY” show for spring ’16.

What are you most looking forward to wearing this fall?

Monse!

Laure Hériard Dubreuil, founder and ceo of The Webster

What shows are you most looking forward to?

I’m always excited to see Proenza Schouler and Calvin Klein, but I’m also really looking forward to seeing Rosie Assoulin, Gabriela Hearst, Coach, The Row and the new collection from Deveaux.

What is your biggest pet peeve/gripe about the week?

It’s so hot during September collections, I don’t get to wear my new coats, but at least I can continue to wear my pieces from the LHD St. Tropez collection.

What is your favorite fashion week venue?

I like unexpected venues, especially when there’s a mix of fashion and art, like when Proenza Schouler showed at The Whitney a few seasons ago and Riccardo Tisci showed his Givenchy collection outdoors with Marina Abramović performing.

Where do you go for your coffee fix?

Although I don’t drink coffee, I love tea. Cha Cha Matcha is my current caffeine go-to.

What is your preferred mode of transport between shows?

Walking!

Where is your secret spot for a break in action between the shows?

Sant Ambroeus on Lafayette is an extension of my home; I can almost always be found here.

What is always in your handbag?

A Pink Baume from La Bouche Rouge, exclusive to The Webster.

What is your favorite fashion week memory?

My son walked in the Bonpoint show last month. It was the most adorable, most nerve-wracking and exciting show I’ve ever been to.

What are you most looking forward to wearing this fall?

I love all that Natacha Ramsay-Levi is doing at Chloé, anything and everything from her collection. I’m also excited for my new season of LHD to launch in the early fall.