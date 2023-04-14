How Milan Is Getting Ready for Design Week

Milan will soon welcome crowds eager to see, critique and perhaps buy the latest offerings from fashion and interiors brands, which will show them off at numerous events and cocktails throughout the city. For those looking for what’s new, here are some suggestions.

Fast

Fast teamed with Spotti Milano for its new flagship in Via Cesare Battisti, 1. Made in Italy and specialized in outdoor design solutions since 1995, the interior design concept of the store was curated by Quincoces-Drago & Partners studio. The new space aims to be a new local landmark beyond the sales space, also serving as an exhibition space and an interactive design lab, where professionals can find inspirations and opportunities for dialogue and support. The identity of the brand comes from the principle of living in and respecting nature. Fast leverages a short-haul production chain, certified manufacturing processes with low environmental impact and the use of aluminum in furniture that has a high level of recyclability. Marco Levrangi, chief executive officer, said the goal with the new store and partnership is “to strengthen our sales network through an experiential, interactive and engaging approach for designers.” Claudio Spotti, founder of Spotti Milano said, “The synergy established between Fast and Spotti allows an expansion of the commercial reach by offering industry professionals an even greater range of expertise, with top-quality solutions and a customized service to support the project at every stage.”

Fast’s flagship in Milan. Courtesy Image

Via Cesare Battisti, 1 – 20122

Tel. 02-25-56-5227

fatspa.com

Giorgetti Spiga — The Place

At Via della Spiga, 31 a new project has popped up. Giorgetti Group, owner of the furniture manufacturer brand Giorgetti, has opened “The Place” in Milan, to celebrate its 125th anniversary. The space spans through four floors, in addition to the attic, which will contain the company’s offices, and the basement, which will welcome visitors and clients. The design of the new store was conceived by Giancarlo Bosio, who used materials such as marble, millwork and custom-made parquet. A mosaic with elements of various sizes and shapes in ceppo di Grè stone (a natural stone in a bluish-gray color) stands out as one of the main elements.

Inside Giorgetti Spiga “The Place” in Milan Courtesy Image

Giorgetti Spiga – The Place

Via della Spiga, 1 – 20121

Tel. 02-99-37-2000

giorgettimeda.com

Sebago

Sebago, the famous shoe brand, landed in Milan with its first flagship earlier this month. The store stands in Piazza San Fedele, a few steps from luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. The space covers almost 840 square feet and carries apparel and footwear collections — the latter with dedicated corners displaying the Citysides and the Campsides. Until Wednesday, for those who want to get to know more about what’s the best way to take care of shoes, Sebago has made available a “sciuscià” (the word comes from shoe shiners of yore). The collaborator will be in front of the store with a branded corner mounted on a bicycle and on Saturday will be going around the streets of Milan.

Sebago’s flagship in Milan. Courtesy Image

Sebago

Piazza San Fedele, 2 – 20121

sebago.com

Vero

Vero, a new furniture brand that aims to bring informality and transparency values to the Italian design scene, opened its store in February in the heart of the Porta Venezia district, in Via Felice Casati, 3. After its pop-up experience during the last Design Week in 2022, the store became the brand’s permanent home. Vero was founded in April 2022 by Pasquale Apollonio, head of the interior contractor company Level Project; it relies on an entire Made in Italy production based in Puglia. Vero’s creative direction is led by Simona Flacco and Riccardo Crenna, who set the store as a versatile space, ready to welcome different types of events, from an exhibition space to present the multiple collections, to a meeting point for the brand’s community, a location for cultural events or a supporting platform for collaborations and pop-ups.

Vero store in Milan Courtesy Image

Vero

Via Felice Casati, 3 – 20124

verointernational.com

Casa Baglioni

A new luxury way of traveling has found its place between Via dei Giardini and Via Fatebenefratelli in an Art Nouveau palace from 1913. Casa Baglioni is the latest member of The Leading Hotels of the World and features 30 rooms and suites, all designed by Milanese architects Spagnulo e Partners. Divided into seven different room types, it offers different solutions for different needs, such as the “Leonardo Suite” on the sixth floor from where visitors can enjoy the Milan skyline view, or the “Deluxe” adorned with pieces of Italian craftsmanship from artist Gala Rotelli’s “Cromie domestiche,” literally “domestic shades” designs. Elsewhere, the hotel’s rooms, suites and spaces are embellished with pieces by Italian and international artists from Enrico Castellani and Agostino Bonalumi to Hans Hartung. Casa Baglioni also offers different experiences, teaming with brands such as a made to measure offering from hatmaker Borsalino. At Casa Baglioni, the lighting is by Panzeri, furnishings by Rubelli Casa, the wallpaper is by Rubelli, the fabrics are by Dedar, and Zucchetti has created the taps and fittings.

Inside “Leonardo Suite” at Casa Baglioni in Milan Courtesy image

Casa Baglioni

Via dei Giardini, 21 – 20121

Tel. 02-36-66-1960

baglionihotels.com

“Dalì, Magritte, Man Ray and Surrealism” exhibition

The exhibition “Dalí, Magritte, Man Ray and Surrealism. Highlights from Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen” runs until the end of July at Mudec. It has been curated by art historian Els Hoek, a curator of the museum in the heart of Rotterdam, with the collaboration of Alessandro Nigro, professor of the history of art criticism at the University of Florence, who was assigned the specific task of focusing on the connection between the exhibited works and the Mudec collection. The exhibition displays 180 works with a focus into the fundamental themes of Surrealist research: dreams, the psyche, love and desire, and a new type of beauty. It’s divided into six sections to help visitors consider all the aspects of Surrealism in different artistic fields: painting, works on paper, publications, objects and sculptures. For example, there’s a section dedicated to Dadaism and Surrealism which features masterpieces by Max Ernst, Man Ray and Marcel Duchamp.

Inside “Dalì, Magritte, Man Ray and Surrealism” exhibition at Mudec Courtesy Image

Mudec – Museo delle Culture

Via Tortona, 56 – 20144

mudec.it

Caffè Cabana Giacomo

Milan Design Week is another opportunity to savor some food specialties. Giacomo Milano and Cabana Magazine have created the temporary Café Cabana Giacomo located in the courtyard of the historic Palazzo Morando, home of the museum “Costume, Moda, Immagine.” The ambience, which recalls the 16th century, reflects Cabana’s sense of identity attached to tradition and the Italian spirit. Founded in 2014, Cabana is a global lifestyle brand that includes a biannual print magazine and a homeware line, Casa Cabana. In homage to David Hicks, the inspiration behind Cabana’s latest tableware collection, the “pop up” café will showcase bold and sophisticated tablescapes inspired by the celebrated designer. Fabrics come from the new Futurliberty Interiors collection, a tie-up with the famed Liberty of London brand of fabrics, prints and design while chairs are from Bonacina, famous for its natural furnishings and ecological commitment. The decor is inspired by the aesthetics of Renzo Mongiardino. “We are particularly happy to have brought to life this pop-up cafe with Cabana Magazine in the year that Giacomo Milano celebrates its 65th anniversary,” said Carola Rovati, board member of the Giacomo Group.

Café Cabana Giacomo Courtesy Image

Café Cabana Giacomo

Via Sant’Andrea, 6 – 20121

For bookings: giacomomilano.com