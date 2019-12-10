The Costume Designers Guild has released nominations for its annual awards ceremony — with the industry’s top talent listed as potential winners.

Ruth E. Carter, B. Åkerlund, Shiona Turini and more could take home accolades during the CDGA show, which will take place on Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hills Hilton.

Carter, known for her costume design on “Black Panther” — it won her an Oscar in 2018 — was nominated for her work on the Netflix movie “Dolemite Is My Name,” starring Eddie Murphy; Åkerlund received a nod for Madonna’s “God Control” music video, and Turini could win for the looks in Lena Waithe’s movie “Queen and Slim.”

Mitchell Travers’ discovery of the Born Exotic stripwear bus, which became a key source for the outfits used in “Hustlers,” might end up being his strongest revelation — because he’s been nominated in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category.

Charlize Theron, along with costume designers Mary Ellen Fields, Michael Kaplan and director Adam McKay, will receive lifetime honors at CDGA — and Mindy Kaling is slated to host the evening.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” — Arjun Bhasin

“Hustlers” — Mitchell Travers

“Knives Out” — Jenny Eagan

“The Laundromat” — Ellen Mirojnick

“Queen & Slim” — Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

“Dolemite Is My Name” — Ruth E. Carter

“Downton Abbey” — Anna Mary Scott Robbins

“Jojo Rabbit” — Mayes C. Rubeo

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — Arianne Phillips

“Rocketman” — Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Aladdin” — Michael Wilkinson

“Avengers: Endgame” — Judianna Makovsky

“Captain Marvel” — Sanja M. Hays

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” — Ellen Mirojnick

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” — Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Big Little Lies”: “She Knows” — Alix Friedberg

“Fleabag”: “2.1” — Ray Holman

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times” — Charlotte Mitchell

“Russian Doll”: “Superiority Complex” — Jennifer Rogien

“Schitt’s Creek”: “The Dress” — Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“Chernobyl”: “Please Remain Calm” — Odile Dicks-Mireaux

“The Crown”: “Cri De Coeur” — Amy Roberts

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life Is a Cabaret” — Melissa Toth and Joseph La Corte

“GLOW”: “Freaky Tuesday” — Beth Morgan

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” — Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Carnival Row”: “Aisling” — Joyce Schure

“Game of Thrones”: “The Iron Throne” — Michele Clapton

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Household” — Natalie Bronfman

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” — Cynthia Summers

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” — Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Dancing With the Stars”: “First Elimination” — Daniela Gschwendtner and Steven Norman Lee

“The Late Late Show With James Corden”: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” — Lauren Shapiro

“The Masked Singer”: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” — Marina Toybina

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: “Whatcha Unpackin?” — Zaldy for RuPaul

“Saturday Night Live”: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” — Tom Broecker and Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video — Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial — Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video — Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video — B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial — Christopher Lawrence