Thursday's Digital Daily: September 8, 2022

Eye

Queen Elizabeth II Dies at Age 96

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: CFDA Will Mark 60 Years via Metaverse Exhibit, NFTs

Business

EXCLUSIVE CEO Talks: Fabrizio Cardinali Maps Out Strategy for Etro’s New Phase

Inside Aman New York, the Exclusive Members Club and Luxury Hotel on Fifth Avenue

The hotel opened in August, and is debuted its speakeasy jazz club — open to the public — this week.

Aman New York has been shrouded in intrigue well before officially opening its doors in August. What would the ultra-luxury property, known for cultivating elevated hospitality experience in remote settings, look like in the middle of Manhattan?

The hotel — notably the city’s most expensive, with rooms starting at $2,600 a night — aims to create a luxurious urban oasis on Fifth Avenue, grounded in exclusivity and a commitment to privacy. 

“My strategic direction, since I purchased the brand in 2014, has been to bring the Aman DNA of exceptional locations, architecture and design, peace, privacy, and unparalleled service to urban destinations in addition to our resort location,” says chairman and chief executive officer Vlad Doronin. “No matter whether it’s a remote or a city property, we always look for the best location which offers our guests something unlike anything else on the market.”

The hotel and private residences are located in the Crown Building on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. “As soon as I visited the building and saw the location, I knew it was the right fit for Aman ‘s destination in New York,” says Doronin.

Aman’s approach is rooted in taking cues from the surrounding landscape and celebrating the local heritage of its properties. “Aman New York is no different — here we capture the vibrant and dynamic energy of the city, with design touches that reflect and celebrate the Beaux-Arts architecture of the building, and the era in which the iconic Crown Building was constructed,” says Doronin. 

While set in a decidedly urban environment, Aman New York integrates natural materials and green spaces throughout its outdoor spaces, which includes private spa areas and a 7,000-square-foot wraparound garden terrace on the lounge-level of the hotel. The terrace features a reflective pool, several fire pits, an outdoor bar and dining spaces, “which bring a sense of harmony and peace in the midst of this urban setting,” Doronin adds. A retractable roof ensures the space will be utilized year-round. 

Doronin notes that huge interest in the new property — including from “Amanjunkies,” self-proclaimed brand loyalists who “collect” stays at the various locations — ahead of its opening has led to high occupancy rates in the months ahead. Aman New York is also the first location with dedicated Aman Club spaces; many members reside in the immediate area surrounding the hotel.

Guests and members are invited to enjoy two exclusive dining concepts: Avra, which features an Italian menu, and the Japanese restaurant Nama. A “speakeasy” jazz club, open to the public, debuted this month.

Inside Aman New York, the Exclusive

