As March marks Women’s History Month, fashion and beauty brands are planning charitable initiatives and celebrations to honor the upcoming International Women’s Day on March 8.

Tory Burch, for one is hosting a day of panels with the likes of activist Gloria Steinem, actress Ashley Judd and Time’s Up chief executive officer Tina Tchen in addition to donating 100 percent of net proceeds from a limited-edition collection to support female empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Other brands are paying homage to influential women throughout history. Contemporary fashion label La Ligne is launching pieces that include the monograms of such women, including Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frida Kahlo and more, and The Great is paying homage to Rosie the Riveter with a reimagined denim jumpsuit that gives a nod to the iconic figure.

Here, WWD looks at 18 fashion and beauty brands that are celebrating International Women’s Day 2020.

1. Fossil

Fossil is teaming with illustrator Bijou Karman for a capsule collection that utilizes the artist’s colorful illustrations of women. The collection includes four watches, two earrings and two tote bags ranging in price from $28 to $115 starting on March 2.

The collection is benefiting Girls Rising — a global charity that promotes education for young girls — with 25 percent of proceeds going to the organization.

2. & Other Stories

& Other Stories is commissioning the work of nine female photographers — Gia Coppola, Wang Ziqian, Amanda Charchian, Grace Bukunmi, Wai Lin Tse, Laura Kampman, Ewa-Marie Rundquist and Lottermann & Fuentes — to help celebrate International Women’s Day.

The photographers have created a series of self-portraits for the brand’s #HerImageHerStory campaign, which celebrates self-expression. The retailer is also calling on its customers to take part in the initiative, sharing their own photos on Instagram with the hashtag. The brand will be donating $1 for every image posted on Instagram during March and proceeds from the self-portraits — which will be sold as limited-edition posters for $25 — to CARE, an organization that fights poverty and promotes education for young girls.

3. The Great x Cotton Inc.

The Great has teamed with Cotton Inc. to design a denim jumpsuit that pays homage to Rosie the Riveter’s iconic look for their “Rosie Reborn” campaign.

The brand, which was created by Current/Elliott partners Emily Current and Meritt Elliott, has tapped six women the business partners view as “modern day Rosies,” including World Cup champion Carli Lloyd, artist Barbie the Welder, Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant and architect Julia Gamolina, in addition to themselves.

The limited-edition jumpsuit retails for $350 and will be available at The Great’s web site and store in Los Angeles.

4. Ba&sh

Contemporary French label Ba&sh is bringing back its “Beautiful & Strong” T-shirt with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Women for Women, the global charity that helps female war victims in developing countries. The T-shirt retails for $70.

The brand is also asking its followers to post photos of themselves with #bashstrongertogether and will donate an additional one euro per photo to the organization.

5. Kendra Scott

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott is celebrating International Women’s Day by launching the Everlyne Friendship Bracelet as part of the brand’s Shop for Good give-back collection.

The bracelets come in six colorways and include stones such as rose quartz, turquoise and mother of pearl. Each retails for $40 starting on March 4 with 20 percent of proceeds benefiting various women’s organizations.

Kendra Scott is furthering the give-back initiative with its “Kendra Gives Back” shopping event from March 4 to 8 where 20 percent of all purchases made in store will benefit local female empowerment organizations.

6. Tory Burch

The Tory Burch Foundation will be holding an Embrace Ambition Summit on March 5, which will focus on confronting stereotypes and creating new norms. Speakers include activist Gloria Steinem, actress Ashley Judd, Time’s Up ceo Tina Tchen and singer Yola.

The brand is also launching its Embrace Ambition bracelet and tote on March 3, with 100 percent of net proceeds benefiting the Tory Burch Foundation, which supports female empowerment and entrepreneurship. The bracelet retails for $30 for one or $50 for two and the tote retails for $348.

7. Net-a-porter

Net-a-porter is celebrating International Women’s Day with its third partnership with Women for Women International.

The retailer asked 20 brands and female designers to create exclusive T-shirts for the e-commerce site, with 100 percent of proceeds going back to the charity.

The brands include Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst, Alexa Chung, Isabel Marant, Amina Muaddi, Carine Roitfeld, Jimmy Choo, Rotate, Bernadette, Rosie Assoulin, Staud, The Attico, The Range, The Frankie Shop, Ganni, Nanushka, Charlotte Tilbury, Cecilie Bahnsen, Roxanne Assoulin and Net-a-porter x Ninety Percent.

Each design is the brands’ interpretation of female empowerment, including Stella McCartney using an illustration from her fall 2019 campaign where women come together in support and love for the earth and Jimmy Choo designing a T-shirt that reads “Choos women,” among others.

The T-shirts range in price from $52 to $295.

8. Pandora

Accessories brand Pandora is celebrating the day in a big way, hosting a charitable concert in London on March 7 that will benefit UNICEF.

The concert will be hosted by BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama and include performances by musicians Anne-Marie, Mahalia and a DJ set by Coco & Breezy. Model Halima Aden will begin the concert with a speech to talk further about UNICEF.

The concert is open to the public with tickets going for 25 pounds, which will be donated back to UNICEF.

The brand is also releasing a UNICEF charm on March 5 for 45 pounds with 12 pounds being donated to the charity.

9. La Ligne

Fashion Label La Ligne is paying homage to a number of influential women through history for the holiday.

The brand is releasing a t-shirt and sweater designed with the monograms of 41 women, including the likes of Eleanor Roosevelt, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Anne Frank, Frida Kahlo, Beyoncé, Coco Chanel and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others.

The T-shirt will retail for $115 and the sweater will retail for $325 starting March 3.

10. MZ Wallace x Lingua Franca

MZ Wallace is teaming with fashion label Lingua Franca for the second time to create a limited-edition tote that supports She Should Run, the non-profit that provides resources to women aspiring to run for political office. The black-and-blue patterned tote is inscribed with the phrase, “I’ve got this.”

The brand has tapped 15 women to front the campaign for the charitable initiative, including former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards, actress Alysia Reiner and fashion designer Beth Bugdaycay, among others.

The tote retails for $235 with 100 percent of net proceeds going back to the organization to be allocated for the 2020 election. The bag will be available starting March 4.

11. Kate Spade

Author and activist Cleo Wade is working with Kate Spade for International Women’s Day, creating a capsule collection of totes, pouches and sweaters that feature motivational quotes written by Wade.

The collection is part of the brand’s Purposeprogram, which is a partnership between Kate Spade and a production facility in Masoro, Rwanda that produces the leather goods. The facility is a certified B-corp manufacturer that employs more than 230 women from local communities and provides them with fair wages, health benefits and access to life skills education.

The products range in price from $128 to $228.

12. Diane von Furstenberg

Diane von Furstenberg is planning a number of initiatives to celebrate International Women’s Day.

She is hosting her third annual “InCharge Conversations” event at her Meatpacking store in Manhattan on March 6, a daylong series of panels that will feature speakers including activist Gloria Steinem, actress Jameela Jamil, author Naomi Klein, author and lawyer Judy Smith, singer Jennifer Nettles, Facebook App head Fidji Simo, FEED projects ceo Lauren Bush Lauren and Girl Scouts of the USA ceo Sylvia Acevedo, along with von Furstenberg herself.

The brand is also releasing a number of limited-edition pieces tied to the holiday, including an “In Charge”-inspired dress, S’Well water bottle and notebook with a portion of proceeds benefiting Vital Voices, a nonprofit that provides leadership training and mentorship to women. The products range in price from $28 to $248.

DVF’s limited-edition scarf for $150 and wristlet for $45 that take inspiration from the Girl Scouts of the USA will also be available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds going back to the organization.

Von Furstenberg is also teaming with Amazon to celebrate female-owned small businesses. The partnership highlights the Amazon x #InCharge page, which features an assortment of products from 20 female-owned businesses curated by the designer.

13. Cora

Women’s personal care brand Cora is celebrating International Women’s Day with its #FormerCurrentChallenge, which calls on the brand’s followers to share their stories of personal evolution.

The brand will then be providing sanitary pads and health education resources to young girls in Kenya and India.

14. Gap

Gap has enlisted Rebecca Alexander and Hannah Corderman — two women born with Usher Syndrome, a condition that can lead to permanent deafness and blindness — to design limited-edition T-shirts that celebrate International Women’s Day.

A portion of proceeds from the $24 T-shirts will benefit P.A.C.E., Gap Inc.’s global program that provides education and life skills training to women and young girls.

15. Cynthia Rowley

Cynthia Rowley is donating 15 percent of sales from a selection of items — including its “I Love You” bucket hat and sweater and a cloud-print sweatshirt — to CARE.

16. Old Navy

Old Navy is offering a graphic T-shirt that reads “She” to celebrate all inspirational women, including “moms, sisters, BFFs and boss ladies.” The T-shirt retails for $12.

The brand will also be spotlighting inspirational women that work at the company in a weeklong series leading up to International Women’s Day and donating proceeds to CARE.

17. Fabletics

Fabletics is championing the notion that women should wear whatever makes them comfortable in honor of International Women’s Day.

The brand is releasing a graphic T-shirt that reads “It’s 2020. Women Wear the Leggings” T-shirt that will be given as a gift with purchase in-store and online on March 7 and 8.

Fabletics is also launching its #SheEmpowersChallenge on Instagram, asking followers to post a photo wearing the T-shirt. The brand will then be donating $25,000 to Girl Up, the United Nations Foundation that works toward worldwide gender equality.

18. Sophie Ratner

Jewelry designer Sophie Ratner is teaming with the Time’s Up movement to create a collection of pendant necklaces that benefit the organization’s efforts to create safer workplaces for women across the country.

The collection includes a sterling silver necklace, a 14-karat gold and diamond necklace and a 14-karat gold and pavé diamond necklace. The collection ranges in price from $115 to $850 with 30 percent of proceeds going to the organization.

