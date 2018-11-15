Intersect by Lexus has found a third spot to park.

The brand has opened its experiential concept in the prime of New York’s Meatpacking District; similar to its sister locations in Tokyo and Dubai, the voluminous space was crafted with the help of design firm Wonderwall. And Lexus parts and materials, natch.

“It’s intended to be a culture space as opposed to a car space,” says general manager Kirk Edmondson. “It’s about introducing people to a side of the brand that they’re really not familiar with.”

The three-floor space marries several concepts under one roof. The ground floor features an all-day café, casual seating and retail shop; the second floor is a bar/lounge and restaurant, run by Union Square Hospitality Group, and the third floor is a private gallery space for talks, exhibitions and meetings. Although the space is short on Lexus’ logo, their design aesthetic runs throughout — the brand’s leather is used in the seating, bamboo blinds are fashioned in the shape of its spindle grill, the circular bar is evocative of a tire.

“There’s a lot of automotive related things if you hear the stories, but it’s really just paying homage to Lexus. It’s just interesting design at the end of the day,” he says.

It’s also about giving a platform to up-and-coming creative talent. The 42-seat second floor restaurant will feature a rotating chef and new menu every four to six months. The opening chef is Gregory Marchand of popular Parisian restaurant Frenchie, and the two chefs to follow his tenure are also based overseas.

“We’ve tasted many, many restaurants, looking for those up-and-coming chefs to discover and bring into New York for people here to experience,” Edmondson says of the concept. “We’re helping to bring some of the young creators [to New York], and giving them an opportunity to do something that they wouldn’t necessarily be able to do.”

