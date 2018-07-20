Just because its muggy doesn’t mean New York in the summer isn’t magical. Here are a few can’t-miss outings for the remaining weeks ahead.

OFF THE ISLAND

New Age Manhattanites will be trekking up to Sullivan County to revisit their childhood summer camp glory days with The Assemblage’s first Camp Remember. There will be singing, a talent show and bonfires, natch. And yes — kiddos are welcomed. If you’re looking for a women-only experience, The Wing is hosting its first Camp No Man’s Land in the Adirondacks. Wildflower arranging, pickling 101, capture the flag, and a bro-less beer pong tournament are on the agenda for the weekend.

Looking to get upstate for your own weekend away? The Catskill Carriage — a luxury coach service in the vein of The Jitney — launched this season to shuttle you and your precious cargo in glam fashion to your Sullivan County destination of choice.

And for the first time, even Governor’s Island is considered a getaway. Collective Retreats has opened glamping accommodations just a short ride from the tip of Manhattan.

ART

Just because its summer doesn’t mean you should skimp on your cultural outings. One of the summer’s most buzzed — and ‘grammed — exhibitions, “Rockaway! 2018: Narcissus Garden” by Yayoi Kusama runs through Sept. 3 so you have plenty of time to make it. Now you just have to figure out the public transport to Fort Tilden.

On your way, you might just catch sight of Tauba Auerbach’s Flow Separation, the latest project from the Public Art Fund. The artist has festooned a historic fireboat, which will offer public rides before docking at Pier 25 in mid August.

One of New York’s most cherished activities during the summer is taking in a performance from the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park. This summer’s production of “Twelfth Night” runs through Aug. 19.

FOOD

The season’s most anticipated opening, Manhatta, finally revealed its 60th floor views to diners earlier this week. The latest from Danny Meyer brings on chef Jason Pfeifer of Per Se, Noma and Gramercy Tavern cred, and offers updated American classics against views to dazzle even the most jaded New Yorker.

A few blocks away at Brookfield Place, downtown taco favorite Seamore’s has popped up with an outdoor airstream bar and takeaway counter. And another fashion favorite, Café Gitane, is multiplying out to Brooklyn, where its second New York outpost will bow later this summer in Vinegar Hill.

HAMPTONS

Though many have been hightailing it out to the Hamptons since Memorial Day weekend, the season is just getting into full swing. At the Southampton Arts Center, longtime Hamptonite Peter Marino brings his exhibition, “Counterpoint: Selections From the Peter Marino Collection” for display July 28 through Sept. 23. The works, which are a continuation of his show at the Bass Museum in 2014, will be unveiled with a free public reception on July 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. “I’m always evolving as a collector and as an architect and naturally the collection has evolved as well,” Marino says. “In terms of Southampton, like any of my architectural projects, it responds to context.”

David Zwirner is following the art crowd out east with a book pop up at Pilgrim Surf + Supply’s Amagansett shop, open from Aug. 1 to Sept. 16 at 4 Amagansett Square.

And on Aug. 5, Christie and Sailor Brinkley are hosting a day of workouts with New York’s top trainers, called Southampton Sweat. The likes of Akin’s Army, The Class by Taryn Toomey, AKT by Anna Kaiser, Mile High Club Outdoor Run and Dogpound are on the day’s roster.