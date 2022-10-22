×
It’s Electric: Consumers Power up Interest for Various Modes of Transportation

From electric scooters to electric-powered flying taxis and record-breaking electric speedboats, alternative transportation is taking shape in many forms.

Micro
Micro is rolling out vehicles that are easy on the roads. Photo Courtesy Micro

Centuries after Benjamin Franklin first discovered electricity with his kite experiment, electric-powered vehicles are giving consumers — and companies — new ways to take flight.

Whether landlocked or on the open waters, commuters, tree-huggers and adrenalin seekers alike are leaning into fuel-saving and planet-loving ways to get around. Elon Musk may have led the charge into electric vehicles (without leaving behind the add-on of striking design) but other innovators are powering up in different ways. Here’s a sampling of what is debuting and what lies ahead.

Last month, Eviation Aircraft completed the first maiden voyage for its all-electric aircraft “Alice” — an eight-minute journey at an altitude of 3,500 feet. What sets the aircraft apart is that it produces no carbon emissions, reduces noise and is more affordable to operate per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops. Geared for commuter and cargo transportation, Alice is expected to routinely run flights ranging from 150 to 250 miles.

Two domestic carriers — Cape Air and Global Crossing Airlines — have placed orders for 75 and 50 Alice aircraft, respectively. DHL Express is Eviation’s first cargo customer, having ordered 12 Alice eCargo planes.

Eviation Aircraft’s “Alice” is powered by two electric motors, is made of predominantly composite materials and has a T-tail.

Electric flying taxis are also on the horizon. Last month, United invested $15 million in Eve Air Mobility through United Airlines Ventures, which supports new technologies that are geared for sustainability and decarbonizing air travel. United’s alliance with Eve includes plans to a purchase 200 four-seater electric aircraft, with the first deliveries expected as early as 2026. Apparently, George Jetson was onto something as flying taxis or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs) are being eyed to try to revolutionize the commuter experience in cities internationally.

In lieu of combustion engines, eVTOL aircraft use electric motors for carbon-free flights. The Embraer S.A.-backed Eve has dreamt up “air taxis” that rely on conventional fixed wings, rotors and pushers for a lift-then-cruise design. The vehicle is supposed to be easy on the environment and on the ears — with a range of 60 miles and noise levels that are said to be 90 percent lower than conventional aircraft.

United is investing in eVTOL companies to try to ease urban commutes and reduce carbon emissions.

In addition to the Eve deal, United had already banked on electric-powered transportation. Last August, United gave a $10 million deposit to a California-based eVTOL company for 100 aircraft.

Electric-powered boats are also gaining interest. More than 100,000 people were watching from the land and the water when the world speed record for an electric-powered boat was smashed at 109 miles an hour at the Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. F1 H20 world champion Shaun Torrente was at the helm of the V32, Vision Marine’s widebody 32-foot catamaran that was designed by Vision Marine and Torrente’s STR. He first reached a speed of 104 mph and then cranked things up to 109 mph in a second run. Doing so topped the former world electric speed boat record that had been set by Jaguar with its Vector boat. So confident is Vision Marine in the V32 that the company has vowed to race anyone and anywhere in order to prove its propulsion technology is the world’s most powerful.

With multiple automotive companies chasing Tesla to roll out electric vehicles, GMC partnered with the shopping platform NTWRK to try to entice consumers with exclusive products. The hook-up was to draw attention to the Oct. 20 reveal of the first GMC Sierra EV Denali edition 1, its latest all-electric vehicle. Fashion designer Dao-Yi Chow was initially on board with a collaboration for an item that was designed to reflect Sierra EV’s technology, but that fell through.

Vision Marine’s V32 recently hit record-breaking speeds.

Another of the custom items was transportable in a different way. The National Hockey League’s Auston Matthews, the league’s most valuable player for the 2021-22 season, presented four convertible traveler garment bags.

Thrill seekers of varying speeds are also finding options that aren’t exactly brand new. Some urban commuters have discovered the Vinghen Ti1, a cross between a stand-up electric scooter and an electric bicycle. Picture a two-wheeler with handlebars but no seat and no peddling required. Riders step onto a plywood deck and activate the electric power with a thumb throttle to make haste like riding a scooter. Initially rolled out through crowdfunding in fall 2020, the Vinghen Ti1 has since been updated and will be sold via Indiegogo for $1,549. There is also a VIP offer of $1,099 for the European-made Vinghen Ti1, which is billed as a “smart push-bike.”

Vinghen
The Vinghen Ti! will be shipped to consumers next year.

The Swiss family-owned Micro uses less components for its toylike-designed cars to make eco-friendly vehicles. First conceived by Swiss inventor Wim Ouboter and his sons Merlin and Oliver, production started in a joint factory with the Italian company CECOMP in Turin this past summer. Customers in Switzerland have gotten behind the wheel of the Microliner sooner than most through a Pioneer series. More than 35,000 people have already reserved a Microlino, according to the company. The stylish vehicles cost about 15,000 euros and deliveries will start shipping in France and other European countries next year. Gucci chief executive officer Marco BIzzarri was among the first to land one.

Micro is also cooking up the Microlino Lite geared for younger customers without driver’s licenses, due to its maximum speed of 45 kilometers an hour. That model is expected to go into production next year. The company is also polishing up other categories, such as the Microletta, a three-wheeled e-moped that was first shown in 2020. It has a removable battery, can easily cover more than 100 kilometers on a single charge and can be recharged with normal electrical sockets at home. Classified as a tricycle in Europe, the Microletta can also be used without a driver’s license. Thousands have already lined up to order that one online, even though a production date has not yet been set.

One other addition to the Micro family is the Microlino Spiaggina Concept, which was inspired by legendary ’60s-era compact cars like the Fiat 600 Jolly or the Citroen 2CV. With a canvas white-and-blue striped roof and open on the sides and the rear, the car is meant to be conducive to passengers enjoying gentle breezes at the height of summer.

The Microlino Spiaggina Concept was inspired by compact stylish cars from the 1960s.

 

