Jane Fonda is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award.

Awarded annually by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the award honors lifetime achievement and impact on the film and TV industry. Tom Hanks was last year’s Cecil B. deMille Award honoree, and other recent recipients have also included Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bridges. Fonda will accept the award during the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards ceremony scheduled for Feb. 28.

The “Grace and Frankie” actress has won seven Golden Globes and two Academy Awards for her work in films like “Klute” and “Coming Home.” In 2019, she received the BAFTA’s Stanley Kubrick Excellence in Film Award. She most recently starred in the 2020 film “Book Club” alongside Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen. Last summer, she appeared in an ad campaign for Gucci’s Off the Grid sustainable collection.

The actress, whose career spans more than 50 years, has established herself as an outspoken political activist. Inspired by Greta Thunberg’s environmental movement, Fonda launched “Fire Drill Fridays” to use celebrity platforms to rally for climate change (the initiative has gone digital for now). And last fall, she released her activism-memoir “What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action.” Fonda has also championed the USPS, democratic voting, the Black Lives Matter movement and female filmmakers through the IndieCollect’s Jane Fonda Fund for Women Directors.

“For more than five decades, Jane’s breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time. Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained,” said HFPA president Ali Sar in a statement announcing the award.

The Golden Globes, which usually airs in early January, will this year take place on Feb. 28 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBC.

More From WWD:

Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Limbo — Along With the Oscars