Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo Lead 2022 Grammy Award Nominations

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations are here.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy revealed its full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony. Featured in the categories are its usual top-charting contenders such as Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat, who nabbed numerous nominations in the show’s most coveted categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

However, the artist that nabbed the most nominations was Jon Batiste, who leads the pack with a total of 11 nominations, including for his album “We Are” and involvement in films such as Disney’s “Soul.”

Some of the big names to reveal the nominees for the upcoming awards show include Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, BTS, Gayle King, Carly Pearce, Batiste, Måneskin and Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive officer of the Recording Academy.

This year, the Recording Academy increased the number of nominees for the top four categories (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast by CBS on Monday, Jan. 31. A host has not yet been revealed. Scroll on to read the list of nominees.

Record Of The Year

I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA

FREEDOM — Jon Batiste

I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile

KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X

DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

WE ARE — Jon Batiste

LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber

PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.

MONTERO — Lil Nas X

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

EVERMORE — Taylor Swift

DONDA — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

AROOJ AFTAB

JIMMIE ALLEN

BABY KEEM

FINNEAS

GLASS ANIMALS

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Best Pop Solo Performance

ANYONE — Justin Bieber

RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

POSITIONS — Ariana Grande

DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

LONELY — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

BUTTER — BTS

HIGHER POWER — Coldplay

KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

‘TIL WE MEET AGAIN (LIVE) — Norah Jones

A TORI KELLY CHRISTMAS — Tori Kelly

LEDISI SINGS NINA — Ledisi

THAT’S LIFE — Willie Nelson

A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS — Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber

PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish

POSITIONS — Ariana Grande

SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

HERO — Afrojack & David Guetta

LOOM — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

BEFORE — James Blake

HEARTBREAK — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

YOU CAN DO IT — Caribou

ALIVE — Rüfüs Du Sol

THE BUSINESS — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Album

SUBCONSCIOUSLY — Black Coffee

FALLEN EMBERS — Illenium

MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED) — Major Lazer

SHOCKWAVE — Marshmello

FREE LOVE — Sylvan Esso

JUDGEMENT — Ten City

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

DOUBLE DEALIN’ — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

THE GARDEN — Rachel Eckroth

TREE FALLS — Taylor Eigsti

AT BLUE NOTE TOKYO — Steve Gadd Band

DEEP: THE BARITONE SESSIONS, VOL. 2 — Mark Lettieri

Best Rock Performance

SHOT IN THE DARK — AC/DC

KNOW YOU BETTER (LIVE FROM CAPITOL STUDIO A) — Black Pumas

NOTHING COMPARES 2 U — Chris Cornell

OHMS — Deftones

MAKING A FIRE — Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

GENESIS — Deftones

THE ALIEN — Dream Theater

AMAZONIA — Gojira

PUSHING THE TIDES — Mastodon

THE TRIUMPH OF KING FREAK (A CRYPT OF PRESERVATION AND SUPERSTITION) — Rob Zombie

Best Rock Album

POWER UP — AC/DC

CAPITOL CUTS – LIVE FROM STUDIO A — Black Pumas

NO ONE SINGS LIKE YOU ANYMORE VOL. 1 — Chris Cornell

MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT — Foo Fighters

McCARTNEY III — Paul McCartney

Best Rock Song

ALL MY FAVORITE SONGS — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

THE BANDIT — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)

DISTANCE — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)

FIND MY WAY — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

WAITING ON A WAR — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Alternative Music Album

SHORE — Fleet Foxes

IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER — Halsey

JUBILEE — Japanese Breakfast

COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS — Arlo Parks

DADDY’S HOME — St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

LOST YOU — Snoh Aalegra

PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

DAMAGE — H.E.R.

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic

PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I NEED YOU — Jon Batiste

BRING IT ON HOME TO ME — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

BORN AGAIN — Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

FIGHT FOR YOU — H.E.R.

HOW MUCH CAN A HEART TAKE — Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best Progressive R&B Album

NEW LIGHT — Eric Bellinger

SOMETHING TO SAY — Cory Henry

MOOD VALIANT — Hiatus Kaiyote

TABLE FOR TWO — Lucky Daye

DINNER PARTY: DESSERT — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

STUDYING ABROAD: EXTENDED STAY — Masego

Best R&B Song

DAMAGE — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

GOOD DAYS — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Best R&B Album

TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES — Snoh Aalegra

WE ARE — Jon Batiste

GOLD-DIGGERS SOUND — Leon Bridges

BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.

HEAUX TALES — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

FAMILY TIES — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

UP — Cardi B

MY LIFE — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

WAY 2 SEXY — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

THOT S*** — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

PRIDE IS THE DEVIL — J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

NEED TO KNOW — Doja Cat

INDUSTRY BABY — Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

WUSYANAME — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

HURRICANE — Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

BATH SALTS — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

BEST FRIEND — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

FAMILY TIES — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

JAIL — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

MY LIFE — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

THE OFF-SEASON — J. Cole

CERTIFIED LOVER BOY — Drake

KING’S DISEASE II — Nas

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST — Tyler, the Creator

DONDA — Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

FOREVER AFTER ALL — Luke Combs

REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton

ALL I DO IS DRIVE — Jason Isbell

CAMERA ROLL — Kacey Musgraves

YOU SHOULD PROBABLY LEAVE — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

IF I DIDN’T LOVE YOU — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

YOUNGER ME — Brothers Osborne

GLAD YOU EXIST — Dan + Shay

CHASING AFTER YOU — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

DRUNK (AND I DON’T WANNA GO HOME) — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

CAMERA ROLL — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

COLD — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

COUNTRY AGAIN — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

FANCY LIKE — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

SKELETONS — Brothers Osborne

REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton

THE MARFA TAPES — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

THE BALLAD OF DOOD & JUANITA — Sturgill Simpson

STARTING OVER — Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

BROTHERS — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

DIVINE TIDES — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

PANGAEA — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

NIGHT + DAY — Opium Moon

PIECES OF FOREVER — Laura Sullivan

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

SACKODOUGOU — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist; Track from: The Hands of Time (Weedie Braimah)

KICK THOSE FEET — Kenny Barron, soloist; Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

BIGGER THAN US — Jon Batiste, soloist; Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

ABSENCE — Terence Blanchard, soloist; Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)

HUMPTY DUMPTY (SET 2) — Chick Corea, soloist; Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

JAZZ SELECTIONS: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY SOUL — Jon Batiste

ABSENCE — Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet

SKYLINE — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

AKOUSTIC BAND LIVE — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

LIVE AT BIRDLAND! — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

DEAR LOVE — Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force

FOR JIMMY, WES AND OLIVER — Christian McBride Big Band

SWIRLING — Sun Ra Arkestra

JACKETS XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

MIRROR MIRROR — Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

THE SOUTH BRONX STORY — Carlos Henriquez

VIRTUAL BIRDLAND — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

TRANSPARENCY — Dafnis Prieto Sextet

EL ARTE DEL BOLERO — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

VOICE OF GOD — Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

JOYFUL — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

HELP — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

NEVER LOST — CeCe Winans

WAIT ON YOU — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WE WIN — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX) — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

MAN OF YOUR WORD — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

BELIEVE FOR IT — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

JIREH — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

CHANGING YOUR STORY — Jekalyn Carr

ROYALTY: LIVE AT THE RYMAN — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

JUBILEE: JUNETEENTH EDITION — Maverick City Music

JONNY X MALI: LIVE IN LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

BELIEVE FOR IT — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

NO STRANGER — Natalie Grant

FEELS LIKE HOME VOL. 2 — Israel & New Breed

THE BLESSING (LIVE) — Kari Jobe

CITIZEN OF HEAVEN (LIVE) — Tauren Wells

OLD CHURCH BASEMENT — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Roots Gospel Album

ALONE WITH MY FAITH — Harry Connick, Jr.

THAT’S GOSPEL, BROTHER — Gaither Vocal Band

KEEPING ON — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

SONGS FOR THE TIMES — The Isaacs

MY SAVIOR — Carrie Underwood

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

VÉRTIGO — Pablo Alborán

MIS AMORES — Paula Arenas

HECHO A LA ANTIGUA — Ricardo Arjona

MIS MANOS — Camilo

MENDÓ — Alex Cuba

REVELACIÓN — Selena Gomez

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

DEJA — Bomba Estéreo

MIRA LO QUE ME HICISTE HACER (DELUXE EDITION) — Diamante Eléctrico

ORIGEN — Juanes

CALAMBRE — Nathy Peluso

EL MADRILEÑO — C. Tangana

SONIDOS DE KARMÁTICA RESONANCIA — Zoé

Best Música Urbana Album

AFRODISÍACO — Rauw Alejandro

EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO — Bad Bunny

JOSE — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

SIN MIEDO (DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

ANTOLOGÍA DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA, VOL. 2 — Aida Cuevas

A MIS 80’S — Vicente Fernández

SEIS — Laferte

UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II — Natalia Lafourcade

AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE) — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

SALSWING! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

EN CUARENTENA — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

SIN SALSA NO HAY PARAÍSO — Aymée Nuviola

COLEGAS — Gilberto Santa Rosa

LIVE IN PERU — Tony Succar

Best American Roots Performance

CRY — Jon Batiste

LOVE AND REGRET — Billy Strings

I WISH I KNEW HOW IT WOULD FEEL TO BE FREE — The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

SAME DEVIL — Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

NIGHTFLYER — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

AVALON — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

CALL ME A FOOL — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

CRY — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

DIAMOND STUDDED SHOES — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

NIGHTFLYER — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

DOWNHILL FROM EVERYWHERE — Jackson Browne

LEFTOVER FEELINGS — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

NATIVE SONS — Los Lobos

OUTSIDE CHILD — Allison Russell

STAND FOR MYSELF — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

RENEWAL — Billy Strings

MY BLUEGRASS HEART — Béla Fleck

A TRIBUTE TO BILL MONROE — The Infamous Stringdusters

CUTTIN’ GRASS – VOL. 1 (BUTCHER SHOPPE SESSIONS) — Sturgill Simpson

MUSIC IS WHAT I SEE — Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 YEARS OF BLUES — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

TRAVELER’S BLUES — Blues Traveler

I BE TRYING — Cedric Burnside

BE READY WHEN I CALL YOU — Guy Davis

TAKE ME BACK — Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

DELTA KREAM — The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

ROYAL TEA — Joe Bonamassa

UNCIVIL WAR — Shemekia Copeland

FIRE IT UP — Steve Cropper

662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Folk Album

ONE NIGHT LONELY [LIVE] — Mary Chapin Carpenter

LONG VIOLENT HISTORY — Tyler Childers

WEDNESDAY (EXTENDED EDITION) — Madison Cunningham

THEY’RE CALLING ME HOME — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

BLUE HERON SUITE — Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

LIVE IN NEW ORLEANS! — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul

BLOODSTAINS & TEARDROPS — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

MY PEOPLE — Cha Wa

COREY LEDET ZYDECO — Corey Ledet Zydeco

KAU KA PE’A — Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

PAMOJA — Etana

POSITIVE VIBRATION — Gramps Morgan

LIVE N LIVIN — Sean Paul

ROYAL — Jesse Royal

BEAUTY IN THE SILENCE — Soja

10 — Spice

Best Global Music Album

VOICE OF BUNBON, VOL. 1 — Rocky Dawuni

EAST WEST PLAYERS PRESENTS: DANIEL HO & FRIENDS LIVE IN CONCERT — Daniel Ho & Friends

MOTHER NATURE — Angelique Kidjo

LEGACY + — Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

MADE IN LAGOS: DELUXE EDITION — WizKid

Best Global Music Performance

MOHABBAT — Arooj Aftab

DO YOURSELF — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

PÀ PÁ PÀ — Femi Kuti

BLEWU — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

ESSENCE — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Children’s Album

ACTÍVATE — 123 Andrés

ALL ONE TRIBE — 1 Tribe Collective

BLACK TO THE FUTURE — Pierce Freelon

A COLORFUL WORLD — Falu

CRAYON KIDS — Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

AFTERMATH — LeVar Burton

CARRY ON: REFLECTIONS FOR A NEW GENERATION FROM JOHN LEWIS — Don Cheadle

CATCHING DREAMS: LIVE AT FORT KNOX CHICAGO — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A PROMISED LAND — Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

THE COMEDY VACCINE — Lavell Crawford

EVOLUTION — Chelsea Handler

SINCERELY LOUIS CK — Louis C.K.

THANKS FOR RISKING YOUR LIFE — Lewis Black

THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN — Nate Bargatze

ZERO F***S GIVEN — Kevin Hart

Best Musical Theater Album

ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER’S CINDERELLA — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)

BURT BACHARACH AND STEVEN SATER’S SOME LOVERS — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY — Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT (THE SENSATIONAL 2020 LIVE RECORDING) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

STEPHEN SCHWARTZ’S SNAPSHOTS — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Best Music Video

SHOT IN THE DARK — AC/DC (David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer)

FREEDOM — Jon Batiste (Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer)

I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga (Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers)

PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon (Collin Tilley, video director)

HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers)

MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X (Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers)

GOOD 4 U — Olivia Rodrigo (Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers)

READ MORE HERE:

BTS’ Louis Vuitton Grammys Looks Are Up for Auction

EXCLUSIVE: Getting Ready With Becky G at Latin Grammys’ ‘Ellas y Su Música’

WWD Report Card: Grammys Goes Full On