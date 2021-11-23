Justin Bieber, Jon Batiste, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo Lead 2022 Grammy Award Nominations

The 2022 Grammy Award nominations are here.
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy revealed its full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony. Featured in the categories are its usual top-charting contenders such as Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Doja Cat, who nabbed numerous nominations in the show’s most coveted categories such as Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
However, the artist that nabbed the most nominations was Jon Batiste, who leads the pack with a total of 11 nominations, including for his album “We Are” and involvement in films such as Disney’s “Soul.”
Some of the big names to reveal the nominees for the upcoming awards show include Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, BTS, Gayle King, Carly Pearce, Batiste, Måneskin and Harvey Mason Jr., the chief executive officer of the Recording Academy.
This year, the Recording Academy increased the number of nominees for the top four categories (Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist) from eight to 10.
The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast by CBS on Monday, Jan. 31. A host has not yet been revealed. Scroll on to read the list of nominees.
Record Of The Year
I STILL HAVE FAITH IN YOU — ABBA
FREEDOM — Jon Batiste
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile
KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X
DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic
Album Of The Year
WE ARE — Jon Batiste
LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.
MONTERO — Lil Nas X
SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
EVERMORE — Taylor Swift
DONDA — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
BAD HABITS — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
DRIVERS LICENSE — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
FIGHT FOR YOU — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
KISS ME MORE — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
PEACHES — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
AROOJ AFTAB
JIMMIE ALLEN
BABY KEEM
FINNEAS
GLASS ANIMALS
JAPANESE BREAKFAST
Best Pop Solo Performance
ANYONE — Justin Bieber
RIGHT ON TIME — Brandi Carlile
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
POSITIONS — Ariana Grande
DRIVERS LICENSE — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
LONELY — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
BUTTER — BTS
HIGHER POWER — Coldplay
KISS ME MORE — Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
LOVE FOR SALE — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
‘TIL WE MEET AGAIN (LIVE) — Norah Jones
A TORI KELLY CHRISTMAS — Tori Kelly
LEDISI SINGS NINA — Ledisi
THAT’S LIFE — Willie Nelson
A HOLLY DOLLY CHRISTMAS — Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
JUSTICE (TRIPLE CHUCKS DELUXE) — Justin Bieber
PLANET HER (DELUXE) — Doja Cat
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish
POSITIONS — Ariana Grande
SOUR — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
HERO — Afrojack & David Guetta
LOOM — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
BEFORE — James Blake
HEARTBREAK — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
YOU CAN DO IT — Caribou
ALIVE — Rüfüs Du Sol
THE BUSINESS — Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Album
SUBCONSCIOUSLY — Black Coffee
FALLEN EMBERS — Illenium
MUSIC IS THE WEAPON (RELOADED) — Major Lazer
SHOCKWAVE — Marshmello
FREE LOVE — Sylvan Esso
JUDGEMENT — Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
DOUBLE DEALIN’ — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
THE GARDEN — Rachel Eckroth
TREE FALLS — Taylor Eigsti
AT BLUE NOTE TOKYO — Steve Gadd Band
DEEP: THE BARITONE SESSIONS, VOL. 2 — Mark Lettieri
Best Rock Performance
SHOT IN THE DARK — AC/DC
KNOW YOU BETTER (LIVE FROM CAPITOL STUDIO A) — Black Pumas
NOTHING COMPARES 2 U — Chris Cornell
OHMS — Deftones
MAKING A FIRE — Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
GENESIS — Deftones
THE ALIEN — Dream Theater
AMAZONIA — Gojira
PUSHING THE TIDES — Mastodon
THE TRIUMPH OF KING FREAK (A CRYPT OF PRESERVATION AND SUPERSTITION) — Rob Zombie
Best Rock Album
POWER UP — AC/DC
CAPITOL CUTS – LIVE FROM STUDIO A — Black Pumas
NO ONE SINGS LIKE YOU ANYMORE VOL. 1 — Chris Cornell
MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT — Foo Fighters
McCARTNEY III — Paul McCartney
Best Rock Song
ALL MY FAVORITE SONGS — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
THE BANDIT — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
DISTANCE — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
FIND MY WAY — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)
WAITING ON A WAR — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Alternative Music Album
SHORE — Fleet Foxes
IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER — Halsey
JUBILEE — Japanese Breakfast
COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS — Arlo Parks
DADDY’S HOME — St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
LOST YOU — Snoh Aalegra
PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
DAMAGE — H.E.R.
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Silk Sonic
PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
I NEED YOU — Jon Batiste
BRING IT ON HOME TO ME — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
BORN AGAIN — Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
FIGHT FOR YOU — H.E.R.
HOW MUCH CAN A HEART TAKE — Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Best Progressive R&B Album
NEW LIGHT — Eric Bellinger
SOMETHING TO SAY — Cory Henry
MOOD VALIANT — Hiatus Kaiyote
TABLE FOR TWO — Lucky Daye
DINNER PARTY: DESSERT — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
STUDYING ABROAD: EXTENDED STAY — Masego
Best R&B Song
DAMAGE — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
GOOD DAYS — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)
LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
PICK UP YOUR FEELINGS — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Best R&B Album
TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES — Snoh Aalegra
WE ARE — Jon Batiste
GOLD-DIGGERS SOUND — Leon Bridges
BACK OF MY MIND — H.E.R.
HEAUX TALES — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
FAMILY TIES — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
UP — Cardi B
MY LIFE — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
WAY 2 SEXY — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
THOT S*** — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
PRIDE IS THE DEVIL — J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
NEED TO KNOW — Doja Cat
INDUSTRY BABY — Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
WUSYANAME — Tyler, the Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
HURRICANE — Kanye West Featuring the Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
BATH SALTS — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
BEST FRIEND — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
FAMILY TIES — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
JAIL — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)
MY LIFE — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
THE OFF-SEASON — J. Cole
CERTIFIED LOVER BOY — Drake
KING’S DISEASE II — Nas
CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST — Tyler, the Creator
DONDA — Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
FOREVER AFTER ALL — Luke Combs
REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton
ALL I DO IS DRIVE — Jason Isbell
CAMERA ROLL — Kacey Musgraves
YOU SHOULD PROBABLY LEAVE — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
IF I DIDN’T LOVE YOU — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
YOUNGER ME — Brothers Osborne
GLAD YOU EXIST — Dan + Shay
CHASING AFTER YOU — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
DRUNK (AND I DON’T WANNA GO HOME) — Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
BETTER THAN WE FOUND IT — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
CAMERA ROLL — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
COLD — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
COUNTRY AGAIN — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
FANCY LIKE — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)
Best Country Album
SKELETONS — Brothers Osborne
REMEMBER HER NAME — Mickey Guyton
THE MARFA TAPES — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
THE BALLAD OF DOOD & JUANITA — Sturgill Simpson
STARTING OVER — Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
BROTHERS — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
DIVINE TIDES — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
PANGAEA — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
NIGHT + DAY — Opium Moon
PIECES OF FOREVER — Laura Sullivan
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
SACKODOUGOU — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, soloist; Track from: The Hands of Time (Weedie Braimah)
KICK THOSE FEET — Kenny Barron, soloist; Track from: Songs From My Father (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)
BIGGER THAN US — Jon Batiste, soloist; Track from: Soul (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)
ABSENCE — Terence Blanchard, soloist; Track from: Absence (Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet)
HUMPTY DUMPTY (SET 2) — Chick Corea, soloist; Track from: Akoustic Band Live (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
JAZZ SELECTIONS: MUSIC FROM AND INSPIRED BY SOUL — Jon Batiste
ABSENCE — Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet
SKYLINE — Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
AKOUSTIC BAND LIVE — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl
SIDE-EYE NYC (V1.IV) — Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
LIVE AT BIRDLAND! — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
DEAR LOVE — Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force
FOR JIMMY, WES AND OLIVER — Christian McBride Big Band
SWIRLING — Sun Ra Arkestra
JACKETS XL — Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
MIRROR MIRROR — Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
THE SOUTH BRONX STORY — Carlos Henriquez
VIRTUAL BIRDLAND — Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
TRANSPARENCY — Dafnis Prieto Sextet
EL ARTE DEL BOLERO — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
VOICE OF GOD — Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
JOYFUL — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
HELP — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
NEVER LOST — CeCe Winans
WAIT ON YOU — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WE WIN — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
HOLD US TOGETHER (HOPE MIX) — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
MAN OF YOUR WORD — Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
BELIEVE FOR IT — CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters
JIREH — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
CHANGING YOUR STORY — Jekalyn Carr
ROYALTY: LIVE AT THE RYMAN — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
JUBILEE: JUNETEENTH EDITION — Maverick City Music
JONNY X MALI: LIVE IN LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
BELIEVE FOR IT — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
NO STRANGER — Natalie Grant
FEELS LIKE HOME VOL. 2 — Israel & New Breed
THE BLESSING (LIVE) — Kari Jobe
CITIZEN OF HEAVEN (LIVE) — Tauren Wells
OLD CHURCH BASEMENT — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Roots Gospel Album
ALONE WITH MY FAITH — Harry Connick, Jr.
THAT’S GOSPEL, BROTHER — Gaither Vocal Band
KEEPING ON — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
SONGS FOR THE TIMES — The Isaacs
MY SAVIOR — Carrie Underwood
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
VÉRTIGO — Pablo Alborán
MIS AMORES — Paula Arenas
HECHO A LA ANTIGUA — Ricardo Arjona
MIS MANOS — Camilo
MENDÓ — Alex Cuba
REVELACIÓN — Selena Gomez
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
DEJA — Bomba Estéreo
MIRA LO QUE ME HICISTE HACER (DELUXE EDITION) — Diamante Eléctrico
ORIGEN — Juanes
CALAMBRE — Nathy Peluso
EL MADRILEÑO — C. Tangana
SONIDOS DE KARMÁTICA RESONANCIA — Zoé
Best Música Urbana Album
AFRODISÍACO — Rauw Alejandro
EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO — Bad Bunny
JOSE — J Balvin
KG0516 — KAROL G
SIN MIEDO (DEL AMOR Y OTROS DEMONIOS) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
ANTOLOGÍA DE LA MUSICA RANCHERA, VOL. 2 — Aida Cuevas
A MIS 80’S — Vicente Fernández
SEIS — Laferte
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II — Natalia Lafourcade
AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE) — Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
SALSWING! — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
EN CUARENTENA — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
SIN SALSA NO HAY PARAÍSO — Aymée Nuviola
COLEGAS — Gilberto Santa Rosa
LIVE IN PERU — Tony Succar
Best American Roots Performance
CRY — Jon Batiste
LOVE AND REGRET — Billy Strings
I WISH I KNEW HOW IT WOULD FEEL TO BE FREE — The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
SAME DEVIL — Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
NIGHTFLYER — Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
AVALON — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
CALL ME A FOOL — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
CRY — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
DIAMOND STUDDED SHOES — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
NIGHTFLYER — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
DOWNHILL FROM EVERYWHERE — Jackson Browne
LEFTOVER FEELINGS — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
NATIVE SONS — Los Lobos
OUTSIDE CHILD — Allison Russell
STAND FOR MYSELF — Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
RENEWAL — Billy Strings
MY BLUEGRASS HEART — Béla Fleck
A TRIBUTE TO BILL MONROE — The Infamous Stringdusters
CUTTIN’ GRASS – VOL. 1 (BUTCHER SHOPPE SESSIONS) — Sturgill Simpson
MUSIC IS WHAT I SEE — Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 YEARS OF BLUES — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
TRAVELER’S BLUES — Blues Traveler
I BE TRYING — Cedric Burnside
BE READY WHEN I CALL YOU — Guy Davis
TAKE ME BACK — Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
DELTA KREAM — The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
ROYAL TEA — Joe Bonamassa
UNCIVIL WAR — Shemekia Copeland
FIRE IT UP — Steve Cropper
662 — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Folk Album
ONE NIGHT LONELY [LIVE] — Mary Chapin Carpenter
LONG VIOLENT HISTORY — Tyler Childers
WEDNESDAY (EXTENDED EDITION) — Madison Cunningham
THEY’RE CALLING ME HOME — Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
BLUE HERON SUITE — Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
LIVE IN NEW ORLEANS! — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock And Soul
BLOODSTAINS & TEARDROPS — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
MY PEOPLE — Cha Wa
COREY LEDET ZYDECO — Corey Ledet Zydeco
KAU KA PE’A — Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
PAMOJA — Etana
POSITIVE VIBRATION — Gramps Morgan
LIVE N LIVIN — Sean Paul
ROYAL — Jesse Royal
BEAUTY IN THE SILENCE — Soja
10 — Spice
Best Global Music Album
VOICE OF BUNBON, VOL. 1 — Rocky Dawuni
EAST WEST PLAYERS PRESENTS: DANIEL HO & FRIENDS LIVE IN CONCERT — Daniel Ho & Friends
MOTHER NATURE — Angelique Kidjo
LEGACY + — Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
MADE IN LAGOS: DELUXE EDITION — WizKid
Best Global Music Performance
MOHABBAT — Arooj Aftab
DO YOURSELF — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
PÀ PÁ PÀ — Femi Kuti
BLEWU — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
ESSENCE — WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Children’s Album
ACTÍVATE — 123 Andrés
ALL ONE TRIBE — 1 Tribe Collective
BLACK TO THE FUTURE — Pierce Freelon
A COLORFUL WORLD — Falu
CRAYON KIDS — Lucky Diaz and The Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
AFTERMATH — LeVar Burton
CARRY ON: REFLECTIONS FOR A NEW GENERATION FROM JOHN LEWIS — Don Cheadle
CATCHING DREAMS: LIVE AT FORT KNOX CHICAGO — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A PROMISED LAND — Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
THE COMEDY VACCINE — Lavell Crawford
EVOLUTION — Chelsea Handler
SINCERELY LOUIS CK — Louis C.K.
THANKS FOR RISKING YOUR LIFE — Lewis Black
THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN — Nate Bargatze
ZERO F***S GIVEN — Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER’S CINDERELLA — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (Original Album Cast)
BURT BACHARACH AND STEVEN SATER’S SOME LOVERS — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (World Premiere Cast)
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY — Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT (THE SENSATIONAL 2020 LIVE RECORDING) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)
STEPHEN SCHWARTZ’S SNAPSHOTS — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)
THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL — Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)
Best Music Video
SHOT IN THE DARK — AC/DC (David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer)
FREEDOM — Jon Batiste (Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer)
I GET A KICK OUT OF YOU — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga (Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers)
PEACHES — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon (Collin Tilley, video director)
HAPPIER THAN EVER — Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers)
MONTERO (CALL ME BY YOUR NAME) — Lil Nas X (Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers)
GOOD 4 U — Olivia Rodrigo (Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers)
