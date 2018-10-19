Just a few months after getting engaged, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are married. Kloss shared the news Thursday evening on Instagram, showing off her custom Dior gown and revealing their wedding date as October 18. The pair, who announced their engagement in July, were married in upstate New York, according to People magazine.

No word yet on honeymoon plans or, more interesting, the guest list. Following the engagement announcement, Kloss’s now sister-in-law Ivanka Trump shared her congratulations, commenting on the model’s Instagram with her well wishes. “So, so happy for you and Josh!” Ivanka wrote. “I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the happy memories we will create together as a family!” Trump family watch at a fashion wedding – now there’s a game we haven’t played in a minute.