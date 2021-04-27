Kate Hudson, who’s become a player in the wellness space, recognizes the consumer need for transparency and accessibility in the industry.

“If I’m going to be looking at — as a businesswoman — connecting my brand, my following to business, I want it to be something that is going to optimize people’s lives or at least inspire people to optimize their life and have real longevity,” said the actress, entrepreneur and cofounder of activewear retailer Fabletics and supplement brand InBloom.

“I believe in trying to make people feel good about themselves, things that we can do to support them,” she continued. “And if they’re going to want to go look for those things, I hope that I can bring them a trusted product, because I know I don’t like being lied to.”

InBloom, a partnership with cofounder and chief executive officer Tushar Adya of brand incubator Syllable, introduces Omnidegradable refill pouches — meaning the containers biodegrade with only microbes.

“They don’t depend on water or heat or sunlight or oxygen to degrade,” said Adya, formerly the president and chief operating officer of Dylan’s Candy Bar. “They degrade on their own, in ever-present microbes in soil or in water, so it really is very innovative technology…If it’s in the ocean in two years, it will 100 percent degrade itself, and what will be left behind is water, carbon dioxide and organic biomass, which is beneficial actually.”

View Gallery Related Gallery The 2021 Oscars: See All the Red Carpet Fashion Looks

The company, which doesn’t use any plastic, makes products like “Brain Flow” to stimulate focus and “Beauty Aura,” created with marine collagen for “anti-aging,” in glass and aluminum containers (priced at $55 for 30 servings). The new pouches, lighter in weight and aimed for those traveling or on the go, are available at $52 each. All products are science-backed, said Adya, vegan, made with plant-based ingredients and free of synthetics, gluten or sugar.

“This world is always changing, and science is always offering us something new, and especially when it comes to sort of natural healing properties, so it’s fun that we’re constantly getting to experiment on different blends,” said Hudson.

Later this year, the brand plans to unveil an immunity product.

“It’s something that we’re all looking to build,” she continued. “We should always be looking to build [immunity], but after the pandemic I think it’s on the forefront of everybody’s mind. We are trying to develop a really potent one that also includes zinc in there. We’ve been testing it, and I think we just got to it, because I’m loving it.”

Launched during the pandemic, InBloom has experienced four times sales growth, with a 25 percent repeat purchase rate, and is on track for six times projected growth this year. According to the company, its mission is to become the most sustainable wellness brand on the market.