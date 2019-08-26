If you’ve ever wanted to laugh at the absurd summer antics of wealthy stars, or perhaps cry because what you see makes you feel like even more of a pauper, your Instagram feed this summer likely delivered in folds. Summer 2019 was the season for celebrities on the water, be it a glamorous yacht or the world’s most star-studded dinghy. Below, our look at the best, the most foolish and FOMO-inducing water toys that celebrities played with this season.

Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper and Oprah

In a dinghy on their way to Google Camp

No, this is not the beginning of some kind of “a priest, a Rabbi and a Buddhist Monk walk into a bar,” joke. These are three highly famous people climbing into a yellow rubber dinghy, headed to Google Camp. Here’s the scenario: Katy Perry is having trouble getting onto the boat, and she bites it. Bradley Cooper tries to help her in while Oprah looks on and laughs at the mere mortals next to her. Oh yeah, and Bradley Cooper had Greek yogurt-levels of white sunscreen smeared across his face that he didn’t fully rub in.

Liam Payne

Inner tube at the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas

While you and your friends are floating down the Delaware Water Gap drinking Boone’s Farm and eating hot dogs, Liam Payne is on an island that’s literally named Paradise in the Bahamas. This summer, he spent some time at the at the five-star Atlantis resort with his tube, having a time on the lazy river there.

Joe Jonas

The slide at Soneva Fushi resort in the Maldives

This is probably spon-con on Joe Jonas’ part, disguised as a loving post with pictures of his wife, Sophie Turner. We don’t care. The drone footage of clear, blue waters, lush forestry and Jonas soaring down a giant waterslide looks like heaven — need to be there, now.

Kendall Jenner

Sea Doo GTR 230

We fully understand that the focal point of this video is not intended to be the jet ski, but the Sea Doo begs to be noticed. It can hold three riders and goes for about $12,200 retail; it’s good to know it also functions as a great place to do the bottle cap challenge.

Olivia Munn

Blow-up flamingo

Last year, celebrities reached peak pool float toy, with folks like Taylor Swift, Kourtney Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon crowning the floatie the must-have accessory of the summer. Olivia Munn is still living the dream. It looks like her friends got to the adult-size floaties, though — but she’s committed to the tiny stepchild flamingo and she’s working it.

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Friends

Lord of the Seas Yacht

It’s well-documented that for the past three years, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade and their slew of NBA-adjacent friends have taken a yacht trip during summer. This year, they dubbed it the #WadeWorldTour, and made an entire Instagram account to document their travels across the Amalfi Coast. They also opted for the Lord of the Seas, a luxury yacht replete with a full gym and dining room.

Ashley Graham and Elle Fanning

Premium Boat Charter

Seaside towns on Italy’s coast were some of the most popular destinations visited by the stars this summer. And curiously enough, both Elle Fanning and Ashley Graham sought out yachts from the Premium Boat Charter company. Although the two stars ended up taking radically different pictures to post on the ‘Gram.