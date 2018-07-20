Kirsten Harlow Foster moved with her husband, Sims Foster, to Sullivan County and opened Foster Hospitality Supply in 2014. Together, they have run several quaint bed and breakfasts, including The Arnold House, The North Branch Inn, The DeBruce and Nine River Road. Here, Foster shares a few of her favorite places to eat and visit in the Catskills — with a few picks that are particularly close to home for the couple.

Favorite Places to Eat:

Piccolo Paese

2071 NY-52, Liberty, N.Y. 12754

piccolopaeserestaurant.com

Welsh Cabin Bar & Restaurant in Livingston Manor, N.Y.

495 Hessinger and Lare Road, Jeffersonville, N.Y. 12748

The restaurant at The DeBruce

982 Debruce Road, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758

thedebruce.com

Best Places to Shop:

Willow + Brown

36 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758

willowandbrown.com

Nest

34 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758

nest-store.com

Velvet Maple

22 Main Street Narrowsburg, N.Y. 12764

thevelvetmaple.com

Keep an eye out for tag sales — you never know what you might find!

Where to Explore Outside:

Alder Lake in Hardenburgh, N.Y.



The gardens at The North Branch Inn

869 North Branch Road, North Branch, N.Y. 12766

northbranchinn.com

Visit Lisa Lyons at Morgan Outdoors for the best trail tips to suit your needs.

morgan-outdoors.com

Best Spots for Fly-Fishing:

Headwaters of the Willowemoc Creek

Powerline Pool on the Willowemoc

Right in front of the Catskill Fly Fishing Center.

1031 Old Route 17, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758

cffcm.com

Best Arts and Culture Offerings:

Forestburgh Playhouse

39 Forestburgh Road, Forestburgh, N.Y. 12777

fbplayhouse.org

Catskills Art Society

48 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758

catskillartsociety.org

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Road, Bethel, N.Y. 12720

bethelwoodscenter.org

Other Must-see or Try Experiences:

Buck Brook Alpacas

99 Bestenheider Road, Roscoe, N.Y. 12776

buckbrookalpacas.com

Visit Prohibition Distillery for a tour and tasting.

10 Union Street, Roscoe, N.Y. 12776

prohibitiondistillery.com