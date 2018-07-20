Kirsten Harlow Foster moved with her husband, Sims Foster, to Sullivan County and opened Foster Hospitality Supply in 2014. Together, they have run several quaint bed and breakfasts, including The Arnold House, The North Branch Inn, The DeBruce and Nine River Road. Here, Foster shares a few of her favorite places to eat and visit in the Catskills — with a few picks that are particularly close to home for the couple.
Favorite Places to Eat:
Piccolo Paese
2071 NY-52, Liberty, N.Y. 12754
piccolopaeserestaurant.com
Welsh Cabin Bar & Restaurant in Livingston Manor, N.Y.
495 Hessinger and Lare Road, Jeffersonville, N.Y. 12748
The restaurant at The DeBruce
982 Debruce Road, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758
thedebruce.com
Best Places to Shop:
Willow + Brown
36 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758
willowandbrown.com
Nest
34 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758
nest-store.com
Velvet Maple
22 Main Street Narrowsburg, N.Y. 12764
thevelvetmaple.com
Keep an eye out for tag sales — you never know what you might find!
Where to Explore Outside:
Alder Lake in Hardenburgh, N.Y.
The gardens at The North Branch Inn
869 North Branch Road, North Branch, N.Y. 12766
northbranchinn.com
Visit Lisa Lyons at Morgan Outdoors for the best trail tips to suit your needs.
morgan-outdoors.com
Best Spots for Fly-Fishing:
Headwaters of the Willowemoc Creek
Powerline Pool on the Willowemoc
Right in front of the Catskill Fly Fishing Center.
1031 Old Route 17, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758
cffcm.com
Best Arts and Culture Offerings:
Forestburgh Playhouse
39 Forestburgh Road, Forestburgh, N.Y. 12777
fbplayhouse.org
Catskills Art Society
48 Main Street, Livingston Manor, N.Y. 12758
catskillartsociety.org
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
200 Hurd Road, Bethel, N.Y. 12720
bethelwoodscenter.org
Other Must-see or Try Experiences:
Buck Brook Alpacas
99 Bestenheider Road, Roscoe, N.Y. 12776
buckbrookalpacas.com
Visit Prohibition Distillery for a tour and tasting.
10 Union Street, Roscoe, N.Y. 12776
prohibitiondistillery.com