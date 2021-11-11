×
A Look Inside Kit Kemp’s Whimsical Design for Palette at Bergdorf Goodman

BG's cafe reopened today with a new look and refreshed menu.

Starting today, Bergdorf Goodman is welcoming customers back to Palette, its in-store cafe.

The intimate dining room has been transformed by interior designer Kit Kemp, founder of Kit Kemp Design Studio and Firmdale Hotels, which includes The Whitby and The Crosby Street Hotel. Kemp brought her signature whimsy to the retailer’s beauty-level cafe, transforming the space through design details like a hand-painted woodland mural accented by appliqué flowers by British artist Natasha Hulse, and a mix of signature fabrics incorporated in the table seating. Original art, books and quirky ceramics add extra intrigue to the space.

Palette also unveiled a plant-forward menu, which includes options like charred brussels sprouts with grapes, roasted beets with pistachio, and familiar dishes from BG Restaurant. Everything is served on Kemp’s designs for Wedgwood china, which, naturally, is available to purchase within her shop on the retailer’s seventh floor.

Here’s a look inside the reopening and redesign of Palette.

Palette at Bergdorf Goodman.
Palette at Bergdorf Goodman. Courtesy

