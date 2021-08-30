L.A.’s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at SoFi Stadium for NFL Games

Los Angeles-based hospitality company The h.wood Group will unveil a Bootsy Bellows lounge inside SoFi Stadium — home to the Los Angeles Rams — on Sept. 12.

For The h.wood Group founders, entrepreneurs John Terzian and Brian Toll, expanding Bootsy Bellows (their flagship nightclub at 9229 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood) to open inside the stadium is a no-brainer, allowing the hospitality brand to offer their nightlife experience (with DJ sets and concerts) on-site at games. The 2,000-square-foot space, seating 24 with an 80-person capacity, is situated field-level and remarkably close to the action.

“Since we’re both born and raised in Los Angeles, it has been a dream of ours to have a presence with the home team,” the duo told WWD in a statement. “For the past three years, we have been working with the Rams and SoFi Stadium to create a pop-up Bootsy Bellows field experience at Rams games. Now that we have a permanent home at SoFi Stadium, we could not be more excited. There is no other sports field experience like this anywhere.”

Opening amid the pandemic in September 2020, SoFi Stadium (also a base for the L.A. Chargers) is a 3.1 million-square-foot space, making it the largest stadium in the NFL. Seating about 70,000 to 100,000 guests, it offers 260 luxury suites and 13,000 premium seats as part of Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment establishment developed by Los Angeles Rams owner and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. Kroenke has big plans for SoFi Stadium moving forward, including hosting Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

A rendering of Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium. Courtesy

Terzian and Toll run L.A.’s buzziest hot spots, independently owned restaurants and nightlife concepts that have become celeb-magnets — notably Delilah (which recently expanded to Las Vegas at Wynn Hotel), The Nice Guy, Harriet’s 1 Hotel West Hollywood and SHOREbar, attracting the likes of Drake, Dave Chappelle, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and known DJs like Marshmello (who surprised the crowd at Delilah in L.A. over the weekend with a two-hour set until closing).