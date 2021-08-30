×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

What’s Really Going On With Sourcing Costs?

Beauty

Should VCs Be Approaching Beauty Differently?

Business

Retail Weather Realities

L.A.’s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at SoFi Stadium for NFL Games

The nightclub expands to SoFi Stadium — home to the Los Angeles Rams — offering a lounge-like space that opens on Sept. 12.

Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium
A rendering of Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Courtesy

Los Angeles-based hospitality company The h.wood Group will unveil a Bootsy Bellows lounge inside SoFi Stadium — home to the Los Angeles Rams — on Sept. 12.

For The h.wood Group founders, entrepreneurs John Terzian and Brian Toll, expanding Bootsy Bellows (their flagship nightclub at 9229 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood) to open inside the stadium is a no-brainer, allowing the hospitality brand to offer their nightlife experience (with DJ sets and concerts) on-site at games. The 2,000-square-foot space, seating 24 with an 80-person capacity, is situated field-level and remarkably close to the action.

“Since we’re both born and raised in Los Angeles, it has been a dream of ours to have a presence with the home team,” the duo told WWD in a statement. “For the past three years, we have been working with the Rams and SoFi Stadium to create a pop-up Bootsy Bellows field experience at Rams games. Now that we have a permanent home at SoFi Stadium, we could not be more excited. There is no other sports field experience like this anywhere.”

Related Galleries

Opening amid the pandemic in September 2020, SoFi Stadium (also a base for the L.A. Chargers) is a 3.1 million-square-foot space, making it the largest stadium in the NFL. Seating about 70,000 to 100,000 guests, it offers 260 luxury suites and 13,000 premium seats as part of Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment establishment developed by Los Angeles Rams owner and chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. Kroenke has big plans for SoFi Stadium moving forward, including hosting Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2023 and the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium
A rendering of Bootsy Bellows at SoFi Stadium. Courtesy

Terzian and Toll run L.A.’s buzziest hot spots, independently owned restaurants and nightlife concepts that have become celeb-magnets — notably Delilah (which recently expanded to Las Vegas at Wynn Hotel), The Nice Guy, Harriet’s 1 Hotel West Hollywood and SHOREbar, attracting the likes of Drake, Dave Chappelle, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber and known DJs like Marshmello (who surprised the crowd at Delilah in L.A. over the weekend with a two-hour set until closing).

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

L.A.'s Bootsy Bellows Opens Field-Level at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad