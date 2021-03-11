The scandal of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, ordered by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, seems almost like fiction. Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house and grandson of the brand’s founder, Guccio Gucci, was shot and killed in 1995 by a hitman later revealed to have been hired by his ex-wife, Reggiani. The mixture of passion, murder, fabulous clothes and larger-than-life personalities screams for the movie treatment: setting up this fall’s “House of Gucci,” directed by Ridley Scott, to be one of the year’s most anticipated films. The movie is based on former WWD Milan bureau chief Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed.”

“House of Gucci” began filming in Italy this month, and already the paparazzi shots have been delivering. Reggiani is being portrayed by Lady Gaga, who has gone full method with her approach to dressing. Gaga can be seen leaving her hotel in Rome heading to set, dressed as a high-fashion Italian heiress. Her first look was a silk lamé leopard-print long dress by Celine, worn with black pumps and an uptown daytime blue handbag. She pulled her newly dark hair back into an elegant loose bun and paired it with oversized sunglasses for maximum glamour.

For her next outing, Gaga wore a camel belted wrap coat with a cape-inspired sleeve — to be exact, outing number three from the Max Mara spring 2021 collection — paired with a Celine tote. And let’s not forget the white gloves, which added to the retro glam. Gaga next went for an all-white blazer and trouser look from Max Mara pre-fall 2021, paired with black platform shoes and a coordinating white bag. To match, she did her hair in glam businesswoman style from the period.

Things went into even higher gear when we got our first look at Gaga actually in character, when she dropped a photo of her and Adam Driver, who plays Gucci, earlier this week. Shooting in winter wonderland Gressoney-Saint-Jean, Italy, they are the epitome of 1980s après-ski glamour. She wore a black turtleneck with matching pants, statement belt and a good amount of pearl and gold jewelry. Everything was capped off with the perfect white fur hat.

Gaga is an artist who, when she is working on a project, goes into full-on research mode. For her last acting role, her Oscar-nominated performance in “A Star Is Born,” her red carpet appearances throughout the months-long press tour remained consistently on theme. She channeled Judy Garland for her 2019 Golden Globes appearance in lilac Valentino, even dyeing her hair the same color. For the Oscars, she wore a scene-stealing Tiffany necklace that had been worn by Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” promotional posters. Gaga has always used fashion as part of building a character, and this is only the beginning of the “House of Gucci” journey. Just don’t hold your breath to see her in Gucci anytime soon: rumor is the house isn’t too happy with the making of the film.

