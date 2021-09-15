×
Lewis Hamilton on Hosting a Table for Emerging Black Designers at the Met Gala

Hamilton bought a table at the Met Gala to support Black designers like Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio and Jason Rembert of Aliette, who dressed celeb guests like Sha'Carri Richardson and Kehlani.

Law Roach, Sha'Carri Richardson, Lewis Hamilton,
Law Roach, Sha'Carri Richardson, Lewis Hamilton, Kenneth Nicholson and Miles Chamley-Watson. David Cranford

Lewis Hamilton approached the Met Gala this year with more intention than just getting dressed up and having a fun night: he bought a table specifically to host Black designers who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford a ticket at the event, who in turn brought and dressed Black VIP guests. The group consisted of designers Kenneth Nicholson, Edvin Thompson and Jason Rembert; Hamilton’s stylist, Law Roach, and VIP guests Kehlani, Miles Chamley-Watson, Alton Mason and Sha’Carri Richardson. The idea was to fuse the intersectionality between fashion, sport and music and how together they all push the culture. It was a celebration for Black creatives.

“It’s been an honor to be able to put this table together to celebrate and support Black creatives,” Hamilton said over email. “I’ve always loved going to the Met Gala but this year was very special and had more meaning to me than any other year. It’s so important for me to be able to offer more opportunities for underrepresented people and I hope this will help spark conversation for more inclusion in the fashion industry.”

Hamilton wore a look by Nicholson, while Mason and Richardson wore Thompson’s brand Theophilio, and Kehlani wore Aliette, Rembert’s line. Chamley-Watson went with a Rich Fresh creation.

Hamilton founded the research project The Hamilton Commission in 2019 after recognizing the lack of racial diversity in motor racing, which released its final report on the barriers young Black people in the U.K. face in breaking into motorsport in 2021. He is also the founder of the foundation Mission 44, which works to champion young people from various background and communities to thrive in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton Hosts Table of Emerging
Law Roach and Lewis Hamilton
Alton Mason, Edvin Theophilio, Jason Rembert, Kehlani
Alton Mason, Edvin Theophilio, Jason Rembert and Kehlani. David Cranford
Lewis Hamilton Hosts Table of Emerging
Sha’Carri Richardson, Edvin Thompson and Lewis Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton Hosts Table of Emerging
Kenneth Nicholson, Lewis Hamilton, Miles Chamley-Watson, Alton Mason and Law Roach.
Lewis Hamilton Hosts Table of Emerging
Lewis Hamilton and Kenneth Nicholson

