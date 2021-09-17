London Comes Alive: Where to Eat, Drink and Browse in British Capital

LONDON — Life is steaming ahead in London, despite some lingering social-distancing and mask-wearing measures. Hotels are opening — and reopening; cafés, restaurants and new concepts are popping up all over town, as are bars. It seems that everyone is ready to raise a toast to life post-pandemic. Here, a look at where to sleep, eat and imbibe in the British capital.

LONDONER CALLING: Located in Leicester Square, The Londoner has opened its door to guests in time for London Fashion Week. Around the corner from Dover Street Market and a few steps from Covent Garden, Chinatown and Piccadilly Circus, the self-proclaimed “world’s first super boutique hotel” has 350 rooms, six restaurants, a cinema and an entire floor dedicated to wellness. Whitcomb’s serves French Mediterranean dining, including yellowtail carpaccio, lobster rigatoni and rib-eye steak with truffle peppercorn sauce as main. The rooftop Izakaya Lounge offers a panoramic view of the city, and a good selection of Japanese sake, whisky and signature cocktails.

MAD FOR MYKONOS: Adrien Carré and Christina Mouratoglou, the husband-and-wife duo behind London’s top Greek restaurant Mazi, have brought a new concept to Notting Hill. Dubbed Suzi Tros, the new eatery wants to bring a taste of Mykonos to London with a vibrant atmosphere and modern twists to classic Greek cuisine. The tahini and honey-smoked aubergine, orzo pasta and lamb shoulder tacos are all must-tries.

La Double J has livened up the interiors of La Durée at Burlington Arcade. Image Courtesy of Burlington Arcade

YOUTH DEW: Dr. Maryam Zamani, one of London’s leading facial aesthetic specialists and founder of the popular skin care label MZ Skin, has opened her first independent clinic on the King’s Road. The clinic has calming, all-white interiors — with some playful (and highly photogenic) touches of Millennial pink — and offers an array of services from injectables, lasers, threads, light treatments and some of the best facials in town. The MZ signature facial, which combines micro-needling with a hydra facial and LED light treatments, is among the highlights.

HARRODS HAPPENING: The New Zealand-based label Harris Tapper, which has quickly been gaining traction for its chic tailoring and minimalist flair, is coming to London for the first time with a pop-up space in Harrods that runs through the end of September. Designers Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper have worked with the retailer from a distance, designing the space all the way from New Zealand. The pop-up is a big move for the label as it aims to build its international profile and is putting the focus on the U.K., a market the designers say chimes with their own aesthetic and attitude.

The Beadles modeling their Globe-Trotter wheelie bags.

BURLINGTON BUDDIES: Burlington Arcade has become Mayfair’s new watering hole. Recent openings include The Blahnik Bar at Manolo Blahnik’s men’s store where visitors can arrange a private shopping appointment, have a drink on site or opt for a “take home cocktail.” At the opposite end of the arcade, Ladurée has teamed with the Milan-based La DoubleJ to launch a pop-up salon de thé. Brand founder JJ Martin has decked out the space — and the macarons — in her signature clashing brights. Not to be outdone, Globe-Trotter has launched a flagship boutique — complete with a premium bar on the site. The brand has also created a special edition of luggage inspired by the uniform colors of the Burlington Arcade’s Beadles — the oldest and smallest private police force in the country.