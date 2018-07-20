Koibird Marylebone

Koibird is a one-stop shop, with pool floaties, straw bags and caftans to match, for destination wear. Born out of last-minute holiday shopping frustration, founder Belma Gaudio has created a tropical curation of holiday attire for city dwellers. The store is stocked with the latest beachwear must-haves, such as Cult Gaia’s new Hair Do bag, a ruffled yellow Adriana Degreas bikini and wooden fish earrings by Rebecca de Ravenel. Instagrammable all the way through, the store’s interior mirrors the getaway concept. The walls — painted Millennial pink and decorated with cloud-print wallpaper — serve as a refreshing backdrop for flowy dresses and large straw hats. Other summer essentials have been presented on matching display blocks with some propped up near a fake pink palm tree. Regardless of one’s summer plans, Koibird is a must-visit destination.

Koibird

62 Marylebone Lane

London, W1U 2PB

Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

The Beach Bar at the Montague

Save on the thousand pounds plane ticket to Hawaii and opt for drinks at The Montague Beach Bar in Bloomsbury instead, which specializes in piña coladas and multicolored leis — just to hammer home the Pacific paradise theme. The Wood Deck at the four–star hotel has been transformed into a temporary beachy paradise for the summer. There’s a hut-style straw thatched roof, float rings, surfboards and chalk-painted barrels that double as bar tables and real sand underfoot. The buffet menu includes spicy jerk chicken wings, teriyaki skewers, mango meringues and ice cream cones.

The Beach Bar at The Montague

15 Montague Street, Bloomsbury

London, WC1B 5BJ

Monday to Sunday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Scoop: A Wonderful Ice Cream World

Ice cream, the official summer dessert, is getting its own exhibition at the British Museum of Food. Presented by experiential design specialists Bompas & Parr, the exhibition will serve up a colorful history of ice cream including the dessert’s previously unknown dark side — who would have ever guessed it? In the Eighties, Scottish criminals used gelato trucks as a front for illegal businesses during the so-called Glasgow Ice Cream War. On a cheerier note, visitors can also scoop up themed paraphernalia including glass bowls, fruit-shaped molds and vintage advertisements, while ice cream made from a secret recipe by culinary writer Agnes B. Marshall, known as the Queen of Ices. Other ice cream flavors are on offer, alongside novelty choices, such as glow-in-the-dark ice cream, and an all-day breakfast ice cream option in the café.

1 Lewis Cubitt Square

London, N1C 4BY

July 3 to Sept. 30

Tickets at bmof.org

By Chloe.



Fast food has gotten a trendy New York-style makeover. The successful plant-based New York food chain, By Chloe., opened its second London location last month — complete with swinging benches — at One Tower Bridge. Signature vegan dishes from across the pond — including sweet potato mac ‘n’ cheese, burgers and taco salads — are served alongside a variety of healthy brunch options and sweets. Made from locally sourced ingredients, dishes are described as being delicious and wholesome with a friendly price point to match. Vegans rejoice! Other menu features include a signature By Chloe. burger and an exclusive, guilt–free, sticky toffee pudding.

One Tower Bridge

6 Duchess Walk

London, SE1 2SD

Monday to Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rooftop Yoga at The Berkeley

The Berkeley hotel in Knightsbridge may have dreamed up the scrumptious Prêt-à-Portea iced biscuits that take their colors and shapes from the latest catwalk designs, but the hotel knows that nibbling on a sweet Chanel handbag or a pair of Jimmy Choo heels isn’t necessarily the way to a beach body. To that end, it has introduced summer rooftop yoga classes for guests and visitors alike. The hourlong classes are done in collaboration with Silou London and offer a mix of Hatha and Vinyasa for eight guests at a time for people of all abilities. The cost is 65 pounds per person, with a smoothie at the end, or 85 pounds per person with a healthy breakfast and access to the pool. Alternatively, for those Londoners and visitors who prefer a more frequent rhythm of sun salutations and downward dogs, Triyoga is offering summer discount class packages, starting at 98 pounds.

The Berkeley

Wilton Place

Knightsbridge, London

SW1X 7RL

Triyoga has various locations throughout London.

Triyoga.co.uk