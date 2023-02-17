The Guide to Eating, Drinking, Shopping and Soaking Up Culture During London Fashion Week

What to watch

“The Sleeping Beauty”

“The Sleeping Beauty” was the first ballet performed by the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House after World War II. A revival of the original staging, this repertory combines magic and fairy tale with Tchaikovsky’s tunes and Frederick Ashton’s references to Marius Petipa’s emblematic choreography.

The Royal Opera, Bow Street, London WC2E 9DD

“Romeo and Julie”

Staged at the National Theatre, Gary Owen and Rachel O’Riordan direct the modern love story of Romeo and Julie, characters inspired by Shakespeare’s play. Romeo struggles being a single dad while Julie is working toward accomplishing her dream of studying at Cambridge. Despite being each other’s first love, being together becomes complicated when life and family enter the picture.

The National Theatre, Upper Ground, London SE1 9PX

Jim Steinman’s “Bat Out of Hell”

Jim Steinman’s “Bat Out of Hell.” Courtesy of Peacock Theatre

Jim Steinman’s “Bat Out of Hell” has arrived at the Peacock Theatre. Set in a post-apocalyptic New York City, the musical’s plot is loosely inspired by Peter Pan, set to anthems “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise By The Dashboard Light,” “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” and others by Meat Loaf.

Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT

What to see

Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance

“Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance” Courtesy of V&A

The V&A’s newest exhibition explores Italian Renaissance sculptor Donatello’s body of work — which ranges from mediums of marble, stone, and bronze to wood, terracotta, and stucco. The show offers perspective into Donatello’s growth as an artist, from his beginnings as an assistant goldsmith to the sculptor he’s known as today.

V&A South Kensington, Cromwell Road, London SW7 2RL

Alice Neel: Hot Off The Griddle

Geoffrey Hendricks and Brian, 1978 Courtesy of Barbican Art Gallery

A retrospective on boundary-breaking painter Alice Neel (1900-1984) is taking place at the Barbican Art Gallery. Neel, shunned by the art institutions of her time for her depiction of pregnant women, union leaders, Black and Puerto Rican children, civil rights activists, and queer performers, has only recently begun to receive critical acclaim for her artwork.

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

Peter Doig at The Courtauld

Peter Doig, known for his color-drenched paintings, textural strokes (and a series of collaborations with Dior Men in 2021) has become the first contemporary artist to show at The Courtauld since it reopened in November 2021. The show features new paintings of hot and cold weather climes alongside Doig’s own drawings and prints. The Courtauld, which is packed with 19th and 20th century art, also wants visitors to consider the influence of the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters on Doig’s landscapes and charming scenes of everyday life.

Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 0RN

Where to eat

Brawn

Situated on Columbia Road, Brawn reminds diners of tastes from home with dishes that are Mediterranean-inspired and include standouts like Cantabrian Anchovies and Rosemary Oil and crab bisque.

49 Columbia Road, London E2 7RG

Brasserie of Light

A celebration of self-love, luxury skin care brand 111skin collaborates with London’s Brasserie of Light to create a Valentine’s Day menu running throughout February. The clientele who order a limited-edition Perrier-Jouët Champagne cocktail receive a complimentary 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond eye or face mask. Concoctions of self-love include cocktails “Celestial,” “Black Diamond,” “The Brighter” and “Sweet Confidence.”

400 Oxford Street, Duke Street, London W1A 1AB

Tattu

Tattu London James Brown

A fun and flashy dining experience, Tattu offers an array of Asian fusion-style cuisine and cocktails. Shiitake bao, aromatic duck spring rolls, and balsamic teriyaki salmon are some of the menu offerings, ready to be paired with cocktails with titles like the “Meridian,” “Oolong old fashioned,” and “baby corn Manhattan.”

The Now Building Rooftop, Outernet, Denmark Street, London WC2H 0LA

Socca

From Southern France to London’s Mayfair — Michelin-starred chef Claude Bosi joins forces with restaurateur Samyukta Nair to honor the flavors of the Riviera. The French Mediterranean bistro’s menu is made up of delicate simplicity with dishes such as langoustines with lemon and sunflower, salad Niçoise and Menton lemons, ices and sorbets.

41A S Audley Street, London W1K 2PS

Caviar Kaspia

After more than 20 years, Caviar Kaspia has crossed the Channel once again, returning to London as a private members’ club with a democratic twist. There is no dress code and the club allows members to book tables on behalf of friends, too. The menu offers all of Kaspia’s greatest hits, including caviar and crème fraîche on a baked potato; smoked salmon with blinis nearly as big as the plates they’re served on; and a host of local dishes, too, such as Dover sole, native lobster and fillet of Scottish beef.

1a Chesterfield Street, London W1J 5JF

Taku

Taku is offering one of the most authentic omakase experiences in town. Headed by Takuya Watanabe, founder and former head chef of Jin, the first omakase restaurant in Paris to receive a Michelin star, Taku serves only 16 guests at a time with food prepared in the traditional Edomae style.

36 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JE

Where to shop

Anime Frenzy at Selfridges

Loewe’s Howl’s Moving Castle capsule pop-up at The Corner shop in Selfridges.

Selfridges is offering two of the biggest Japanese animation fashion collaborations at the moment in real life. Loewe celebrates the launch of the Howl’s Moving Castle capsule with The Corner shop pop-up as well as an exhibition at The Old Selfridges Hotel, and high tea inspired by the film at Calcifer’s Kitchen. Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo fetes its Sailor Moon collection launch with a pop-up on the women’s wear floor.

400 Oxford Street, London W1A 1AB

The World’s Smallest Department Store

Anya Hindmarch’s concept store The Village is adding another shop to its Pont Street location with The World’s Smallest Department Store. It offers an assortment of items from British-owned and -based brands, including Cornelia James, Christys, Simpkins and Mason Pearson.

7 Pont Street, London SW1X 9EJ

Galvan

Inside Galvan’s London store. Courtesy of Galvan

Galvan’s new London flagship opens on Friday. The brand will be holding a series of in-store events until Tuesday, from prize-winning competitions to discounts on selected items. The British brand was founded in 2014 by Anna-Christin Haas, Sola Harrison, Carolyn Franks and Katherine Holmgren.

99 New Bond Street, London W1S 1RS

Vinti Andrews

Vinti Andrews is celebrating London Fashion Week in-store Saturday and Sunday. The two-day affair offers the chance to shop the brand’s upcycled archive pieces with a discount on all items in the shop. DJ Kundai will also be debuting his new music, and making an appearance on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

83 Redchurch Street, London E2 7DJ

Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts has opened its first flagship in London in an historic, 6,000-square-foot Mayfair townhouse with an Arts and Crafts feel. Packed with parquet, ebony and sterling silver fixtures, the store offers fine jewelry as well as clothing, accessories and an impressive lineup of Baccarat crystal for the bar. The top floor has a kitchen, which churns out the brand’s signature chocolate, dining tables, a living room and open-air plant-filled terrace. Visits are by appointment only.

Mount Row, Mayfair W1K 3RA

Where to treat yourself

Shane Cooper

Facialist Shane Cooper’s South Kensington clinic offers treatments that meld gleaming gadgets with beauty products. Counting stars like Sienna Miller, Phoebe Dynevor, and Maya Jama as fans, the clinic provides services for face and body, using everything from LED phototherapy for hyperpigmentation and acne to high-intensity focused ultrasound, which lifts and reshapes the skin.

5 Kendrick Mews, London SW7 3HG

Augstinus Bader at Lanserhof

The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader in London. Courtesy of Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader has partnered with the Lanserhof at the Arts Club for its first brick-and-mortar destination on Dover Street in central London. The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader will feature treatments for the face and the body using equipment such as Visia Skin Analysis, radio frequency, micro-abrasion and LED lights to brighten and tighten.

17-18 Dover Street, London W1S 4LT