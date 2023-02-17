×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: February 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Fashion Bids Farewell to Vivienne Westwood

Fashion

André Leon Talley Estate Sale Racks Up $1.38M

Business

Drake, 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit With Condé Nast

The Guide to Eating, Drinking, Shopping and Soaking Up Culture During London Fashion Week

The V&A’s newest exhibition, Galvan’s new London flagship and delicious restaurant openings.

By
Samantha Conti, Hikmat Mohammed, Tianwei Zhang, Maria Papakleanthous, Violet Goldstone
Plus Icon
Peacock Theatre / Galvan / Tattu
London Fashion Week has kicked off and here's what to do in London during your visit. Courtesy of Peacock Theatre / Galvan / Tattu

What to watch

“The Sleeping Beauty”

“The Sleeping Beauty” was the first ballet performed by the Royal Ballet at the Royal Opera House after World War II. A revival of the original staging, this repertory combines magic and fairy tale with Tchaikovsky’s tunes and Frederick Ashton’s references to Marius Petipa’s emblematic choreography. 

The Royal Opera, Bow Street, London WC2E 9DD

“Romeo and Julie”

Staged at the National Theatre, Gary Owen and Rachel O’Riordan direct the modern love story of Romeo and Julie, characters inspired by Shakespeare’s play. Romeo struggles being a single dad while Julie is working toward accomplishing her dream of studying at Cambridge. Despite being each other’s first love, being together becomes complicated when life and family enter the picture.

Related Galleries

The National Theatre, Upper Ground, London SE1 9PX

Jim Steinman’s “Bat Out of Hell”

Jim Steinman’s "Bat Out of Hell"
Jim Steinman’s “Bat Out of Hell.” Courtesy of Peacock Theatre

Jim Steinman’s “Bat Out of Hell” has arrived at the Peacock Theatre. Set in a post-apocalyptic New York City, the musical’s plot is loosely inspired by Peter Pan, set to anthems “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That),” “Paradise By The Dashboard Light,” “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” and others by Meat Loaf.

Peacock Theatre, Portugal Street, London WC2A 2HT 

What to see

Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance

Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance
“Donatello: Sculpting The Renaissance” Courtesy of V&A

The V&A’s newest exhibition explores Italian Renaissance sculptor Donatello’s body of work — which ranges from mediums of marble, stone, and bronze to wood, terracotta, and stucco.  The show offers perspective into Donatello’s growth as an artist, from his beginnings as an assistant goldsmith to the sculptor he’s known as today.

V&A South Kensington, Cromwell Road, London SW7 2RL

Alice Neel: Hot Off The Griddle

Geoffrey Hendricks and Brian, 1978
Geoffrey Hendricks and Brian, 1978 Courtesy of Barbican Art Gallery

A retrospective on boundary-breaking painter Alice Neel (1900-1984) is taking place at the Barbican Art Gallery. Neel, shunned by the art institutions of her time for her depiction of pregnant women, union leaders, Black and Puerto Rican children, civil rights activists, and queer performers, has only recently begun to receive critical acclaim for her artwork. 

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

Peter Doig at The Courtauld

Peter Doig, known for his color-drenched paintings, textural strokes (and a series of collaborations with Dior Men in 2021) has become the first contemporary artist to show at The Courtauld since it reopened in November 2021. The show features new paintings of hot and cold weather climes alongside Doig’s own drawings and prints. The Courtauld, which is packed with 19th and 20th century art, also wants visitors to consider the influence of the Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters on Doig’s landscapes and charming scenes of everyday life.

Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 0RN

Where to eat

Brawn

Situated on Columbia Road, Brawn reminds diners of tastes from home with dishes that are Mediterranean-inspired and include standouts like Cantabrian Anchovies and Rosemary Oil and crab bisque. 

49 Columbia Road, London E2 7RG

Brasserie of Light

A celebration of self-love, luxury skin care brand 111skin collaborates with London’s Brasserie of Light to create a Valentine’s Day menu running throughout February. The clientele who order a limited-edition Perrier-Jouët Champagne cocktail receive a complimentary 111Skin Celestial Black Diamond eye or face mask. Concoctions of self-love include cocktails “Celestial,” “Black Diamond,” “The Brighter” and “Sweet Confidence.”

400 Oxford Street, Duke Street, London W1A 1AB

Tattu

tattu
Tattu London James Brown

A fun and flashy dining experience, Tattu offers an array of Asian fusion-style cuisine and cocktails. Shiitake bao, aromatic duck spring rolls, and balsamic teriyaki salmon are some of the menu offerings, ready to be paired with cocktails with titles like the “Meridian,” “Oolong old fashioned,” and “baby corn Manhattan.”

The Now Building Rooftop, Outernet, Denmark Street, London WC2H 0LA

Socca

From Southern France to London’s Mayfair — Michelin-starred chef Claude Bosi joins forces with restaurateur Samyukta Nair to honor the flavors of the Riviera. The French Mediterranean bistro’s menu is made up of delicate simplicity with dishes such as langoustines with lemon and sunflower, salad Niçoise and Menton lemons, ices and sorbets. 

41A S Audley Street, London W1K 2PS

Caviar Kaspia

After more than 20 years, Caviar Kaspia has crossed the Channel once again, returning to London as a private members’ club with a democratic twist. There is no dress code and the club allows members to book tables on behalf of friends, too. The menu offers all of Kaspia’s greatest hits, including caviar and crème fraîche on a baked potato; smoked salmon with blinis nearly as big as the plates they’re served on; and a host of local dishes, too, such as Dover sole, native lobster and fillet of Scottish beef.

1a Chesterfield Street, London W1J 5JF

Taku

Taku is offering one of the most authentic omakase experiences in town. Headed by Takuya Watanabe, founder and former head chef of Jin, the first omakase restaurant in Paris to receive a Michelin star, Taku serves only 16 guests at a time with food prepared in the traditional Edomae style.

36 Albemarle Street, London W1S 4JE

Where to shop

Anime Frenzy at Selfridges

Loewe’s Howl’s Moving Castle capsule pop-up at The Corner shop in Selfridges.

Selfridges is offering two of the biggest Japanese animation fashion collaborations at the moment in real life. Loewe celebrates the launch of the Howl’s Moving Castle capsule with The Corner shop pop-up as well as an exhibition at The Old Selfridges Hotel, and high tea inspired by the film at Calcifer’s Kitchen. Meanwhile, Jimmy Choo fetes its Sailor Moon collection launch with a pop-up on the women’s wear floor.

400 Oxford Street, London W1A 1AB

The World’s Smallest Department Store

Anya Hindmarch’s concept store The Village is adding another shop to its Pont Street location with The World’s Smallest Department Store. It offers an assortment of items from British-owned and -based brands, including Cornelia James, Christys, Simpkins and Mason Pearson.

7 Pont Street, London SW1X 9EJ

Galvan

galvan store
Inside Galvan’s London store. Courtesy of Galvan

Galvan’s new London flagship opens on Friday. The brand will be holding a series of in-store events until Tuesday, from prize-winning competitions to discounts on selected items. The British brand was founded in 2014 by Anna-Christin Haas, Sola Harrison, Carolyn Franks and Katherine Holmgren.

99 New Bond Street, London W1S 1RS

Vinti Andrews

Vinti Andrews is celebrating London Fashion Week in-store Saturday and Sunday. The two-day affair offers the chance to shop the brand’s upcycled archive pieces with a discount on all items in the shop. DJ Kundai will also be debuting his new music, and making an appearance on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

83 Redchurch Street, London E2 7DJ

Chrome Hearts

Chrome Hearts has opened its first flagship in London in an historic, 6,000-square-foot Mayfair townhouse with an Arts and Crafts feel. Packed with parquet, ebony and sterling silver fixtures, the store offers fine jewelry as well as clothing, accessories and an impressive lineup of Baccarat crystal for the bar. The top floor has a kitchen, which churns out the brand’s signature chocolate, dining tables, a living room and open-air plant-filled terrace. Visits are by appointment only.

Mount Row, Mayfair W1K 3RA

Where to treat yourself

Shane Cooper

Facialist Shane Cooper’s South Kensington clinic offers treatments that meld gleaming gadgets with beauty products. Counting stars like Sienna Miller, Phoebe Dynevor, and Maya Jama as fans, the clinic provides services for face and body, using everything from LED phototherapy for hyperpigmentation and acne to high-intensity focused ultrasound, which lifts and reshapes the skin. 

5 Kendrick Mews, London SW7 3HG

Augstinus Bader at Lanserhof

Augustinus Bader
The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader in London. Courtesy of Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader has partnered with the Lanserhof at the Arts Club for its first brick-and-mortar destination on Dover Street in central London. The Skin Lab by Augustinus Bader will feature treatments for the face and the body using equipment such as Visia Skin Analysis, radio frequency, micro-abrasion and LED lights to brighten and tighten.

17-18 Dover Street, London W1S 4LT

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Hot Summer Bags

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Eating, Drinking, Shopping, Soaking Up Culture During LFW

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad