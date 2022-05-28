London’s Hotel Ranks Set to Be Disrupted in 2022

With all COVID-19 rules erased in the U.K., mega-hotel projects, many of which were stalled during the pandemic, are set to be completed in London this year. And when they open their doors, the British capital’s hotel ranks will be disrupted in an entirely new way.

The Twenty Two

A new and lavish addition to Mayfair, The Twenty Two, situated inside an Edwardian manor, is a boutique hotel on Grosvenor Square with 31 rooms, a restaurant that serves British classics with a Mediterranean twist, and a club ⁠— all with maximalist interiors inspired by 18th-century France. It is next to the former American Embassy, which itself is being turned into The Chancery Rosewood hotel by 2024.

Exterior of One Hundred Shoreditch. Courtesy

One Hundred Shoreditch

The former Ace Hotel on Shoreditch High Street has been given a facelift by Lore Group, the operator behind Sea Containers London, and renamed with the property’s address. This spot, which comes with 258 rooms, two restaurants, a bar, a coffee shop, a Peloton studio and an iconic skyline overlooking the City of London, remains a great spot to stay in East London.

Raffles hotel at the Old War Office building in London will open by the end of 2022. Courtesy

Raffles London

Raffles, the most famous hotel in Singapore, will open its doors in London’s former Old War Office on Whitehall by the end of this year, after a five-year renovation. With 120 rooms, 85 residences, 11 restaurants and bars, and views across Horse Guards on Whitehall onto Buckingham Palace, the hotel will be the Raffles brand’s first branch in the U.K.

Chateau Denmark

Sitting right on top of the new Elizabeth Line at Tottenham Court Road, boutique hotel Chateau Denmark brings a mix of Denmark Street’s music heritage and the hustle and bustle of Soho to the regenerated neighborhood. All of its 55 rooms are set across 16 buildings on the street. Fun fact: The Rolling Stones recorded their debut LP in one of these buildings.